The best PlayStation Black Friday deals: Save big on a new PS5, wireless controller, games and more
Shop Sony's PS5 Black Friday sale and check out even more deals starting on November 17.
It's been a banner year for gaming, but it's not over yet — PlayStation Black Friday deals are coming in hot. We're seeing some of the largest discounts on games and peripherals yet. Case in point: Just Dance 2023 is only $15 right now, a ridiculous 75% off. And you can even score a PlayStation 5 for a discount (with Spider-Man 2 included. Win!). Don't wait to take advantage of these deals — the sales only last until stock runs out. Ready, set, shop!
PlayStation 5 Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle$499$560Save $61
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Starlight Blue$49$75Save $26
'Just Dance 2023' for PlayStation 5$15$60Save $45
Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset$84$130Save $46
WD_Black 1TB Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink$85$180Save $95
In addition to the PlayStation 5 console itself, this bundle includes the game-of-the-year contender Spider-Man 2.
"Blown away," one gamer said. "I remember PlayStation being good back in the day. The last console I bought before the PS5 was the PS3 and they've seriously improved the graphics since then. I was able to redeem Spider-Man 2 as promised, but I also bought the first Spider-Man as well. The gameplay and fluency are unreal. Insomniac brought back Spider-Man just as I loved him (if not better than I remember). Sony has done an amazing job..."
Looking for a controller for player 2 (perhaps to play Baldur's Gate 3 in coop?) This is a great deal — you're saving $26 on a popular model (we're talking 83,000+ five-star ratings) that just happens to come in an awesome color.
"I am absolutely amazed," wrote one reviewer. "I use this to connect to my PC via Bluetooth and mostly play Rocket League ... This controller brings a level of control I've never experienced in the past. I immediately ranked up two divisions (currently at grand champion) and feel like I can do things I wasn't able to do before just because of the comfort it brings."
With songs from artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and BTS, prepare to get your groove on and dance the night away. Who says playing video games means sitting on the couch and not moving?
"This game is so much fun! I got this for my kids after playing Just Dance 2022 at a friend's house. My kids and I love the songs and I am impressed with the graphics. I like that they show how to do the dance moves. I have been playing it to burn some calories and even my older son who doesn’t usually dance has been playing with us," one parent said.
This high-powered headset provides an impressive 33 hours of battery life and up to 36 feet of connectivity. It's lightweight, too — perfect for those long gaming sessions where you just don't want to quit. On-ear controls make it easy to tweak the volume, mute yourself and more.
One shopper said, "They are lightweight and easy to sync with the PS5. Besides being very comfortable, my favorite feature is the thumb roll volume control. The mic boom is easily stowable. For an alternative to the actual Sony PlayStation headphones, I would highly recommend them."
Need a bit more storage than the PlayStation 5 provides? This SSD is easy to install and comes with a heatsink (it helps to prevent overheating). Grab it for over 50% off, an amazing price for this device.
"Easy install, goes into PS5 in a minute or less. Lightning fast for an internal SSD. Definitely would buy again and will buy another for the other system. Western Digital is like a factory product for PS5 anyway so it's a no-brainer. Get one!" raved one fan.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
