The wildly popular Himalayan salt scrub that leaves your skin 'so silky smooth' is on sale for just $14

It's that time of year when your skin gets a little, shall we say, scaly. A good body cream is a must, but sometimes our skin needs a little extra help. Help for thousands of happy Amazon shoppers comes in the for of the Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub. Exfoliating and hydrating, it might give your winter skin the pampering it needs right now — and it's on sale for just $14.

Why is it a good deal?

This $14 tub will last you months. If you do want to keep a backup on hand — or just gift one to a friend or family member — you can score a set of two for just $21. This scrub goes on sale occasionally and we don't expect the price to go down again until spring.

Why do I need this?

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub is free of toxins and additives to give you a dead skin–sloughing experience she can feel good about. It only features ingredients you can pronounce, like salt, sweet almond oil, grape seed oil and jojoba seed oil. There's also a natural lychee fragrance that enhances the soothing vibe.

The scrub is simple to use: Just scoop out your desired amount and gently rub it over areas that need a boost, like your thighs, elbows and knees. The salt will help work off dry, dead skin, while the oils infuse moisture back in. The end result? Smooth, glowy skin.

Shared one of nearly 16,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated." (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub has nearly 16,000 perfect reviews from fans who swear it gives their skin a boost. "This scrub made my skin extremely soft and moisturized! I had a rough patch on my elbow and [it's] now completely gone," shared one five-star reviewer.

"Adore this!" said a fellow fan. "I use this as a quick exfoliant before shaving my legs and once a week use enough for a full body exfoliation. It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."

One happy customer raved about how soothing it is: "I leave this in the shower and it’s a great body exfoliator and leaves your skin feeling so silky smooth and very hydrated. If you want super soft skin definitely purchase this!"

And yet another satisfied shopper called the Majestic Pure scrub "the stuff." They added, "I use lots of scrubs, and this one is by far my favorite. I love the obvious feeling of being moisturized after. I live in a cold dry climate and I use this two to three times a week and my skin has improved drastically. Get it!"

Want an extra layer of protection against dry winter air? This one will keep your skin soft and supple all day long.

Amazon Nivea Moisturizing Cream $12 The formula is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like citric acid (that acts as an exfoliator), glycerin (to boost hydration) and provitamin B5 (that helps to support skin cell regeneration and diminish anti-aging effects). $12 at Amazon

One of nearly 2,000 five-star fans calls it their “staple moisturizer.” They shared: "I don’t know what kind of magic they put in this formula, but I don’t break out at all anymore! Get it!!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

