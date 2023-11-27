The best Sur La Table Cyber Monday deals of 2023 — save up to 55% on All-Clad and Ina Garten's fave, Le Creuset

Black Friday, it's been fun — but Cyber Monday is officially here! And if your kitchen could use some new cookware, the Sur La Table Cyber Monday sale is where it's at. They're offering up to a whopping 75% off some of the most sought-after brands out there, including as much as 55% off All-Clad and Ina Garten's beloved Le Creuset. Not only are these pieces versatile, they're also built to last and beautiful, to boot.

They also typically come with high price tags, but for Cyber Monday you'll be able to snag these forever pieces for less, from Dutch ovens to stainless steel skillets. Scroll on to see what we're eyeing — and for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday deals. Alright, let's get cookin'!

Sur La Table All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $130 $261 Save $131 Everyone needs a top-notch 12-inch pan, and few are better than this All-Clad beauty. With five-layer construction and a patented stainless-steel core that heats evenly, it's perfect for both gas and induction cooking. The ergonomic handle and tight-fitting lid are a pleasure. You can feel like a pro while frying eggs and bacon or searing a steak. This price drop is wild: 50% off! It's the perfect gift for a young person just beginning to get serious about cooking (and, of course, you need one for yourself). "I would recommend this skillet and lid if you are a serious cook and like to put a good sear on what you fry," raved a five-star reviewer. "This skillet makes your seared scallops look like they came out of a restaurant kitchen." $130 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 3-Quart Saucepan With Lid $120 $180 Save $60 All-Clad’s stainless steel saucepans are great for making soups and, yes, sauces. This 3-quart pot has a thick aluminum core for efficient heat distribution, and the stainless steel finish is not only durable but also attractive. The saucepans are available in various sizes, from one to four quarts, and all have sturdy solid-cast handles and lids that fit tightly to hold in moisture while cooking. That said, this is currently the only model on sale — get it for $60 off! "This small pot is perfect for everything from cooking oatmeal to more complex sauces and soups," wrote a satisfied shopper. "I use it every day and find that it manages temperatures well, with no burning — even at higher temps." $120 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack $130 $284 Save $154 A high-quality pan is a must for holiday roasts, but also for chicken, beef or duck the rest of the year. This one by All-Clad is up to any task, thanks to its durable construction, warp-resistant bonded base and straight sides that help prevent splatter. It comes with a nonstick V-shaped rack that lets you collect juices at the bottom of the pan while keeping the skin crisp. This 55% markdown's arrived just in time for the holidays. "I LOVE this new pan!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "It was perfect for the standing rib roast that I cooked for Christmas dinner, and not only did the roast turn out beautifully, the pan was super easy to clean afterwards. I would highly recommend it; it is a great size (not too large or heavy), extremely well-built, quality materials and craftsmanship, and it was perfect for my roasting needs." $130 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Round 3.5-Quart Dutch Oven $250 $360 Save $110 Dutch ovens are the perfect vessel for large family meals. Big enough to roast a chicken, deep enough for deep-frying, and perfect for slow-simmering a ragu (can't you just smell it from here?). Le Creuset makes some of the best Dutch ovens out there, and they're beautiful, to boot. This round stunner is cast iron and enamel, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. This 3.5-quart model is ideal for smaller households and won't take up much space. And if even this $250 sale price seems like a lot, remember: You'll have this for the rest of your life.. "This is an incredibly versatile and useful pot," gushed a Le Creuset convert. "I love cookware that serves multiple functions, and this one does just that. I use this pot to cook soups, stews, beans, lentils, rice, risotto, edamame, pasta sauce, quick vegetable stocks and blanched veggies. I use this pot so much that it doesn't even go into a cabinet. I just leave it on the cooktop after cleaning it. ... I got the 3.5-quart pot and it is the perfect size for how I cook. ... This pot looks every bit as good as it cooks." $250 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2 $55 $75 Save $20 Though Le Creuset is most famous for its enameled cast iron cookware, it also makes stoneware that’s ideal for baking and casseroles. These square dishes have a lovely finish that's resistant to chips and cracks, and since the surface is nonporous it won’t absorb odors or flavors. The handles make them easy to take out of the oven, and they’re so pretty that they can go straight to the table, filled with lasagna, roasted veggies or desserts. This duo is available in eight colors, from neutrals like white and beige to bolds like red and this pretty blue. Snag it while it's just $55 — you can split them up as gifts, or give the set. "I bring these out for the holidays," wrote a festive fan. "Great pieces if you're going for a certain look at the dinner table. I've never had any issues with these dishes baking my foods unevenly, either." $55 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset Salt And Pepper Shakers $20 $32 Save $12 This beautiful stoneware set is highly giftable, but at this price you'll want a pair for your own kitchen as well! Snag it for nearly 40% off. "These are so attractive and solid," raved a stylish seasoner. "They will not break easily, as many other sets have. They've already been put to the test more than once." $20 at Sur La Table

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.