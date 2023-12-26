The QVC after-Christmas sale is epic — save up to 60% on Ninja, Bose, Shark, Skechers and more

The holidays have just wrapped but every shopper knows the real deals begin after Christmas. After spending months shopping for everyone else, it’s a great time to treat yourself. From tech deals to skincare steals and major markdowns on dreamy kitchen appliances, QVC’s post-Christmas sale is the place to find everything you need.

We've rounded up the QVC after-Christmas deals we've got our eyes on. Some of our favorites: Save over $100 on a Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag — shoppers call it a "wow." Score a Ninja air fryer that's a ridiculous $70 off — just think about all of the new foods you can whip up in the new year. And we're big fans of these Bose earbuds that are only $200 (from $279).

You'll need to act fast because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $10 off your first order of $25 with code NEWYEAR24. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in monthly installments.

QVC after-Christmas deals to shop now

Encore by Idina Menzel Lace Trimmed V-Neck Sweater $43 $73 Save $30 See at QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Crepe Face & Neck Moisturizer $88 $110 Save $22 See at QVC

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum $300 $400 Save $100 See at QVC

Skechers GoWalk Saint Tropez Slip-On Sneakers $65 $79 Save $14 See at QVC

QVC after-Christmas clothing deals

Denim & Co. Denim & Co. Waffle Knit Top $33 $40 Save $7 If your New Year's resolution is to fill your wardrobe with soft, dreamy, cloud-like tops, then look no further than Denim & Co.'s waffle knits. The fit is comfortable, the knit is luxurious and its versatile style means it's a hit wherever you wear it. Pair it with jeans and sneakers, a skirt or even get super comfy with a pair of sweats while watching the end of The Crown. It's available in sizes XXS-5XL and in seven stunning colors, including rose, periwinkle, navy and sunset gold. Shoppers love its fit and that it works for a lot of temps. "You can not lose with this," gushed one. "So comfy, I love it. Nice for the in-between weather, for colder weather and there's room for a turtleneck." $33 at QVC

QVC Encore by Idina Menzel Lace Trimmed V-Neck Sweater $43 $73 Save $30 This lovely V-neck top with a flirty peek of lace comes in four colors and is semi-fitted at the waist, while its ribbed cuffs give it a tapered appeal — pair it with your favorite pair of jeans or pants to elevate a casual look into a memorable one. $43 at QVC

QVC Barefoot Dreams Wide-Leg Seamed Pant $109 $178 Save $69 The ultimate in comfy-chic pants feature a high waist and wide leg with exposed seam down the center of each pant leg. Soft elastic is encased in the waistband for ultimate comfort and wearability. The $78 discount is a great feeling too! $109 at QVC

ActionHeat ActionHeat Heated Puffer Jacket $190 $230 Save $40 When you have a heated puffer jacket, you'll no longer endure that deep freeze when you open your front door in the morning, or when you get into the car after it's been sitting out all night. It can be adjusted to your preferred heat setting and can even charge your phone! $190 at QVC

QVC after-Christmas beauty deals

QVC Peter Thomas Roth Un-Crepe Face & Neck Moisturizer $88 $110 Save $22 Peter Thomas Roth, the first (and last) name in skincare, has now bestowed upon us the Un-Crepe Face & Neck Moisturizer. It helps reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines, while undoing environmental damage, minimizing pores and literally giving your skin a glowing up. In fact, 100% of users said their skin felt hydrated, moisturized and nourished, while 97% said their skin looked less dry, without that dreaded crepey-ness. "I’m amazed with this product," said this convert. "I have tried everything to remove the deep lines on my chest. I have used this product for seven days and the lines are gone. The deep lines are gone — my neck looks amazing and I see the lines on my face improving. I'm shocked at the results." $88 at QVC

NuFace NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device $183 $242 Save $59 Petite and portable, this handy device delivers results thanks to microcurrents that reduce sagging skin around the face and neck, lifts brows and smooths lines. "This helps slim out my cheekbones and jawline, and I love it," revealed one fan. "And it's easy to use." $183 at QVC

QVC Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Duo $143 $179 Save $36 What makes this Kate Somerville treatment such a hit? It's designed to mimic getting a facial at one of Somerville's clinics in Los Angeles or New York. The "facial in a tube" takes just two minutes to work its magic. It sloughs away dead skin and tackles dullness, revealing gorgeous radiance underneath. Fine lines? See ya! $143 at QVC

QVC Laura Geller Baked Eyeshadow Palette $35 $43 Save $8 This fantastic combination of high-pigment shadows includes 25 shades in luxe matte and striking shimmer finishes — perfect for this sparkling time of the year. They eye colors are part of Laura Geller's stellar cream-to-powder baked formula. Apply dry for a subtle smolder, apply wet for even richer vibrancy. At only $35, it's the perfect gift to yourself. $35 at QVC

QVC after-Christmas accessory deals

QVC Skechers GoWalk Saint Tropez Slip-On Sneakers $65 $79 Save $14 Need a pair of supportive kicks? These popular walking shoes from Skechers are on sale for $65 in charcoal, black, mauve and navy. They're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you slip them on — no more wrestling match between foot and shoe! The sneakers are lightweight and flexible with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe and the soft lining adds a cloud-like vibe. "Love Skechers!" raved this fan. "For the price, quality, comfort and style, this brand is my everyday wear." Echoed another: "I am clearly a Skechers kinda girl and the Go Walks are my favorite. They're perfect and the little bit of sparkly yarn makes these even cuter." $65 at QVC

QVC Dooney & Bourke Large Dottie Crossbody $189 $298 Save $109 This Dooney & Bourke's crossbody has Wexford leather, a flap closure and a tassel detail that exudes smart sophistication. "I wanted a little dressier bag for a luncheon and the Dottie was perfect," said this reviewer. "The bag in person is a 'wow!'” Also available in light blue. $189 at QVC

QVC Sprigs Multi-Mitt Gloves with Cell Phone Storage Pocket $20 $33 Save $13 If you're tired of using freezing-cold hands to dig into your handbag, then snag this fantastic pair of mittens. That's right, mittens to replace the tote that's probably bigger than you need anyway. The zippered pocket on the back of each mitten holds your necessities while the foldable flap covers your fingers when it's freezing (and easily uncovers when you need to make a call or text). $20 at QVC

QVC Bumblebella by Jill Martin Packing Cube Set $49 $75 Save $26 Jill Martin, the host of the popular Steals and Deals shopping segment on 'Today,' designed the perfect solution for travelers — these compression packing cubes not only keep everything contained and save space in your luggage but are also so cute that they complement your actual wardrobe. $49 at QVC

QVC after-Christmas tech deals

QVC Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $200 $279 Save $79 These nifty earbuds are designed to stay firmly in your ear no matter how active you are, all the while delivering the Bose sound quality customers have come to expect. One of our favorite things about these earbuds is how much focus is given to comfort. The package includes three different sizes of ear tips to ensure the best possible fit. Right now, they're on sale for just $200, down from their usual $279 — that's the lowest price we've ever seen them for on QVC. "Exceptional audio quality," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I wear ear buds quite regularly for phone conversations and listening to music during exercise. I thought my other ones were great ntil I put the BOSE noise-canceling earbuds into my ears. No comparison! I can hear the different instruments in the music. The sound is phenomenal. Treat yourself or someone else. This is well worth the investment." $200 at QVC

QVC after-Christmas kitchen deals

QVC KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer $80 $99 Save $19 Blend batter, shred chicken and even froth milk for those creamy coffees with this cord-free number from KitchenAid. Take your mixer wherever you need it — stovetop, island, counter or kitchen table. The self-standing design features seven speeds, from a slow stir to a high whip. $80 at QVC

QVC after-Christmas home deals

QVC Periea Collapsible Storage Boxes, Set of 3 $35 $43 Save $8 With 12 beautiful colors and patterns to choose from, this set of three storage boxes (small, medium and large) are the perfect — and perfectly lovely way — to get organized for the new year. If you've still got summer clothing in your drawers, stow it away. The same for toys, extra bedding and all those miscellaneous bits that you just can't get rid of. Handy windows mean you can see what's inside without opening and digging through. This fan is wild about these boxes: "They are so sturdy and hold so much. I was so impressed. The two zipper access made it super easy to pack and the window in the front is clear as glass so you can see what’s in there very easily. The handles on the side are sturdy and the frame inside makes them extra adorable and able to stack. I love these — I need to get another set!" $35 at QVC

QVC Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum $300 $400 Save $100 Here's the dirt on this Shark: Featuring a self-cleaning brush roll for no hair wrap — so you don't have to clean your own vacuum — and a Clean Sense IQ indicator that shows when floors are clean and even detects hidden dirt, this cordless stick is currently $100 off. It has up to 40 minutes of runtime, so no dust bunnies are safe! $300 at QVC

QVC Snow Joe 18-Inch Snow Shovel $20 $25 Save $5 January and February bring cold temps and snow so be prepared with this Snow Joe shovel. The winter gear boasts comfortable, ergonomic D-ring handle grips and a design that improves posture and lessens the need to keep bending while its wide 18-inch shovel blade tackles mountains of snow. $20 at QVC

QVC EZClean Footsies and Mittzies Cleaning Set, 6-Piece $16 $30 Save $14 These handy and footie numbers make messes a thing of the past — and kinda fun to clean up! The Wet Mittzie has a scrubbing sponge on one side for tougher tasks, and the Dry Mittzie features a hair removal pad. Footsies slip on your tootsies or you can wear them over your shoes to clean the floor. It's just $16 for the entire six-piece set, and they come in fun colors like blue, pink, purple and yellow. $16 at QVC

QVC Kringle Express 50-by-70-Inch Heated Sherpa Throw $45 $60 Save $15 Winter nights are no match for this giant blanket. Whether you're cuddling up for movie night or topping off your bed with an extra layer of warmth, you'll be happy you have this throw. It's available in an assortment of colors to suit your style — think red, gray, cream and chocolate. $45 at QVC

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.