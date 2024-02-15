'The quality is unbelievable': Shoppers are raving about this stylish winter coat — currently up to 50% off

We're midway through February now, so the freezing temps won't be easing up anytime soon. If you still need a stylish option to shield yourself from the chill until the spring, well, springs, we have the perfect solution: the Tanming Wool Blend Trench Pea Coat, a luxe-looking coat at the decidedly bargain basement price of just $46, down from $90. That's right — on Amazon now as part of the retailer's pre-Presidents' Day deals, this beauty is marked down nearly 50%!

Why is this a good deal?

At less than half price, this coat's already a great deal — and only gets better from there. Similarly styled wool blend coats from big brands will easily set you back more than $150 (and that's when they're on sale!). Adding on more goodness, this is also the lowest price we've seen for this pea coat in at least a month, so if you're hoping to upgrade your winter style game before the chilly season is over, now is the time to add this cutie to cart.

Why do I need this?

Aside from the stellar savings, there's a lot to love about this long-line coat. Firstly, it's a wool blend, made from soft and cozy fabric that is at once not too thick, but certainly snuggly enough to stand up against the cold of winter. The construction is also incredibly sleek — a mid-long length reaching to the knees, with a double-breasted pea-style cut that is a classic for a reason. And that reason? It's flattering on just about anyone!

This wool-blend trench is available in a variety colors from elegant black to on-trend camel to fun shades like red and teal — just about all sizes and colors are on sale now for less than $50, so you're sure to find a pick to suit your style at a sweet, sweet savings.

If you add just one more thing to your rest-of-winter wardrobe, make it this trendy trench. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Tanming Wool Blend Trench Pea Coat an exemplary five-out-of-five star rating, with many highlighting the style's quality and construction.

"This coat is amazing!!" enthused one reviewer. "I wanted something classic and timeless, double-breasted with a nice lapel and in a camel color to wear both with jeans and with more dressy outfits, especially because I travel to Europe in the winters and want to change my black puffer coat for something more sophisticated. This camel coat fits the bill to a T!! The quality is unbelievable. It is a nice thick wool material, fully lined, with quality buttons ... The arms are long enough to go past my wrist and although I am only 5 feet 4 inches, [the coat] hits at the perfect spot on my calves."

Another fan wrote, "I love this coat. I bought this because I needed a coat for the weekend, but didn't have time to go shopping. I figured I could the quality of the coat would reflect the price, and I was OK with that. I figured I could just wear it to run errands or go to work, not necessarily to nice places. Boy was I surprised when I got it! It exceeded all my expectations! It's the perfect fit & thickness. There's little to no difference between the quality of this coat & the $220 coat I bought from THE LOFT."

"This coat is great for the price," began one shopper, who also added, "I think my only gripe is that it doesn’t really cover the top of your chest, even when it’s buttoned up, but I think this can easily be solved by wearing a scarf or just making sure what you have underneath doesn’t leave your chest too exposed." Hey — any excuse to bust out one of our zillion winter scarves!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Loveps Hair Dryer $29 $50 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $75 $200 Save $125 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 See at Amazon