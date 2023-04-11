The Pioneer Woman just dropped an outdoor collection at Walmart — starting at $8

With summer right around the corner, your backyard is likely where you’ll be spending the majority of your time. One of our favorite brands The Pioneer Woman just dropped a new patio and garden section that is full of everything you may need to upgrade your outdoor area. If you’re looking to get your outdoor spaces ready for the arrival of warmer weather with some new outdoor decor, we suggest you head over to Walmart. There’s a ton of adorable outdoor furniture, gardening supplies, decor and more. And we rounded up our top 11 picks from the collection. Keep reading to shop them all!
Turn your backyard into a bird sanctuary with this adorable birdhouse. It has air vents in the walls and flooring to provide proper ventilation and it has Fledgling kerfs that give baby birds the extra grip needed to climb out. The latching door keeps predators out but is easy to open when you need to clean it out.
We love the fluted base of this pretty red urn planter set. They are made from a durable resin material that is both fade- and scratch-resistant. The lightweight planters can be used indoors and outdoors and are the perfect size for herbs, succulents, ferns or flowers.
Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with this cool red rug. The outdoor rug features a vintage-inspired scalloped border design and is made from a combination of polypropylene and polyester materials that will withstand the elements.
Keep your hands protected from thorns and dirt alike with these gardening gloves. The palms are padded for extra protection, while the tops have a fun paisley floral print made from a breathable spandex material. The gloves even have a Velcro closure and a shirred elastic wrist to keep them securely in place.
Need some new cushions for your outdoor chairs? Look no further than this deep-seated teal set. Each set comes with a seat bottom and a back pillow that fit most standard deep-seat conversation chairs or couches. They're stuffed with a plush polyester fill that offers comfort and support and the polyester outdoor shell has been treated with EnviroGuard stain treatment to keep them in tip-top shape.
Carry your gardening supplies all over your backyard in this adorable floral gardening tote bag. It boasts six outer pockets and two inner pockets, as well as a roomy main compartment, so you should have space for more than just the essentials.
Keep harmful UV rays at bay with this floppy straw hat. Along with an adjustable chin strap to keep it in place, the hat also boasts UPF 30 protection to keep your face from getting burned. The decorative printed ribbon and bow along the brim add a sweet feminine touch.
Hide ugly hoses in this gorgeous hose pot. It has a black powder-coated finish to prevent rusting and a hole at the bottom so you can easily pull the hose out as much as you need to without taking out the whole thing.
How sweet is this three-piece bistro set? Add some extra seating in your outdoor area with this chair and table set that boasts a traditional lattice pattern and a vibrant teal color. The chairs have ergonomically designed backrests, so you can sit back and relax, and all three pieces are lightweight so you can easily move them around.
