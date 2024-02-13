The new Stanley water bottle is the lighter, better-insulated alternative to the wildly popular tumbler

We all know and love Stanley for its famous Quencher tumbler — and while the viral sensation is the brand's most recognizable product, it's not the only game in town. Stanley recently released what might be considered THE best insulated water bottle ever. This beauty is more compact and more secure than the Quencher and has been making waves since its mid-September release. Our prediction? The Stanley AeroLight IceFlow water bottle is the hot-ticket item of 2024.

Stanley Stanley AeroLight IceFlow Bottle With Fast Flow Lid, 16 Oz. Available in five sizes and eight colors, this lightweight insulated gem delivers the best qualities of the Stanley Quencher tumbler, in bottle form. And check out that clever angled mouth. $30 at Stanley

A solid water bottle is an everyday essential, and the AeroLight is built to impress. It's super-insulated, lightweight and innovative, and it definitely lives up to the hype.

Firstly, its double-walled insulation is unlike any other in the Stanley lineup. The 50-ounce bottle's best-in-class insulation has the Quencher beat as it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and iced for up to four days. While the Quencher keeps drinks cold for an impressive 12 hours, that's only half the time as the AeroLight IceFlow Bottle.

The Stanley Iceflow bottle is cheaper, lighter and much more compact than the bestselling Stanley Quencher tumbler. (Stanley)

Its smart design is optimal for workouts, hiking and traveling. The Aerolight technology claims to be 33% lighter than standard stainless steel drinkware — making it an excellent option to take on your daily jogs or weekend treks. And the special leakproof, angled Fast Flow Lid makes for quick and easy pouring, drinking and cleaning. Also clever: The cap snaps into the handle's integrated holder for storage when you drink.

And don't even get us started on the gorgeous color selection, including brights like Citron, Tigerlily and Pool, along with several of the usual suspects.

Shoppers praise how convenient it is for commutes and travel. One five-star reviewer said, "It kept ice in it for days."

Reviewers also appreciate that it's "very lightweight," with several pointing out that it's among some of the lightest water bottles they've used. One Amazon shopper even said it "works better for me than a regular Stanley cup" since they're "not a fan of straws."

Speaking of this comparison, another Amazon shopper added that they prefer the Stanley water bottle over the Quencher tumbler because "the slant makes it so much better to drink out of." The same shopper also admitted that the Stanley tumbler can be a bit difficult to fill since it comes with a cap and removable straw.

"It's super cute! It holds ice really well, and the handle is a nice addition for ease of carrying," one shopper said, but added the bottle tends to scuff easily since it has more of a matte outer layer. "Otherwise, it's a really great buy!"

The Stanley AeroLight IceFlow Water Bottle comes in four sizes (16, 24, 36 and 50 oz.) and 11 colors in all. Keep in mind when buying that the 16 oz. and 24 oz. bottles are the only sizes that are compatible with car cup holders.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.