The best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are selling fast: Shop our favorite brands for up to 50% off today

Zella leggings are a cult favorite with Nordstrom shoppers. Fans say they're flattering, super-soft, stylish and squat-proof. You can work out or chill out in this sporty high-waist option with a supportive mesh layer inside the front waistband. Side pockets hold your cell phone, credit cards or keys. The attractive blue color is on sale for only $40 — that's an amazing 50% off.

Many enthusiastic customers have weighed in on these pants. One said: "I've purchased over 20 [pairs of] Zella leggings over the years. These are probably my favorites — I love the material and the fit! Fabric is soft, mid-weight (thinner than the "Live in" style) and is squat-proof. I love the seam designs on these — very flattering. The high waist is also very flattering and offers a bit of support."