The tummy-taming shapewear shoppers say is 'far superior' to Skims is on sale for $31 (nearly 60% off)

If you're new to shapewear or haven't shopped for it in a while, we have good news: The latest and greatest pieces not only smooth you out, but they keep you comfortable while doing it — yes, really. Ideal for date night, work and everything in between, the FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit is designed to give you sleek thighs, lift your backside and tame that tummy. And you get all that starting at $31.

Why is it a good deal?

Shapewear can be pricey. At department stores, you can expect to find a similar bodysuit for up to $150, but this one is on sale for as low as $31 — that's nearly 60% off! That markdown is just as good as what we saw on Cyber Monday.

Why do I need this?

If you're looking for support that makes you feel confident, the FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit is designed to enhance your curves. It helps tuck in the tummy, slim the thighs and smooth the back with firm but stretchy three-layer compression fabric, while a breathable polyester/spandex blend keeps you cool. It also has adjustable straps so you can customize the fit.

Lightweight and breathable, it comes in nude (for layering under light-colored fabrics), black, coffee and purple and is available in sizes XS to 5XL.

Tame that tummy and smooth those thighs with this shapewear — at a massive discount! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 7,300 shoppers rave about how well this bodysuit works to keep lumps and bumps contained while still allowing you to breathe. Some shoppers even say it's better than Kim Kardashian's Skims.

"I purchased this to wear underneath a form-fitting dress," shared one happy reviewer. "This bodysuit is perfect because it does support the breast, smooth out back cleavage (LOL) and lift the butt. And with all this going on, it feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it to control bloating at night."

"This is far superior to any of my Skims. Sorry not sorry, Kim," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it looks ridiculously tiny straight out the packaging but it is shapewear, not clothing. One thing I noticed immediately is how high quality the fabric is. It’s so smooth and soft but with great hold and the thigh openings are flat and don’t give sausage legs at all. Definitely gives awesome definition to the booty. One thing I noticed was the beautiful hold on the lower back to further make that booty pop. Nice touch!"

"This body shaper is amazing ... it makes you feel your best," wrote another amazed shopper. "My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress. I'm in love with it ... the quality is better than Skims."

A final reviewer has this tip for well-endowed ladies: "It is very see-through in the breast area, a taped bra or bra pads would go good if you're bigger in the chest area. I wear a 36C for reference, and it definitely gave me compression in the breast area but it's NOT uncomfortable like other shapewear."

Need to do some more primping? This cult-favorite hair straightener will give you the look you want in no time — and it's on sale.

"So much time saved!" raved a shopper. "I love this thing. Completely. Straightening my hair took MINUTES. Like, instant results as soon as the comb goes through. I am majorly in love, 100% impressed. This is a game changer; it's about to make my life so much easier. I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

