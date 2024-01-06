The 'super warm' winter boots that delivery drivers love are on sale at Amazon for $37 (nearly 50% off)

Winter is creeping its icy fingers into 2024 — and if the predictions are true about what this winter has in store for us, a good pair of snow boots is a must. We're happy to tell you there's an affordable solution to Jack Frost: Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots. Not only do they promise to keep your feet warm and dry, but they're on sale for $37 — down from $69.

Why is it a good deal?

Let's face it, you're gonna need warm boots for winter. And at $37 this is by far the lowest price we've ever seen for these. So snap up a pair (or two!) while all the colors and patterns are at such a deep discount.

Why do I need this?

These lace-up boots don't just look good (although they do). They're comfortable and adjustable with their lace-up closure, making them perfectly snug on your ankle and calf. Plus, they are lined with cozy faux fur, which means you can slip your foot in and instantly feel the warmth. The combination of form and function is the reason why the boots are getting rave reviews from delivery drivers, hiking aficionados and moms alike.

The bottoms have a rubberized sole, which provides waterproof traction to prevent slipping and sliding on ice, snow and rain, making them the perfect choice for everything from hiking to taking the kids to the bus stop. To top it all off, they have an interior waterproof membrane and a waterproof coating. Combined, these two features promise 4 hours of static water resistance, according to Dream Pairs.

Comfortable, dry boots for winter are a must. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 6,000 five-star fans, Amazon shoppers are all over these boots.

"They are super comfortable and super warm," shared a fan who relies on the waterproof feature for her daily job. "I'm a delivery driver and being out in the cold all day my feet would freeze in my old boots. These keep my feet so warm I love them!"

And here's a quick tip from a reviewer: "To accommodate room for wool socks, I did buy one size larger and they are perfect. Love these boots!"

"These boots are so warm and comfortable to wear," reported another five-star fan. "Big calves make it hard to find boots but these are roomy. I really have only worn for an hour or so at a time, playing with the kids in the backyard, but so far so good for running and walking in these."

Worried about whether they're worth the investment? This buyer said her pair is still holding up a year later: "I bought these because I wanted a shorter, warm boot to walk around Chicago last year. After a season of use in Michigan, these boots are still holding up. I wear them almost daily and they continue to be warm and are not worn out. Great tread on the bottom and the material keeps all the wetness out during the winter months."

"[Hiking] is my favorite part of every weekend and I was sad when I thought of Midwest winter taking it from me," said this final reviewer. "We had the kind of snow yesterday that feels more like rain and left my favorite trails as nothing but mud. I came home with completely dry feet and able to rinse my boots off easily in the garage... If you’re looking for something affordable but comfortable and dry, this is it!"

Want to make your winter treks extra cozy? These mega-popular socks are 40% off.

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied wearer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

