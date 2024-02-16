The 'luxury hotel'-quality queen sheet set 131,000+ shoppers snooze on is down to $16 during Amazon's White Sale
White Sales, AKA big bedding markdowns, take place in January and February, so snag this top-selling sheet set for a steal while you can.
Getting a good night's sleep is a challenge when your bedding isn't in good shape. Sound familiar? It's probably time to refresh those threadbare sheets. Don't worry, that doesn't mean shelling out a fortune. Amazon shoppers are raving about the affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set: More than 131,000 (!) are so smitten, they gave it a perfect rating. And seeing as it's February, a month known for its White Sales — aka when retailers offer deep discounts on bedding to make way for new inventory — Amazon's slashed the 4-piece set down to just $16.
Meet your new bedding: soft, smooth and 16 bucks.
Why is it a good deal?
Bedding can be wildly expensive these days (think: $150 and up for a sheet set), so the fact that a queen-size set with as many perfect ratings as this one is marked down to a mere $16 is pretty stunning (prices vary depending on color). Plus, our price trackers tell us this price is as low as it ever gets for the Utopia Bedding Set.
Why do you need this?
Many reviewers note how smooth the material feels, with some saying it keeps them cozy in winter and cool in the summer — no need for seasonal swap-outs! The brushed microfiber poly blend is all about supreme softness. It's resistant to shrinking and fading, so the sheets look good, feel good and fit the mattress snug for a long, long time. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases — choose from any size, twin through California king, and select among 22 colors. The manufacturer recommends drying your sheets on low heat.
What reviewers say
With more than 131,000 five-star ratings, the Utopia Bedding Sheet Set is an Amazon all-star.
"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed one satisfied sleeper. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."
"I am very picky when it comes to sheets, and these sheets check all my boxes!" gushed another impressed shopper. "They’re so soft and smooth, and they fit my very thick mattress with ease, so they don’t pop off the mattress at all. ... I have only washed them once, but they held up nicely!"
"Totally soft! Very impressed," wrote a final fan. "Only wish [the] pillowcases were a bit bigger for my down pillows that are really fluffy. No real complaints, though!"
With prices like these, you might want to snag a set for every bed in the house.
And if you really want to take your bedding to the next level, I swear by these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows:
These top-selling pillows are cult favorites among Amazon shoppers and Yahoo readers alike. For years I heard nothing but raves about them, so I finally bought a pair to see what all the hype was about. Fair warning: They come vacuum-sealed, so when you first see them, you'll think, There's no way these will be comfortable. But give 'em a few hours and they fluff up beautifully. I was impressed by how soft yet supportive they are, and was pleased to find that, thanks to their breathable construction, I didn't wake up with sweaty hair.
Psst: Our Yahoo Life home editor also swears by them — check out her full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free speedy shipping in the sheets and pillows above, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
