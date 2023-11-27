The best ugly Christmas sweaters on sale for Cyber Monday that are perfect for any 2023 holiday party
Hideous never looked so good with Cyber Monday deals on light-up sweaters, cheerful cardigans and witty puns.
Want to win the contest at your next ugly sweater party? Step right up — we've got the goods, and they're all hideous and on sale for Cyber Monday. Whether you're attending a themed gathering or looking for a fun way to show off your holiday spirit, tacky touches let you celebrate the season with humor and style (?).
Joyin Women's LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater$35$60Save $25
Tipsy Elves Women's Snowman Ugly Sweater Dress$40$70Save $30
Tipsy Elves Women's Sequin Candy Cane Cardigan$50$70Save $20
Raisevern Unisex Cute Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt$26$29Save $3
Tipsy Elves Men's Gaudy Garland Sweater$40$70Save $30
The Ugly Sweater Co. Ugly Christmas Sweater$48$60Save $12
Women's Ugly Christmas Hoodie$36$55Save $19 with coupon
We're talking a reindeer with a light-up nose, a candy cane-adorned cardigan and a snowman sweater dress — awful, right?! Shop seven terrible options below; all are under $50, so you can buy more than one — they make great white elephant or gag gifts!
Less is more does not apply to ugly Christmas sweaters. This ultra-fun option does it up big, with (real!) twinkling LED lights and a flickering reindeer’s nose. Save over 40% off right now.
If you really want to take things to the next level, try an ugly sweater dress! This cute snowman version has a scarf that wraps around your waist to show off your figure. It ranges in size from XS to 3XL and comes in 29 other jolly styles if snowmen aren’t your thing.
For a slightly more polished look, opt for this candy cane-printed cardigan. The sweet treats give it a festive touch, while the gold buttons and classic silhouette make it more stylish than most other ugly sweater options.
Cat lovers will turn heads in this adorable sweatshirt which is covered from top to bottom in festive kitties wearing Santa hats. There are dog, llama and sloth styles available too if you’d prefer to rock a different furry friend.
Covered in tinsel and ornaments, this merry sweater is a whopping 43% off right now. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval with one calling it “Super comfortable and eye-catching.”
Can't resist a good pun? This festive pick features the words “Oh Snap” over a broken gingerbread man cookie. The cozy crewneck is not only comfortable and warm, but shoppers say it’s helped them win prizes at their ugly sweater contests.
Perhaps the ugliest on the list, this sweatshirt will actually turn you into a Christmas tree when you wear the hood. Embellished with gold trim, pom poms and a star at the top, it's bound to make a statement. Snag one now while it’s on double discounts.
