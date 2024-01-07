The T-shirt folding board shoppers say makes 'doing the laundry fun' is just $13 at Amazon

Most of us are trying to make some improvements in our lives right now. Sometimes the littlest changes make the biggest impact. And when it comes to tidying up a closet or drawers, there's a simple gadget that can streamline your laundry process while straightening your clothes and putting them in perfect order: the BoxLegend T-shirt Folding Board and it's just $13 at Amazon.

The BoxLegend T shirt Folding Board is one of those products that is so uncomplicated that you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. It's made up of six plastic panels that are held together with hinges. All you do is lay your shirt or sweater on it flat and then fold the panels over. The results are clothes folded into perfect rectangles. When your clothes are all folded uniformly, they stack better and fit neatly in drawers.

For people who love a well-organized drawer but don't like to fold laundry, this gizmo is a dream. It's efficiency and organization at its best — even one of TV's most beloved and persnickety characters of all time uses one and makes it look so easy. We're talking about The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, of course. With a flip and a clap, a t-shirt is folded in a snap!

This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.(Amazon)

What reviewers say

This genius little gadget has organized the laundry for more than 3,000 rave reviewers.

"This is one of the best things I have ever bought!" shared an excited shopper who says it makes doing laundry fun. "Apart from the fun part, it folds all the shirts and sweaters the same width and length so now when I put them in my dressing room they look really nice, neat and the same size. It is plastic that has to open and close so don't expect it to be heavy or thick."

"I saw something like this in an infomercial," a rave reviewer wrote. "I figured, 'Why not?' What I didn't expect was how well I enjoyed folding my clothes and it helps me save room. I have a drawer with one side has socks and underpants and the other for my undershirts. This thing works well for me."

"I made a concerted effort to organize more areas of my life and figure out more space-saving options," a five-star fan wrote. "With this, I don't have to hang everything up in the closet and use the space-saving skills while traveling as well. I knew these existed and was shocked it took me this long to grab one. Very happy and would buy it again if it broke."

"I saw Sheldon on Big Bang use this product so I ordered one and love it!" gushed a five-star fan. " My husband's T-shirts are so neat and organized now."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.