The top-selling PJs you can wear out 'with no embarrassment' are on sale for $18 a pop

There's nothing like a steep drop in temperature to make you want to snuggle up in some cozy jammies with a cup of tea and The Great British Bake Off. And now all those dreams can come true, thanks to Netflix, Twinings and the Real Essentials Pajama Set, a top-seller on Amazon in sleepwear — and you can get a two-pack on sale for just $36, down from $50.

Why is this a good deal?

Yes, we said two-pack, because you'll get two different colors and patterns for just $18 a pop — nearly 30% off the original listed price. You can even keep one set and gift another for the holidays.

Why do I need this?

With this set, you can lounge around in comfort, sleep soundly and even take a meeting or two in them while you WFH. (We won't tell.) These cuties are perfect for hanging out on Christmas morning too. They're made with a blend of polyester and spandex which makes them soft, silky and stretchy. An elastic waist with a drawstring promises the right fit. And if you want to get a bit more active, they're also great for walking and jogging — and, as one shopper revealed, they can be worn out of the house "with no embarrassment." There are 23 other sets to choose from (prices vary by style and color). Now is the time to stock up so you'll never be left with only itchy-scratchy PJs. Indeed, you've just found jammies that'll be your jam.

Double your naptime with this two-pack of pajamas in stripes and polka dots. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

An unbelievable 14,500+ Amazon reviewers give the Real Essentials Pajama Set a perfect five-star rating. They're wild about the quality of this set.

"I purchased these pajamas for my 88-year-old mother and my two granddaughters for Christmas," said a five-star fan. "The material is so soft and stretchy that you van wear them without having to change your clothes because of the way they look almost as like a jogging outfit. They are the perfect pajamas to enjoy the holidays in. The fact that two come in a pack is a double bonus."

This "smitten" shopper wrote, "First and foremost, the comfort level of these pajamas is outstanding. The fabric is incredibly soft and feels gentle against the skin, making it a dream to wear. My daughter particularly loves how these pajamas feel like a warm hug, making them ideal for those chilly evenings."

Another who loved its versatility raved, "My mom and I have bought a lot of PJs through the years — from Vera Wang to Croft & Barrow and many more — and these are by far the most comfortable, softest and most functional we have ever had. They feel like silk on the body, don't wrinkle and have a snug rounded neckline that stretches easily over the head even with glasses on and when your hair is already fixed for the day — with no problem! I now own six pairs and my mom, who is in the hospital a lot, has bought 10 pairs."

"The perfect PJs" declared another reviewer. "These pajamas are so soft and comfortable that I don't want to get dressed in the morning. The fit is perfect, and just enough stretch. Also, a great price for two pairs."

One five-star fan, "They were really cute, very soft, but long. I’ve lost weight so right now I’m trying to find the correct size. It just depends on how you like your PJs to hang."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair-Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15-Pack $30 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $19 $48 Save $29 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $17 $39 Save $22 See at Amazon

HomeTop Classic Microsuede Memory Foam Slippers $19 $33 Save $14 See at Amazon