The softest sweatshirt is only $30 at Amazon — 'So fluffy'

Want something cozy but cute enough to wear outside? Look no further. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you ever have those days when it feels impossible to drag yourself out from under the soft, warm covers of your bed? For those days, may we suggest a sweatshirt that feels just like your favorite blanket? That's exactly what you'll find with the Dokotoo Fuzzy Sweatshirt, an incredibly plush hoodie that you’ll want to cocoon yourself in. Right now Amazon has the wonder for only $31.

The deliciously decadent hoodie, made of a poly-spandex blend, is a hit with shoppers — they seriously don’t want to take it off. And it’s about to win your heart, too.

The Dokotoo is the Goldilocks of sweatshirts: not too big that it looks frumpy, but not too fitted that it feels constricting. The oversized, slouchy style is happily forgiving — and perfect for the day after Thanksgiving. It’s a truly versatile piece — snuggly warm on its own for chilly weather and also luxurious under a jacket for even colder temps. And, wait for it...it has pockets!

It comes in sizes small to XXL, and shoppers are raving about the fit. “This is awesome,” says a five-star fan. “I think it fits true to size. Does run big but perfectly loose and baggy like I like my sweatshirts. A little thinner than I thought it would be, but overall great.”

Available in 22 gorgeous colors and patterns ranging from elegant ivory to bold tie-dye, camo and colorblock, you’ll want to buy multiples.

$31 $37 at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Sweatshirt. (Photo: Amazon)

The snuggly sweatshirt has a near-perfect rating from over 3,000 reviewers who are ready for hibernation. Here’s what they had to say:

“IT’S SO FLUFFY!,” raves a reviewer. “It fits exactly the way I wanted it to — a bit baggy but not too huge where I'm swimming in it. The material is so nice, my dogs have been wanting to cuddle with me since I've worn it. Definitely will buy more in different colors.”

Other reviewers agree that if you’re looking to be your coziest self, look no further. “While the product's material is thin, it makes up for it with lots of fluff INSIDE and out, which I did not expect! It kept me almost a little too warm because it's such a good insulator,” writes another five-star reviewer.

Story continues

Just like a fuzzy blanket. (Photo: Amazon)

Aside from the cozy factor, it’s the details that make this pullover so perfect: “It's soft, thick and the best part...IT HAS AN OVERSIZED HOOD!!!! My young son is now bugging me to buy him a black or gray one because it's so nice. Definitely plan to get more, especially as Christmas gifts,” writes a happy shopper.

Another echoes the positive sentiments: “It has a hood AND POCKETS, which are major pluses. Man, I’m so glad I took the dive, this hoodie is amazing.”

$31 $37 at Amazon

