The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is so good right now, and here are my top editor-approved picks — up to 50% off
With markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams and Ugg, this after-Christmas sale is basically deals heaven.
I know everyone talks a big game about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but I'm more of a fan of the sneaky after-Christmas sales. (I've literally turned my shopping skills into a nine-to-five gig so you should definitely trust me.) Look, the deals are better and it keeps that post-holiday joy going even after the 25th. Take, for example, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. This season, the bi-annual Nordstrom sale is happening through January 1, and there's huge markdowns on major brands like Ugg, Kate Spade, Zella, Barefoot Dreams, Le Creuset and so many more.
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings$59$79Save $20
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Twist Raglan Cardigan$125$178Save $53
Caslon Turtleneck Tunic Sweater$38$69Save $31
Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas$34$49Save $15
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra$32$68Save $36
Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater$69$138Save $69
Caslon Long-Sleeve Belted Sweater Dress$45$70Save $25
Ugg Romely Short Buckle Boot$100$150Save $50
Nordstrom Classic Butter Crew Socks$5$9Save $4
Dolce Vita Huey H2O Waterproof Bootie$100$140Save $40
Kate Spade Bleecker Modern Leopard Print Tote$149$248Save $99
Ray-Ban 52mm Wayfarer Sunglasses$132$182Save $50
Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer$80$170Save $90
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit$18$30Save $12
Nécessaire The Body Duo$40$50Save $10
Mac Frostbitten Kiss Full-Size Lustreglass Lipstick Set$48$64Save $16
Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Routine Set$296$395Save $99
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Hand Towel$12$19Save $7
Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Signature Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven$250$360Save $110
Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0 Set$95$120Save $25
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Mini Jar Candle$12$20Save $8
Parachute Oversize Knit Organic Cotton Throw Blanket$100$149Save $49
My cart is already stocked with goodies like this unreal Le Creuset Dutch oven for $300 (was $462) and this cozy sweater that you can live in every day (it's 45% off!). Because the deals are so overwhelming, scroll below to shop my tightly-curated list of editor-approved deals during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. You're welcome!
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Clothing Deals
When it comes to go-to buys for Nordstrom shoppers, Zella leggings are really one of the best — especially the buttery-soft Studio Luxe high-waisted pair. And this bright color is such a fun start to the new year! Plus, shoppers say that they are very much squat-proof. Oh, and they have pockets. Pockets!
"The material is soft and I felt extremely comfortable and cool while working out," wrote one Nordstrom shopper. "The color is gorgeous and was exactly what I was looking for. I will see how it holds up after a few washes, but it runs true to size and firms in all of the right places."
Honestly, there's nothing better than cuddling up in a super soft cardigan like your own personal cocoon. And when it comes to said super soft cardigans, Barefoot Dreams is just the softest. I'm obsessed with the grayish shade here, but it also comes in a soft cream.
Found: A lightweight sweater that you can live in every day of the year. It's seriously so comfortable, which makes the 45% off markdown even sweeter.
Everyone needs a new set of pajamas for getting through the year. This one is made of brushed hacci knit that is just oh-so-soft. I'm already planning on wearing these every single night. Honestly, I'll probably wear them every day as well.
If you're still on the hunt for the perfect bra, then let me introduce you to the Natori Feathers bra (Yahoo recently named it the best bra!). I've sworn by this undergarment for years and have it in six different colors. It's partially lined with contoured plunge cups to give your bust a flattering shape and elastic-lined edges that keep the bra securely in place without digging into your skin.
Yes, you can absolutely wear white after Labor Day, and this slouchy and soft sweater proves it. The knit fabric will keep you warm all season long. Plus, the dropped shoulders and soft ribbing make it the ultimate lounging layer.
A chic and cozy belted sweater dress is such a classic holiday dinner look — and this cinched one is just sheer timeless perfection. It also comes in black if that's more your vibe. Oh, and the belt is removable so the styling options are just endless.
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Accessories Deals
To me, nothing says holiday joy more than a pair of Ugg boots on sale — or really anything from Ugg on sale. But if you're generally iffy about the style of basic Ugg boots, you need to check out this pair of chic shearling-lined Chelsea boots. And because you'll actually want to wear these outside, these Uggs have a water-repellent coating.
"These boots have the warmth and comfort of your typical Ugg but look so much nicer," shared one Nordstrom shopper. "They don’t have the thick sole found in so many Ugg boots. They have a much thinner sole and therefore look more classy, without sacrificing warmth."
These fuzzy socks are the epitome of cozy — and they look just like the iconic Barefoot Dreams socks. Unlike those, however, these babies are under $6 during the sale.
There's nothing more classic and chic than a pair of black Chelsea boots. And this pair is totally waterproof, meaning you can wear them outside in every kind of unpleasant weather situation.
Even though it doesn't seem like it, leopard is a neutral print. Pair it with something iconic like this Kate Spade tote bag and you've got a versatile and timeless piece that will last forever.
There's a reason why Ray-Ban Wayfarers are one of the most beloved styles of sunglasses — they look super flattering on anyone. No matter your age or face shape, Wayfarers are just the perfect look.
Loafers are always a classic must-have especially this sleek black version. Bonus: they have a cushioned insole for all-day comfort and are up to 46% off right now!
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Beauty Deals
Unfortunately, as we age, our eyebrows thin out. Take years off your face with a little help from this duo that will shade and shape your brows in no time. A full-size pencil gives brows extra definition and hair-like details thanks to its precision tip, while a mini brow serum offers a natural-looking finish.
"I am seeing results!" shared a convert. "After using the serum for two weeks, I can totally see a difference. I was skeptical for sure, but happy that it works." This fan agreed: "My sister recommended it to me and now I can't live without it! It goes on easily and stays on your brows all day."
The skin care products you use on your body are just as important as the ones you put on your face. Nécessaire formulates some of the best skin care products specifically for the skin on your arms and legs I've personally used both the body lotion and body serum (valued at $73!) in this gift set for the past year and my skin has never been so baby-smooth and healthy.
If you have yet to try any Mac lipstick, this is your sign to do it. This special edition set is valued at a very expensive $130, but you can grab it for only $48. It features five different lip colors, including a pink-y neutral and versatile brick red. And if you need any more convincing, my grandmother refuses to wear anything other than Mac and she still looks hot as hell.
Valued at a whopping $540, this cult-favorite device uses special firming microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead. Apply the included aqua gel or cream activator to your face and run the device over your face once a day. Think of it like a five-minute workout for your face.
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Home Deals
Before you say anything, I am aware that hand towels are a random must-have purchase. However, these super soft ones from Nordstrom are so affordable right now so you can buy multiple for every bathroom in your house and still have extra in the linen closet. A deal is a deal!
"If you like thick, fluffy, absorbent towels, these are perfect," shared a five-star reviewer. "We bought one set, tried them and immediately ordered another set. I followed the washing instructions and didn't use a dryer softener. Even with our hard water, the towels came out soft. They dry well too."
Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, especially when it comes to the beloved enameled cast iron Dutch ovens. Think of it like the Beyoncé of cookware. This 3.5-quart style is more than $100 off in all nine colors.
Yes, everyone is obsessed with the classic Our Place Always Pan, but I firmly believe that the mini version of the pan is so much better. With the same nonstick construction, the Mini Always Pan is ideal for cooking smaller meals and side dishes. Plus, a smaller pan means a smaller mess to clean up later! This one comes in lots of fun colors like blue and sage.
Real candle lovers know that Voluspa is where it's at. Not only do they smell amazing, they're also super affordable and double as home decor — and this pumpkin spice candle will make it feel like autumn all the time. And we all know that cozy fall vibes mean that life is generally better.
Thanks to the fine Turkish cotton, this soft and snuggly throw blanket is ideal for staying warm in the winter months and cooler in the summer months. It's also super oversized, meaning the snuggle opportunities are endless.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.