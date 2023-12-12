The best Walmart deals you can get before Christmas — save on Apple, Xbox, The Pioneer Woman and more

We're counting down the shopping days until Christmas, and with only a handful left but a lot of people to still buy for, the holidays can be a bit...overwhelming. That's where we come in. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign, serving up the wildest deals to help you win the holidays.

1. This bestselling Bissell carpet cleaner is down to $78.

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 If carpet stains have appeared since your last deep clean, we’ve got some good news. Walmart has just dropped the price of the bestselling Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, a compact machine that can work magic on rugs, chairs, couches, stairs, car interiors and more. This wildly popular, small-yet-mighty mini steam powerhouse is on sale for just $78 (down from $124) and can save you hundreds in pro cleaning. We love this customer’s take: “Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! It’s absolutely a must with children and pets.” $78 at Walmart

2. Shopping for a gamer? Don't miss out on this incredible Xbox deal.

Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console $400 $499 Save $99 Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect present for a gamer, looking to step into a new style of gaming yourself or want to update an older Xbox, this is a fantastic deal. The Xbox Series X is a monster of a console, with the capability of putting out 4K resolution, 120 frames per second and almost imperceptible load times. It's some of the best gaming has to offer right now — especially at a $400 price tag! Nearly 5,000 fans gave it five stars. Said one: "Awesome gaming console! Must have for any Xbox fan. Love the options to match the game in 4K. It also makes an awesome 4K movie player." $400 at Walmart

3. Find sizzling savings on cookware — save 70%.

Walmart Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle $30 $100 Save $70 Whip up a win in the gift department with this space-saving cookware set. Two frying pans and a saucepan with lids nestle together for compact storage and share a removable handle, making this set even more convenient to store (and safe to use in the oven). The nonstick finish works on gas, electric and even induction cooktops. At a whopping $70 off, this deal is a no-brainer. With over 3,500 five-star reviews, you know the set is sure to please. This repeat customer shared, "This is my go-to set. It's convenient to have a detachable handle, which gives me more space on my stovetop. Since it is versatile, I also use it in the oven for casseroles by simply removing the handle. I've already purchased two sets." $30 at Walmart

4. Save your sanity and money — AirTags are just $20 a pop.

Walmart Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 For the forgetful friend or hyper-vigilant family member, these beloved tracking devices are sure to please. This set of four is currently $19 off and comes out to just $20 per AirTag. And when you factor in the cost of what they will save you from replacing lost items, they are absolutely priceless. The replaceable battery lasts for over a year and the units are dust- and water-resistant. One five-star customer explained, "Attach it to your keys and when you can't find them, open the Find My app on your iPhone and it will indicate what direction and how far the keys are (they have to be within the signal range). When you get close you can click on the beep button so the AirTag can beep making it easier to locate." $80 at Walmart

5. This 50" smart TV has over 16,000 five-star reviews — get it while it's under $250.

Walmart Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 Time to replace that fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling Vizio 50", which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree, as well as all your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. Nearly 16,000 Walmart shoppers have given this set five stars. "We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us," said a fan. "The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics too — he’s a gamer so graphic quality is a must! The Vizio sound bar connection was easy and clean. Also, having one remote control to do everything was nice — it controls Apple TV and the sound bar, and you can use also it to navigate through the PS5 console. What a great buy! $248 at Walmart

6. Save nearly $800 on a popular laptop.

Walmart Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The Sgin brand has been around since 2007, quietly producing quality notebooks and laptops and establishing itself as an under-sung but reliable player in the tech world. Though the laptops tend to be budget-friendly, the internal components are sourced from reputable manufacturers. One model, the Sgin 15.6-inch laptop, is so great you need to see it to believe it, especially since it's currently down to $260, from its usual price of $1,050. This machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home, play games or use for school. "I love this computer. Super fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs," one fan said. $260 at Walmart

7. Upgrade their kitchen with Pioneer Woman goodies for 50% off.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral Stoneware Dinnerware Set, 12-Piece $25 $54 Save $29 The Pioneer Woman brand draws shoppers in with its bright patterns and bold colors, but what keeps them coming back is the high quality of each piece in the collection. That's no exception with this charming, vintage-inspired dishware set that has enough to serve four and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, Ree Drummond's trademark style will become the go-to pick from the cupboard. The scalloped edge detail and classic blue colorway keep the look traditional, while the red floral design gives an unexpected pop of rustic charm. "This is not my first set, nor will it be my last," said one happy customer. Another chimed in, "Love this beautiful set. I now have service for eight and can't wait to host a gathering for family and friends. $25 at Walmart

8. Bam! The price on this Emeril Lagasse air fryer has been slashed by $90.

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

9. Travel in style with this luggage trio that's marked down over $200.

Walmart Travelhouse Luggage Set, 3-Piece $90 $330 Save $240 Delight the jet setter on your list with this pretty and practical set. Ranging in size from 19 inches to 27 inches, each of these three hard-sided suitcases has 360-degree spinner wheels, making them a breeze to rush through the airport or train station with. Plus, the larger two have an expandable zipper to give travelers even more space for all their stuff. Choose from nine color options to suit their style best. Reviewers remark on the lightweight design and easy-to-use lock system. "Beautiful luggage that stood up well to my abuse! It's been on two week-long vacations and still looks good, with no blemishes," shared one pleased traveler. $90 at Walmart

10. These 'comfortable and flattering leggings' are just $5 each.

Walmart Time and Tru Women's High Rise Knit Leggings, 2-Pack $10 $14 Save $4 For the gal who loves to lounge around in leggings, this two-pack pick will be just right. Coming out to just $5 a pop, these high-rise pants are exclusive to Walmart. Choose from eight neutral color options including black, gray, navy and plum. One five-star shopper said, "These leggings are so comfortable and flattering. The wide waist band is the best; no rolling or stretching out of shape. They are great for exercising or my favorite, just hanging out!" $10 at Walmart

11. Make a beauty lover’s day with colorful makeup sponges — only $8.

Walmart Facemade Makeup Sponge Set, 6-Piece $8 $20 Save $12 Beauty mavens swear by these small, but mighty makeup sponges. Use them with dry powders or cream foundations and they work equally well to produce a streak-free look. Achieve a flawless face and avoid waste — these sponges don't hold on to a ton of excess makeup and feel really soft against the skin. And at only $8, they make a perfect stocking stuffer for your best pal or make-up obsessed niece. (Grab a package for yourself while you're at it!) Take it from this five-star reviewer: "Makes my foundation look airbrushed. Blends coverup, blush, contour and highlighter with just a few light taps." $8 at Walmart

12. Hate pine needles? You'll love this pre-lit artificial tree — now only $100.

Walmart Best Choice Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree $100 $130 Save $30 Give the gift of time this season with this pre-lit, seven-foot Christmas tree. The fluffy fronds are decked out with 280 LED colored bulbs and the two pieces make assembly a breeze. Adjust the look with three brightness settings and enjoy the sparkling star that sits atop its peak. One pleased purchaser claimed that it's "the easiest tree I've ever had to assemble." Another shared, "I've wanted a new tree for the past couple of years because mine was 35 years old! This Christmas tree was worth the wait. It is fabulous. It also has LED lights and you can turn them off and just have the fiber optic lights on." Fa la la! $100 at Walmart

