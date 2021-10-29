Get a load of these fab 5 finds for your fall wardrobe — starting at just $30 — at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You're gonna like the way you look. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, that good old knit sweater is great to go to on a chilly morning. But...how long have you had that thing? Why not treat yourself to some new go-to's that are just as comfy but look terrific and are versatile enough for this time of year, when the temperature can be as unpredictable as the morning headlines?

Amazon's new curated collection, Staples by The Drop, makes it easy to find just the right look on just the right budget. Here are five items to start you on the brand-new fall fashions you'll want to wear all year round.

Snuggle up in this sweatshirt on long autumn nights. (Photo: Amazon)

We love the Margot Crewneck Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt because it's got style, a rare quality in the sweatshirt game. The neckline, hem and wrists are finished off with classic ribbing, but the sleeves are oversized and give a great loose fit. Plus, the drop shoulder adds a relaxed vibe. Its cotton-spandex blend feels soft and looks great on any size and shape. Comes in five colors: white, navy, black, Praline and Rio red.

"I love everything about this sweatshirt!" raved one customer. "I love the color, and the fit is perfect. I love the matching set with the shorts. I love it so much I even got the matching sweatpants and the hooded sweatshirt."

$40 at Amazon

Who wears sweatshorts? We wear sweatshorts! (Photo: Amazon)

We love the Margot Crewneck so much that, like the above customer, we've paired it with the Elaina Pull-On French Terry Sweatshort, Ooh la la! They’re made from the same soft material as the Crewneck, so the two pieces complement each other perfectly. And the Elaina elevates the sweatshort experience by adding pockets. Yes, pockets!

These shorts are high-waisted, so you can tuck the front of the sweatshirt into them — which is definitely how we would style this duo. They come in the same colors as the sweatshirt, with an additional dusty purple for mixing-and-matching.

This reviewer reported: "Great color, fit as expected, and the fabric is softer than I thought it would be for the price. Highly recommended this set!"

$30 at Amazon

This denim shirt would be at home on the range...and we don't mean the one in your kitchen! (Photo: Amazon)

The Kathryn Long Sleeve Western Snap Front Denim Shirt is lightweight and gently faded, with beautiful distressed detailing and button snaps. It hangs low at the hip, so it looks amazing tucked in, or open over a tank with scrunched-up sleeves. Plus, the light color pairs well with dark jeans without looking too matchy-matchy. With so much to offer, you'd better snag yours quick, because right now it's 30 percent off!

"Love this shirt! It’s my new go-to," this customer gushed. "Super comfortable and can dress up or down. One of the nicest denim shirts I own — I have several, including high-end designer pieces, and this rivals them. Very affordable."

$35 $50 at Amazon

Here's the skinny on these jeans: They're not just made for wearing; they're made for wearing out. (Photo: Amazon)

You don't wear these jeans to be ignored. The Fairfax High-Rise Ankle Skinny Jean makes a statement with its striking shades and cotton-spandex blend that hugs every curve. Featuring a high-rise waist, five-pockets, whiskering, a zip fly and button closure. Available in five colors: Black Haze, Faded Carbon Wash, Ink Dark Wash, Weekender Blue Vintage Wash and White Wash. No shocker here: They look fantastic with flats or heels.

This repeat customer found plenty to rave about: "Love these! They fit like a glove. Awesome quality, high-waisted, perfect stretch. So glad I bought the ink wash and the white."

$50 at Amazon

It's a jacket with a secret identity as a shirt. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you like it layered or just on its own, the @Spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket is the perfect comfy companion, especially at this time of year. Made from a cozy-soft brushed fabric, it sports an oversized fit and is detailed with flap pockets on the top and two pockets on the side. We love to wear it open over a tank and jeans and paired with an infinity scarf. Available in creamy Camel (pictured above) as well as Black-Ivory Plaid and Hushed Pink.

"This over shirt is so soft!" One shopper exclaimed. "You literally won’t want to take it off! Not to mention it’s got a unique look with the brushed fabric, which makes this style both cozy and original."

$70 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

