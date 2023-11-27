Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The North Face's Cyber Monday sale is on — save up to 50% on bestselling winter jackets

These are the best post-Black Friday 2023 sales we could find on North Face gear.

Carrie McCabe and Rebecca Carhart
Updated
The North Face is sending their prices way down south for Cyber Monday.
The North Face is sending their prices way down south for Cyber Monday.

If you missed the chance to shop on Black Friday, don't fret! Tons of Cyber Monday 2023 sales just dropped this morning. Ready, set ... shop! And speaking of getting ready: We're still nearly a month out from the official first day of winter; that means we've got a long chilly slog ahead of us, which is why we're thrilled about The North Face's fabulous holiday sale. It's a real cart-buster, with up to 50% off some of the brand's bestselling seasonal styles, including cozy winter jackets.

We're talking insulated outerwear, fleece pullovers, beanies and so much more. From a down shacket that's 50% off to a pair of waterproof boot that are down to $115, we've highlighted the best North Face Cyber Monday deals below. Shop your faves now before they sell out!

North Face

Women’s Circaloft Jacket

$129$215Save $86

This lightweight classic is water-resistant and insulated for added warmth. When you're not wearing it, it packs down to a super compact size that fits inside its own pocket (!) — making it a great option for travel.

$129 at North Face
North Face

Women’s Extreme Pile Pullover

$112$149Save $37

It's all about the warmth and softness with this cozy pullover! With a relaxed fit, this vintage-y cold-weather essential also features a secure-zip chest pocket and folded binding for extra comfort.

$112 at North Face
North Face

Women’s Belleview Stretch Down Shacket

$130$260Save $130

The Belleview delivers the warmth of 600-fill down insulation as well as the convenience of dual-entry pockets and comfy binding. And there's no better time to buy, now that it's half off!

$130 at North Face
North Face

Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest

$83$119Save $36

Soft and all-day comfortable, this is a cold-weather favorite for good reason. Made with 100%-recycled fabric, it'll instantly become an automatic choice on chilly days as an inner or outer layer.

$83 at North Face
The North Face

Women’s Canyonlands Full-Zip Jacket

$63$90Save $27

Stay snuggly all day with this soft-feel wonder. The slim fit makes it a great layering piece, and it has ever-practical zipped pockets. Choose from eight stylish colors.

$63 at The North Face
The North Face

Women’s Vectiv Fastpack Mid Futurelight Boots

$115$165Save $50

Boasting revolutionary breathable-waterproof technology and abrasion-resistant uppers for protection in a variety of environments, Vectivs allow you to get your hike on in style, safety and stability. Score a pair while they're on super sale.

$115 at The North Face
The North Face

Women’s Extreme Pile Full-Zip Jacket

$119$170Save $51

Who wouldn't want to get enfolded in this fuzzy fleece zip-up? Soft to the touch, it will keep you warm, comfortable and au courant every time you wear it.

$119 at The North Face
The North Face

Women’s Circaloft Pants

$108$180Save $72

These warm yet lightweight trousers are perfect for outdoor winter activities. You can wear them on their own to go hiking or layer them under ski pants. Scoop up a pair while they're over $70 off!

$108 at The North Face
The North Face

Women’s Plus Osito Jacket

$70$100Save $30

Score $30 off this sweater-knit fleece, which is made from 100% recycled material. Not only is it very soft to the touch, it's a great mid-layer for frigid days and a topper over a tee when the afternoon sun starts to warm things up a bit.

$70 at The North Face

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.

Recommended Stories