The best post-Cyber Monday luggage deals still live — get up to 75% off top picks from Samsonite, Tumi and more

Cyber Monday is a thing of the past. But fret not: you can still replace your ratty old luggage for way less. Thousands of deals are still live, so if you have a holiday-season getaway planned, buckle up. There are loads of giftable items marked down, too, like this bestselling weekender bag at a ridiculous $19 (from $80). And this smooth-riding, No. 1 bestselling Samsonite spinner is nearly 50% off!

We pulled together the 15 best early Cyber Monday luggage deals happening right now. But ... red alert: With prices this low, we expect supplies to run out quickly — so book your flight to Salesville now!

Best extended Cyber Monday carry-on luggage deals

Delsey Delsey Paris Comete 3.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage $80 $140 Save $60 This sleek little number fits in the overhead bins of most airlines and its four multidirectional wheels make for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? The sturdy case has interlocking zippers to keep your stuff safe and comes with a three-year warranty. We've never seen this brand on sale for this low before. $80 at Walmart

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner $67 $140 Save $73 You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's a fantastic, tidy size for a weekend away, but unzip its surrounding zipper and it expands by two inches, allowing you to pack a few more options in case your trip gets extended or you do too much souvenir shopping. Bonus: It's over 50% off right now — that's the lowest it's been this fall. Another bonus: Dig that gorgeous purple! $67 at Amazon

Away Away Carry-On $220 $275 Save $55 Away is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super-safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in nine striking hues like Olive and Glossy Navy, so you'll always be able to spot your bag quickly. This brand rarely goes on sale, so take advantage of the 20% discount while you can. $220 at Away

Best extended Cyber Monday checked luggage deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $150 $270 Save $120 Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant shell. It comes in a variety of colors (Rose Gold! Ice Blue!) that'll make for a quick airport exit come carousel time. One five-star shopper said that it’s “perfect for a week's getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $150 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage $176 $220 Save $44 Down to the lowest price it's been all year, this popular suitcase features a contoured grip handle and 360-degree wheels that make you look like a, um, travel pro as you navigate through busy airports and train stations. "Took this on a recent trip to Europe, it rolled easily over cobblestone streets, and I am so glad I got this lightweight suitcase because of the airline weight restrictions for checked baggage," raved one happy shopper. $176 at Amazon

Samsonite Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $151 $240 Save $89 Another popular Samsonite option that's on super sale, this 24-inch bag boasts TSA-approved combination locks that will keep all your stuff safe and secure, a telescopic handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. But what really sets it apart is its aforementioned expandability — and the fact that it's over 30% off. $151 at Amazon

Best extended Cyber Monday luggage set deals

Tach Luggage Tach V3 Lightweight Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set $397 $445 Save $48 This clever set connects so you can roll all three through the airport piggyback as one unit! Not only that, they also have built-in charging ports so you can keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go. Also juicy? You can save almost $50 right now! $397 at Walmart

Rockland Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $49 $80 Save $31 Traveling is hard enough, but juggling multiple bags can make security (and, well, every other part of your journey) a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bag's handle and you're off! Bonus: It's nearly 40% off. $49 at Amazon

Best extended Cyber Monday travel backpack deals

Asenlin Asenlin Travel Backpack $26 $61 Save $35 with coupon This innovative pack from Asenlin opens like a suitcase so you can see exactly what’s inside without digging through everything from the top. It comes with three packing cubes that fit perfectly inside to keep all your belongings super-organized. In addition to a top handle and padded shoulder straps, it features a trolley strap across its back so you can attach it to the handle of your suitcase. Note: It's at its lowest price ever when you use the on-page coupon for an extra 20% off. Save $35 with coupon $26 at Amazon

Matein Matein Carry-On Backpack $31 $52 Save $21 With a 40-liter capacity, this top-seller is likely all you'll need for a long weekend, but should you come back home with more stuff than you left with, a discreet zipper will expand it by up to 1.5 inches. Another wraparound zipper allows you to easily see what’s inside when you want to find that one thing you need right now. $31 at Amazon

Macy's Tumi Alpha Bravo Search Backpack $475 $595 Save $120 Tumi is a favorite brand of many seasoned travelers. The reliably great pieces don’t come cheap, so we get excited when we spot a sale. Case in point: this top-rated travel backpack that's nearly $100 off. Along with a plethora of pockets and compartments to keep everything organized, it also boasts padded straps and a handy luggage tag. $475 at Macy's

Best extended Cyber Monday weekender/duffel bag deals

Rockland Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag $38 $80 Save $42 "Rolling" and "duffel" are two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. Plus, it's over 50% off. $38 at Amazon

Cshidworld Cshidworld 24-Inch Weekender Bags $19 $80 Save $61 Heading out for just a wee weekend trip? Snap up this stylish tote/shoulder bag while it's on sale. It features interchangeable straps and an interior spacious enough to hold all your stuff, and it's just $19 right now — a sweet 75% off. (Also available in black and blue.) $19 at Walmart

