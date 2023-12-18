The LifeStraw that turns 'brown scum' into drinking water is $10 (50% off) and will arrive by Christmas

The sensation that is the LifeStraw is like something out of science fiction. In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. Currently just $10 (down from $20 — a 50% discount!!), the LifeStraw inspires adventure in all who behold it (and who couldn’t use a little inspiration?). This amazing Swiss Army Knife of potable water is stocking-stuffer-sized for the adventurer in your life and it'll arrive by Christmas.

Why is this a good deal?

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter rarely goes on sale. In fact, $10 is the best price we've seen for it all year! That means that if you like to travel or camp, now is the time to add this handy gadget to your cart.

Why do I need this?

The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end of the straw into the water you come across in nature and suck. The hollow fibers inside the straw trap pathogens, so the only thing that touches your lips is clean, safe, drinkable water. It's a must-have for your next long hike or camping trip; at just two ounces, it won’t weigh down your pack. And you'll enjoy its benefits for a good long time. The microbiological filter will provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water.

Always have fresh water at the ready. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers absolutely rave about the straw — it's amassed over 92,000 five-star ratings!

"I sucked Coca-Cola thru one of these bad boys and it came out clear ... looking and tasting like water," shared a rave reviewer. "Haven't walked outside and stuck it in a mud puddle yet, but bought as stocking stuffers for the kids so I'm sure it's only a matter of time."

"Important component of any survival kit," wrote this shopper. “There’s no guarantee you’ll have access to clean water or be able to boil water in an emergency, especially if you’re away from home. We keep one of these in our vehicle and another two at home. This product will give you peace of mind and can potentially save your life or someone else’s in an emergency. Highly recommended for a survival kit, road trip, camping trip, etc.”

"Saved my life," one adventurer shared. "Had to suck water out of the Colorado River, which is notoriously disgusting. But the filter delivered pristine water to the orifice in my face."

"I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid," shared a rave reviewer. "WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: It can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bt."

LifeStraw is also big on giving back. For every straw you purchase, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Prilotte Tire Inflator $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $144 $700 Save $556 See at Amazon

Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $100 $300 Save $200 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $36 $66 Save $30 See at Amazon

Roundfire Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $18 $35 Save $17 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon