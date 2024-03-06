The uber-popular Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20 — a sweet 33% off: 'Works like a charm'

Stop everything: Amazon just dropped a killer deal on the mega-popular Fire TV Stick Lite — it's down to a ridiculous $20 (from $30). The brilliant streaming gizmo syncs with your Wi-Fi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — such as pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Why is this a good deal?

The Fire TV Stick adds a ton of features to a TV at a low cost, and this is one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. The last time it dropped this low was during the post-Christmas sales, and you likely won't see it go any lower than this until Prime Day in mid-summer.

Why do I need this?

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, you need the Fire TV Stick Lite. It's basically the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, but with a more streamlined remote. It still comes with Alexa voice assistant for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best video-streaming devices out there.

This Fire TV Stick Lite will heat up your binge-watching. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This thing is beyond popular. More than 47,000 reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on it. "I love my Fire Stick. It is easy to install and operate," said one fan.

"This changed my life,' a shopper reported. 'I had an old Roku for my bedroom TV and when I set the up it was very easy and works like a charm. The old Roku was slow streaming, and the Fire Stick is high speed and clear. Love love love it."

"The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a total game changer. HD streaming with access to free and live TV has transformed my entertainment experience," wrote another. "The Alexa Voice Remote Lite makes navigation a breeze, and the added smart home controls are a fantastic bonus. This stick offers incredible value for its price — a must-have for upgrading any TV setup!"

One shopper said, "I love the clean and sleek design. It’s also really handy to have the Prime and movie buttons. Alexa works great and is very fast! It was really easy to set up and works perfectly. The only downside is that it can’t turn up or down my TV volume." (Note: For volume control, consider the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, on sale now for $30!)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

