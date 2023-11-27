The best ugly Christmas sweaters on sale for Cyber Monday that are perfect for any 2023 holiday party

Want to win the contest at your next ugly sweater party? Step right up — we've got the goods, and they're all hideous and on sale for Cyber Monday. Whether you're attending a themed gathering or looking for a fun way to show off your holiday spirit, tacky touches let you celebrate the season with humor and style (?).

We're talking a reindeer with a light-up nose, a candy cane-adorned cardigan and a snowman sweater dress — awful, right?! Shop seven terrible options below; all are under $50, so you can buy more than one — they make great white elephant or gag gifts!

Tipsy Elves Tipsy Elves Women's Snowman Ugly Sweater Dress $40 $70 Save $30 If you really want to take things to the next level, try an ugly sweater dress! This cute snowman version has a scarf that wraps around your waist to show off your figure. It ranges in size from XS to 3XL and comes in 29 other jolly styles if snowmen aren’t your thing. $40 at Amazon

RAISEVERN Raisevern Unisex Cute Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt $26 $29 Save $3 Cat lovers will turn heads in this adorable sweatshirt which is covered from top to bottom in festive kitties wearing Santa hats. There are dog, llama and sloth styles available too if you’d prefer to rock a different furry friend. $26 at Amazon

U LOOK UGLY TODAY Women's Ugly Christmas Hoodie $36 $55 Save $19 with coupon Perhaps the ugliest on the list, this sweatshirt will actually turn you into a Christmas tree when you wear the hood. Embellished with gold trim, pom poms and a star at the top, it's bound to make a statement. Snag one now while it’s on double discounts. Save $19 with coupon $36 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

