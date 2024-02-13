The J.Crew Presidents' Day sale is here — score 30% off timeless button-downs, cardigans and more

Spring may feel like a distant dream, especially after the snowstorm that clobbered the Northeast this week, but temps will start to warm up before you know it. And when they do, you'll want your closet stocked with seasonal essentials that work no matter where you're headed. So as you're browsing holiday weekend deals over the next few days, be sure to check out the J.Crew Presidents' Day sale. From now until Feb. 20, shoppers can take 30% off most full-price items with code SHOPNOW at checkout.

J.Crew's sales rarely disappoint, and this promotion is no exception. Whether you're looking for workwear, casual duds or accessories to dress up items you already own, now's the time to score them for less. This classic white button-up that's nearly $25 off is a wardrobe staple you can wear all year, while this stunning gold necklace will add instant glam to any outfit for under $60.

There's still plenty of time to shop the J.Crew Presidents' Day sale, but popular finds may sell out the longer you wait. All 10 editor-approved items below are still available in a variety of sizes and colors, and all are worthy investments you'll wear a ton this spring and beyond.

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt $56 $80 Save $24 with code Whether paired with a suit for a business meeting or worn with jeans to the PTA meeting, this classic white poplin button-up is versatile and timeless. It's made with a bit of elastane, so it stretches for a comfier fit. This closet essential is also available in pale blue and navy stripe. Save $24 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $56 at J.Crew

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $63 $90 Save $27 with code J.Crew shoppers cannot get enough of this silky slip skirt. More than 300 shoppers have given it 4.3 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer calling it the "perfect mix of style and comfort." It's available in six colors and can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down with a cotton tee and flats. Save $27 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $63 at J.Crew

J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater $97 $138 Save $41 with code Soon it will be warm enough to step outside without a bulky coat, and this cable-knit cardigan sweater will come in handy. It's a great layering piece that will make even your oldest, most worn-in jeans look chic and stylish. If you need a break from dark hues like navy blue, you'll be glad to know this sweater is also available in ivory. Save $41 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $97 at J.Crew

J.Crew Classic Straight Jean $104 $148 Save $44 with code Wide-leg and flare silhouettes may be trendy right now, but the jury's still out on their staying power. If you need a new pair of jeans, go with a classic straight leg in a flattering black wash that will truly stand the test of time. This pair is available in classic, petite and tall lengths in sizes 23 to 37. Save $44 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $104 at J.Crew

J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $111 $158 Save $47 with code It's not time to go bare-armed just yet. This comfy, cozy ribbed cardigan is a great piece to grab on days when there's a bit of a chill in the air. The slightly longer length offers great bum coverage, meaning you can wear it with leggings or form-fitting pants without being self-conscious. Save $47 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $111 at J.Crew

J.Crew Square Chainlink Necklace $55 $78 Save $23 with code Sometimes, all you need is one statement-making piece of jewelry to take your outfit to the next level. This gold square chainlink necklace has the power to do just that. Whether you pair it with a plain white tee or a black sheath dress, you'll look and feel so much more polished and elegant. Save $23 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $55 at J.Crew

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt $21 $30 Save $9 with code No, it's not too early to start stocking your wardrobe with soft, comfy tees like this jersey crewneck. It's available in four neutral colors and can be layered under a sweater when the weather is still cold or worn on its own with shorts when the sun finally arrives. Save $9 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $21 at J.Crew

J.Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer $111 $158 Save $47 with code Waiting for the day when you can hang up your winter coat for the season? Aren't we all! This collarless sweater-blazer is a nice spring topper that feels more dressy and fashionable than a jean jacket, but isn't as formal as an actual blazer. J.Crew shoppers love this pick, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. One happy shopper commented, "It’s big and comfy and I have gotten several compliments when I wear it. I love that it goes well with many different outfits. Also, it is easily my 'go to' when I don’t want to wear a coat and yet want something to wear over my clothes." Save $47 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $111 at J.Crew

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.