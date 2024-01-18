Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Need juice? This portable power station is a 'quiet little beast' — and it's over $60 off

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Updated

Portable power banks provide peace of mind. Of course they can light up a room during a power outage, but they can also juice up things like your fridge — so you can salvage that sour cream and rescue that romaine — and critical devices like your smartphone. They're good to keep around, especially as the weather gets frightful. Thankfully, the top-rated Jackery Portable Power Station 240 is doubly discounted right now.

Jackery

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240

$179$240
Save $61 with coupon

This device punches way above its weight, which happens to be a mere 7 pounds. It's designed to charge just about anything, from smartphones and laptops to mini-coolers and drones. At just $179 with the on-page coupon, the question is: Can you afford not to have one?

Save $61 with coupon
$179 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

If there's anything that winter storm season teaches us, it's that we need to be prepared for potential power outages. Already discounted, this portable juicer-upper also comes with an on-page coupon that drops its price by 25% — an easy buy.

Why do I need this?

This hefty portable power bank can handle multiple devices for long periods. It packs a punch with a 200-watt-hour lithium-ion battery. It comes with two USB-A ports, one DC car port and a 110-volt AC power outlet. It even boasts a 24-month warranty, just in case.

And there's no need to save it for an emergency: Take it camping, hunting or wherever else you find yourself in need of power.

jackery
Rolling blackouts? Approaching nor'easter? Dreaded family campout? Pishposh — you can stay prepared, entertained and powered up through it all. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 15,000 five-star fans rave about this generator.

“Today was my test day and I must say I am extremely happy with this product,” wrote a satisfied reviewer. “Besides camping, I live in a hurricane-prone area and two things I have learned: You can't take everything with you, and you don't know what you will be facing when you return after an evacuation. ... I have charged my laptop, two phones, handheld radios, emergency lighting and tested it with my CPAP and all worked well. When I need to evacuate, this will go with me. I would also like to mention the sales/service department that answered all of my questions.”

"I love mine," said another empowered user. "Easy to use on the go when you need a power source, love the carrying case for all the cords. Excellent customer service department. Responded quickly when I reached out after losing the power cord. They sent a replacement right away. I plan to buy the solar panel attachment next." (Good news: The compatible Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel is on sale right now too.)

Sing us a song, piano man: "Excellent value. ... I got this because I am a musician and I’ve been gigging a lot at local farmers' markets, which don’t always have a power source for my equipment," wrote a five-star fan. "I used a surge protector and plugged it into this generator, and I plugged my amp and full piano keyboard into it. I performed for three straight hours with my keyboard at half volume and amp at near full volume, and it only went down to 64%."

"I drive daily, the Jackery 240 gets fully charged by my van cigarette lighter," said an on-the-go user. "The Jackery runs my fridge 24/7 and has been doing it for months now. After 10-12 hours overnight, my jackery is 65-75% charged, after running fridge all night. ... This little beast runs fridge, phone, and charges my cordless fan. ... Great quiet little beast."

Another rocking customer said, "I'm a working musician and recently used the Jackery for an outdoor gig that had no power available. I used it to power my mixer and two speakers for two hours, and the Jackery was only down to 80%. I typically leave it in my truck and keep it charged up so it's ready whenever I need it. The only downside is it takes a bit to recharge it through vehicle power, so if you need it recharged quick, I suggest plugging it into a 110V outlet."

Jackery

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240

$179$240
Save $61 with coupon

This handy device can recharge using the power of the sun (solar panel sold separately), so you can use it as a power source while you're camping.

Save $61 with coupon
$179 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • VacLife Portable Air Compressor

    $22$45
    Save $23 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $48$90
    Save $42 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • EcoNour Windshield Cover, 2-Pack

    $44$64
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $90$180
    Save $90 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Original ProHeat Machine

    $121$168
    Save $47
    See at Amazon

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum

    $109$278
    Save $169 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Ounce

    $13$23
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • FineDine 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids

    $27
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $17$42
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Wind Talk Space Heater

    $45$170
    Save $125 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

    $24$66
    Save $42 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • American Soft Linen 6-Piece Luxury Towel Set

    $34$80
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack

    $30$108
    Save $78 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins, 3-Pack

    $14$20
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kismile Small Electric Space Heater

    $23$29
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories