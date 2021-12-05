The softest sweatshirt is only $30 at Amazon — 'So fluffy'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Do you ever have those days when it feels impossible to drag yourself out from under the soft, warm covers of your bed? For those days, may we suggest a sweatshirt that feels just like your favorite blanket? That's exactly what you'll find with the Dokotoo Fuzzy Sweatshirt, an incredibly plush hoodie that you’ll want to cocoon yourself in. Right now Amazon has the wonder for only $31.
The deliciously decadent hoodie, made of a poly-spandex blend, is a hit with shoppers — they seriously don’t want to take it off. And it’s about to win your heart, too.
The Dokotoo is the Goldilocks of sweatshirts: not too big that it looks frumpy, but not too fitted that it feels constricting. The oversized, slouchy style is happily forgiving — and perfect for the day after Thanksgiving. It’s a truly versatile piece — snuggly warm on its own for chilly weather and also luxurious under a jacket for even colder temps. And, wait for it...it has pockets!
It comes in sizes small to XXL, and shoppers are raving about the fit. “This is awesome,” says a five-star fan. “I think it fits true to size. Does run big but perfectly loose and baggy like I like my sweatshirts. A little thinner than I thought it would be, but overall great.”
Available in 22 gorgeous colors and patterns ranging from elegant ivory to bold tie-dye, camo and colorblock, you’ll want to buy multiples.
Ridiculously soft
The snuggly sweatshirt has a near-perfect rating from over 3,000 reviewers who are ready for hibernation. Here’s what they had to say:
“IT’S SO FLUFFY!,” raves a reviewer. “It fits exactly the way I wanted it to — a bit baggy but not too huge where I'm swimming in it. The material is so nice, my dogs have been wanting to cuddle with me since I've worn it. Definitely will buy more in different colors.”
Other reviewers agree that if you’re looking to be your coziest self, look no further. “While the product's material is thin, it makes up for it with lots of fluff INSIDE and out, which I did not expect! It kept me almost a little too warm because it's such a good insulator,” writes another five-star reviewer.
Perfectly warm
Makes a great gift
Aside from the cozy factor, it’s the details that make this pullover so perfect: “It's soft, thick and the best part...IT HAS AN OVERSIZED HOOD!!!! My young son is now bugging me to buy him a black or gray one because it's so nice. Definitely plan to get more, especially as Christmas gifts,” writes a happy shopper.
Another echoes the positive sentiments: “It has a hood AND POCKETS, which are major pluses. Man, I’m so glad I took the dive, this hoodie is amazing.”
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $250 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $89 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $14 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $165 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $60 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, $50 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $23 with on-page coupon(was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, starting at $14 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $17 (was $49), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $38.50 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $150 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $12 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $52 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $109 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling top — on sale for $23 — is 'so sexy'
Amazon is keeping the Cyber Week sales going — save up to 52 percent on these deals
Over 50? How to look and feel younger — it's not as hard as you think
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.