The summer solstice is coming. Here's what you need to know, and how it may impact your health.

It may feel like summer is here (especially for those of us experiencing extreme heat) but technically, the season doesn’t start in the Northern Hemisphere until June 20, 2024. That date marks the summer solstice — and though you may have heard that term before, it’s possible you’re unsure of what it really means.

While astrologers may tell you the solstice could have an impact on your mood (or even love life), you don’t have to read your horoscope to learn more about the special date. Here’s what to know about the summer solstice, including its potential impact on your health.

☀️ What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is the official kick-off of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The summer solstice happens when the Earth's tilt toward the sun is at its maximum, making the sun appear at its highest point in the sky. This results in the longest day of the year, and shortest night, so plan for some extra-long fun in the sun on this date.

🗓️ When is the summer solstice?

This year, the summer solstice begins on June 20, 2024, in the Northern Hemisphere. However, it’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere, as June 20, 2024, actually marks their shortest day of the year, and their winter solstice.

🕑 How much daylight will we get on the summer solstice?

The amount of daylight you see during the summer solstice varies by your location in the United States. Honolulu, Hawaii, for example, will only get 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight, while Juneau, Alaska, will receive 18 hours and 17 minutes. In New York City, you can expect 15 hours and 6 minutes of daylight, while Sacramento, Calif., will see 14 hours and 51 minutes.

🍓 What is ‘Strawberry Moon’ and what does it have to do with the summer solstice?

“Strawberry Moon” is the nickname for the June full moon, which this year will appear full in the sky for three days, beginning June 21. According to NASA, it gets the moniker from its association with the short strawberry harvest season, however, due to the placement of the moon in the sky, it may also have a reddish color.

😴 What are the effects of the summer solstice on my health?

Enjoy the longer day — just do so with a bit of caution. Some experts say that extended daylight hours can boost your mood and energy levels. This is due to the increased exposure to sunlight, which boosts your serotonin levels, a chemical in the brain that helps regulate mood and feelings of well-being. Plus, the extra sunlight could encourage more physical activity (like, say, an extended beach volleyball game?) which can improve your overall health.

With that extra time outdoors, however, comes the risk of sunburn and dehydration. Make sure you bring along extra water (and potentially an electrolyte packet) as well as sunscreen if you do use this time for an extra-long picnic, beach day or any other outdoor activity.

One other downside: extended daylight can sometimes disrupt sleep patterns, making it harder for some people to fall asleep. Experts suggest getting more sun in the morning and winding down with less exposure closer to bedtime. Keeping your room nice and cool can also help you drift off faster.