'The Oprah of beds': Snag this top-selling memory foam mattress for only $188 this Presidents' Day

It's no secret that getting a good night's sleep is the key to a happy and healthy life — and that starts with a good mattress. So if you're someone who is constantly waking up with back pain and achey joints, you should probably rethink your mattress. Lucky for you, tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have found the perfect one: The Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress. And you can snap up the mattress in a queen size for only $188 and take advantage of the dreamiest Presidents' Day deal we've seen all weekend. Yes, you read that right. And with that sweet Prime shipping, you can get the mattress within two days.

Why is it a good deal?

First off, mattresses are expensive. While you never want to put a price tag on rest, mattresses can cost upwards of $2,000 — or more if you're shopping for a queen bed or larger. Not only does the Zinus mattress have a ton to offer, like high-quality memory foam and moisture-absorbing technology, it retails for less than $300. And right now for Presidents' Day, you can grab the Zinus mattress for $188 at a 30% discount. That's a memory foam mattress for less than $200, which is absolutely wild.

Why do I need this?

Made entirely of foam, the Zinus mattress has three unique layers that mold to your body shape, formulated to cradle your achiest jones and align your spin. The bottom layer is a high-density base foam, layered with a soft comfort foam and topped with a layer of refreshing green tea memory foam. It boasts a knit cover that is both breathable and soft against skin.

In classic mattress-in-a-box form, the Zinus mattress is compressed and rolled up into an easy to ship, maneuverable box. Once it hits your doorstep, just unbox, unroll and watch the mattress expand to it's 8-inch shape. Note: The mattress does take 72 hours to fully inflate so I would wait before chucking your old one!

While drinking green tea can keep you awake, the green tea-infused in the Zinus mattress does the exact opposite. The brand touts antioxidant-rich green tea as away to keep your mattress fresh, while moisture-absorbing charcoal keeps it dry, making this model a good choice for sweaty sleepers.

You deserve a mattress that molds to your shape for an ache-free sleep. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

On the fence? Well, just take one look at the reviews and you'll see that people love this mattress ... like, really love this mattress. It's racked up more than 108,000 five-star reviews with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Reviewers are generally impressed with the quality, value and comfort of the mattress. When it comes to firmness, however, some Amazon shoppers say that it's too firm, while others say that it's not firm enough. Just keep in mind your personal preference and sleep habits when it comes to shopping for mattresses.

"I was super nervous about buying a mattress online as I had never done it before," writes one Amazon shopper who has slept on the Zinus mattress for seven years now. "After all this time the mattress has not lost an ounce of integrity."

While they were overall impressed with the mattress and felt supported, one shopper reported that it didn't fully inflate right away. "For the first two days the mattress was very uneven to sleep on, which is normal," they write. "But mine still hasn't fully inflated after 10 days. The corners and edges are still dented."

However, one satisfied customer even went so far as to call it the "Oprah" of beds. "I'm a flight attendant. I sleep in a lot of hotel beds, so I know what a good and bad bad feels like," they explain in their five-star review. "This bed cured my sleepless nights. I can sleep on my side without my spine feeling broken in half. I can sleep on my back or stomach no problem. I can't remember the last time I slept through the night..."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free speedy shipping in the sheets and pillows above, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

