The cozy indoor-outdoor slippers that J.Crew shoppers love are on sale for just $30 right now: 'The best pair I have purchased'

The only way to make living through frigid temperatures slightly more bearable? Dressing in cozy goodness as often as possible, of course. Whether a fuzzy fleece jacket or snuggly wool socks, soft, plush pieces are must-haves during the chilly winter months.

If your feet are always freezing, now's the time to invest in these stylish and practical Lodge Shoes that are currently on sale for nearly $50 off at J.Crew. They're a timeless style that you can wear year after year, plus they're available in neutral colors that will match everything in your closet.

J.Crew Lodge shoes $30 $80 Save $49 with code You'll look forward to sliding your feet into these luxe house shoes after a long day at work. The faux-shearling lining feels soft and offers warmth, while the rubber sole provides traction to help prevent slips and falls. Save $49 with code Copied! SHOPNOW $30 at J.Crew

Why is it a good deal?

At more than 60% off, these fan-favorite Lodge Shoes are currently cheaper than they've been all season. Given the massive discount, it shouldn't be surprising that two colors are already completely sold out, and sizes are selling quickly in the remaining three colors. While J.Crew does have sales often, discounts usually top out at 30% or 40%. It's a pretty big deal that these top-rated cozy slip-ons are marked down to just $30, so you shouldn't miss out.

Why do I need this?

Like it or not, winter's sticking around for several more weeks and it won't be warm enough for sandals any time soon. Your feet will stay toasty and warm both indoors and outside when you're wearing these Lodge Shoes thanks to the faux-shearling lining. And yes, you read that correctly. These shoes are ideal for walking around a drafty house during the cold-weather months, but those rubber soles also mean they're durable enough to wear outside to grab the mail or drag the trash bins back into the garage.

What reviewers say

More than 200 shoppers have left reviews for these popular slippers, and over 130 customers gave them a five-star rating.

Comfort, warmth and craftsmanship are just a few of the recurring themes that come up in shopper reviews.

"This slippers are so comfortable," one person wrote. "The sole is comfortable and inside is plush. Several slippers I have purchased feel like I am walking on cardboard. [This is] the best pair of slippers I have purchased. I would highly recommend them."

Another shopper commented, "Love these slippers! [They are] comfortable [with a] hard sole for both indoor or outdoor wear. I also have an older pair that I have put in the washing machine and they come out great!"

As with many shoes purchased online, sizing was a bit tricky for some shoppers who purchased these J.Crew Lodge Shoes who say they run slightly small and narrow.

"I love these, but I'm glad I read the reviews," explained one customer. "I am always a size 6 in any shoe, but ordered [a size] 7 in these and [I'm] so glad I did, perfect fit. They also run narrow."

