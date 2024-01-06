The electric blanket that 'can save relationships' is on sale for only $33 at Amazon — that's 45% off

When the temperatures drop, you don't want to turn the heat up to 90°F — yet somehow that can feel like the only way to stay warm this time of year. Well, turn down the thermostat and turn up the cozy with the Tefici Electric Heated Blanket, a snuggle pal that'll get you through the colder months. And get this — not only is it warm, washable and wonderful, but with the on-page coupon, it's only $33!

Why is it a good deal?

We've never seen this blanket at a price this low. For 45% off you get an electric blanket that's 50 by 60 inches, an ideal size for you — or you and your sweetie, or you and your doggie — whether snuggling on the couch or in bed. And the multiple settings mean you really will be able to keep the heating bills down since the Tefici and not the utility company will be able to keep you warm. It also makes a great gift for that person in your life who feels chilly no matter what the temperature.

Why do I need this?

The Tefici Electric Heating Blanket is ideal for this time of year when it gets downright cold. It's made of double-layered flannel which is softer and warmer than sherpa, and boasts upgraded electric wires that allow a wider heating area and more even distribution. There are also three fast heating settings (95 to 113°F ) controlled by the push of a button.

And? The power cord is ten feet long, giving you plenty of room to reach the nearest outlet. It's machine washable and as a safety measure, turns off after four hours. The blanket is also available in five other colors (prices vary by color).

Three heat settings means you'll never feel the big chill this season. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 8,000 five-star reviewers are raving about The Blankie. One found it was a handy way to stay warm and keep heating bills down: "I lost my job and had to keep my electric and gas costs down by keeping my apartment at 55 in the winter, and as a result, I was obviously very cold. This heated blanket saved me. It’s so comfortable and soft and I didn’t need another blanket with it, just had it under my comforter. Uses very little electricity and warms up QUICK. Also, it warmed my whole body so I didn’t even need gloves or a hat. Such a steal for the price."

And it's definitely not for the dogs: "Love this for cold nights, and when my feet are ice cold for no reason. It stays on for four hours and automatically turns off so it will not last all night. My dog loves to curl up on this while it’s on. Was skeptical about washing it due to it being an electric blanket, but I’ve washed and dried it multiple times and it’s still like new!"

While one claimed it was "comfortable and warm without the heat," they also advised, "It's too easy to change the setting unintentionally, but the blanket itself is very soft and very comfortable. However, this fan said, "You can literally sleep in the same bed as someone who likes it colder and you can both be happy. This blanket can save relationships!"

And when the cold weather brings out the aches and pains, the Tefici can literally feel like a lifesaver. "I suffer from chronic pain and arthritis," revealed this shopper. "I use this blanket every night or when resting; I lay on it instead and cover myself with my other blankets. It is very warm and soft and was perfect for the pain relief I was looking for! It is very big and the heating element inside heats the blanket evenly, and the automatic shut-off means I can fall asleep with no worries! I no longer wake up as stiff or in as much pain as I used to, as I can treat my whole body with soothing heat!"

Want to feel toasty inside and out? This Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress Pad is both a comfy mattress pad and an electric heater that actually works. And it's on sale for $80.

Beautyrest Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress Pad, Queen $80 $120 Save $40 Made of a soft quilted microfiber polyester, it features five heat settings and evenly spaced heating elements to deliver quality heat distribution throughout. Because the fabric is quilted, you won't feel the heating coils while you sleep. It even has a 1-hour pre-heat feature so you can jump-start the warming process before you actually get into bed. $80 at Amazon

"The pad itself is comfortable. Unlike the old one I replaced, you can't feel any wires inside," shared this satisfied spouse. "It heats up very quickly, almost eliminating the need for pre-heating. I like it, and my wife loves it. I rarely use my side, and she uses her side nearly every night. Having her side on does not warm me up."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

