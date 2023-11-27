The North Face's Cyber Monday sale is on — save up to 50% on bestselling winter jackets

The North Face is sending their prices way down south for Cyber Monday.

If you missed the chance to shop on Black Friday, don't fret! Tons of Cyber Monday 2023 sales just dropped this morning. Ready, set ... shop! And speaking of getting ready: We're still nearly a month out from the official first day of winter; that means we've got a long chilly slog ahead of us, which is why we're thrilled about The North Face's fabulous holiday sale. It's a real cart-buster, with up to 50% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles, including cozy winter jackets.

We're talking insulated outerwear, fleece pullovers, beanies and so much more. From a down shacket that's 50% off to a pair of waterproof boot that are down to $115, we've highlighted the best North Face Cyber Monday deals below. Shop your faves now before they sell out!

North Face Women’s Circaloft Jacket $129 $215 Save $86 This lightweight classic is water-resistant and insulated for added warmth. When you're not wearing it, it packs down to a super compact size that fits inside its own pocket (!) — making it a great option for travel. $129 at North Face

The North Face Women’s Circaloft Pants $108 $180 Save $72 These warm yet lightweight trousers are perfect for outdoor winter activities. You can wear them on their own to go hiking or layer them under ski pants. Scoop up a pair while they're over $70 off! $108 at The North Face

The North Face Women’s Plus Osito Jacket $70 $100 Save $30 Score $30 off this sweater-knit fleece, which is made from 100% recycled material. Not only is it very soft to the touch, it's a great mid-layer for frigid days and a topper over a tee when the afternoon sun starts to warm things up a bit. $70 at The North Face

