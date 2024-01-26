The five best sales this weekend: Save up to 80% with these deals from Kate Spade, Uggs, Le Creuset and more

Congrats, you made it through another week — and in dreary January, no less! We think that warrants a little treat (or two); although, as shopping writers, we never have to look for reasons to indulge in some retail therapy. And that's just what we plan on doing this weekend. Luckily, our wallets won't yell at us, thanks to the abundance of stellar deals we're currently seeing. To save you some time (and money), we've rounded up the very best weekend sales out there, from clothing and accessories to cookware and bedding.

What'll you find marked down? For starters, Oprah's favorite bamboo sheet set, a J.Crew sweater worn by Meghan Markle and a pair of Ugg boots for their lowest price on the web. And there's more where those came from — happy saving!

Kate Spade Deals To Love Sale

We adore Kate Spade's online outlet for its unbeatable markdowns on timeless accessories. But when there's a sale on top of the already-slashed prices? Here, take our money! As a little ode to Valentine's Day, the retailer's Deals To Love event features classic bags, wallets and jewelry for an extra 20% off their original discounted price tags. Considering some of these items were up to 75% off to begin with, this sale is an absolute knockout.

80% off: Brynn Tote

Kate Spade Outlet Brynn Tote $71 $359 Save $288 Everyone needs a versatile tote for those days that require a bit more schlepping. Why not make it a sleek and stylish one, like this Kate Spade stunner? It has two interior pockets and a zip-top closure to keep your belongings protected. Black goes with everything, but you can also get it in white or tan. At 80% off, this beauty is a no-brainer. "The perfect tote!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "It fits so many items and the quality is great! It's the only one I use since I purchased it! Definitely recommend!" $71 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Leila Mini Zip Crossbody $103 $329 Save $226 You can never go wrong with a classic crossbody, and we love this one for its luxe pebbled leather and unique zip-flap pocket. Dress it up or down — it's the perfect everyday bag. Choose from white, blue, black or the pictured tan. $103 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs $20 $59 Save $39 In the market for a sweet Valentine's Day gift? These rose gold-plated, heart-shaped studs are ridiculously cute, and add just the right amount of glitz without being too flashy. "I bought these earrings as a gift," shared a thoughtful reviewer. "So glad I bought two, I'm keeping one. Very classy, elegant and beautiful. So many compliments, everyone thought they were real diamonds." $20 at Kate Spade Outlet

J.Crew Closet Staples Sale

J.Crew is one of those brands whose clothing never seems to go out of style. That means their timeless, sophisticated pieces are worthy investments you'll be able to wear season after season, long after trends have come and gone. And during their Closet Staples Event, you can scoop up everything from classic cardigans to toasty tech vests for up to 50% off. We wouldn't blame you for buying multiples in different colors...

$39 off: Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer

J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer $120 $158 Save $39 If Meghan Markle is a style icon of yours — isn't she all of ours? — you might be interested to know that she's been spotted wearing this very button-down. (Psst: So many fans were clamoring to get it, it caused J.Crew's site to crash!) It's now back in stock, and happens to be on sale in the chic white and black style donned by the Duchess herself. You can also get it for less in brown and tan (or for a bit more in black) and it's available in sizes XXS–3X. "Don't leave home without it," wrote a stylish shopper. "A super versatile piece that can be dressed up or down and is ideal for traveling!" $120 at J.Crew

J.Crew V-Neck Cotton-Blend Cardigan Sweater $75 $148 Save $74 Drape this chic cardigan over pretty much anything in your wardrobe, and it'll instantly elevate even the most casual combos. Made of a machine-washable cotton blend at a Fair Trade Certified factory, this lounge-worthy sweater features a hint of cashmere for extra softness. It comes in four fab neutrals in sizes XXS–3X. "This cardigan is perfection," raved a cozy customer. "I love the slightly oversized fit and the fabric is so nice — warm and soft but not at all itchy. Exactly what I was looking for, and will likely buy multiple colors." $75 at J.Crew

J.Crew New Quilted Excursion Vest $75 $148 Save $74 Keep warm with this quilted puffer vest, which boasts sleek gold buttons to set it apart from sportier styles. It's made of 100% recycled polyester and is filled with down alternative to keep the chill out. Get it in black or green at this price point. "I get compliments every time I wear it," swooned a fan. "Ordering again in more colors. It’s warm and cute enough to dress up or down." $75 at J.Crew

Sur La Table End Of Season Sale

During Sur La Table's End of Season Sale, you can score serious savings on Le Creuset, All-Clad and more. If you've resolved to nix the takeout and do more cooking at home in 2024, go ahead and turn your kitchen into one you'll actually want to prepare meals in, starting with these cookware upgrades.

72% off: Staub Deep Dutch Oven

Sur La Table Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5-Quart $150 $529 Save $379 This is as low as we're seeing this kitchen workhorse on sale for at the moment — and not only is it extremely versatile, it's also lovely enough to keep on top of the stove for all to admire. Staub is one of the most respected brands when it comes to Dutch ovens, and while they can cost a pretty penny, this one is a steal at just $150 (72% off!) for the Goldilocks-sized 5-quart model. Its durable cast iron construction is built to last, while the enameled interior helps prevent sticking. You'll reach for this any time you braise, fry, boil or roast. Get it in red or classic white. "This is one of my favorite items in my kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "I mostly use it for baking sourdough. ... Always cleans up nicely. Perfect size for our needs. I expect to pass this down to my children and grandchildren." $150 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9-Inch $100 $175 Save $75 Le Creuset is sort of the golden child of cookware, with fans ranging from celebrity chefs to serious home cooks (it's a fave of Ina Garten's!). Their cast iron skillet might be the prettiest one we ever did see (it comes in blue, orange, white, gray and teal). And aesthetics aside, its heat retention properties make it a pro at everything from searing meats to sautéing vegetables. "What a pleasure to use this Le Creuset skillet!" exclaimed a five-star reviewer. "My husband uses it for eggs several times a week, I use it for toasting a sandwich at lunch and for a beautiful presentation of hot dips straight from the oven. It heats quickly, has proven to be nonstick, looks gorgeous from oven to table and will be a hand-me-down gift for generations to come." $100 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table All-Clad D3 Stainless-Steel Skillet With Lid $130 $240 Save $110 If stainless steel is more your speed, you won't do better than this highly rated All-Clad skillet, which comes with a lid for trapping in all of those flavorful juices. It has an inner aluminum core for excellent heat conduction, and the stay-cool handles spare your hands from unpleasant surprises. With its roomy 12-inch diameter, you'll be able to fit food for a crowd. "I love All-Clad cookware — the pieces are works of art and they perform just as beautifully," shared a shopper. "I believe they are worth the investment because they'll last forever, and whenever you use them you feel like Julia Child!" $130 at Sur La Table

Cozy Earth Valentine's Sale

When Cozy Earth has a sale, we pay attention — it is one of Oprah's go-tos for linens and pjs, after all! During their Valentine's Sale, you can save up to 25% sitewide; we're talking deals on everything from dreamy bedding to the comfiest loungewear you'll ever don. Here are some other markdowns on Oprah-beloved items:

$78 off: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant $132 $165 Save $33 These chic pants were included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 list, and we can see why. They're stylish enough to wear in public, thanks to their tapered fit, but as comfy as your favorite sweats. Made of bamboo viscose, they have a lightweight feel and come in seven colors in sizes XS–XXXL. "These joggers are the most comfortable pants I have worn," raved a shopper. "I hate wearing any other pants. I will definitely be ordering more." $132 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set $156 $195 Save $39 We'd be remiss not to include the now-iconic bamboo pajama set, which snagged a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 list. It has a cooler feel than cotton to help ward off night sweats, and its silky-smooth texture can only be described as "luxurious." Note: These pjs are so popular, many of the 10 colors/prints are currently on backorder. That said, some styles — like this white set — are estimated to ship by the end of the month. Trust us, they're worth the wait! "I now own four pairs and love them," wrote a super-fan. "They are so soft and comfy and absorb well. These were a lifesaver during menopause!" $156 at Cozy Earth

Zappos Up to 60% Off Sale

We can always count on Zappos for excellent prices, and their current sale is no exception. While many of the lowest-priced items are out of season, we still found great deals on everything from Sperry boots to New Balance sneakers. With discounts like these, stock up on a few pairs if you see something you like!

40% off: Ugg Sunburst Mini

Zappos Ugg Sunburst Mini $126 $210 Save $84 We're not seeing this gorgeous boot marked down more anywhere on the web, so if you've been lusting after a pair of Uggs, now's your chance! The sturdy rubber outsoles offer excellent traction, while the fluffy sheepskin lining provides superior warmth. Plus, the shorter silhouette is much less bulky than the taller styles. "The size and the warmth from this boot is amazing," gushed a fan. "I've always been an Ugg girl, but I live where it gets cold, so I've always worn the tall. Having the short is a game-changer." $126 at Zappos

Zappos Sperry Plushwave 3D $64 $160 Save $96 These wavy waterproof boots have a cool adjustable bungee closure, so you won't have to worry about retying them throughout the day. Get 'em in black, gray or cream! One satisfied shopper wrote: "These are my favorite Sperrys of all time. They are insanely comfortable, easy to get on and off and so incredibly cute! I wore these for the first time on a day-long shopping trip and had no trouble with rubbing or pinching. LOVE that they're waterproof and do not look like your typical waterproof snow boot. They keep your feet warm, but not overly hot." $64 at Zappos

