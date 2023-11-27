The best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are selling fast: Shop our favorite brands for up to 50% off today
Don't miss out on these early Cyber Monday markdowns at Nordstrom on trending brands like Dyson, Kate Spade, Le Creuset and Zella.
Missed the Black Friday sales this year? Don't fret! The Cyber Monday 2023 sales we've found are just as incredible — of not better — and this sale at Nordstrom is one of the best, with up to 50% off thousands of items. We're talking major brands like Tory Burch, Ugg, Casper, Hunter, Crocs, Dyson and more. In other words, something for everyone on your holiday gift list.
Of course, with so many discounts, it's easy to get overwhelmed. No worries. We scoured Nordstrom's early Cyber Monday sale for the absolute best deals across categories — clothing, accessories, beauty, home and kitchen. A sampling of the treasures we unearthed: these fan favorite leggings from Zella, now 50% off and this Le Creuset Signature Iron Chef's Oven, marked down by more than $150. Scroll for the best deals, and shop the full range of items at Nordstrom's early Cyber Monday sale. Bonus: There's free two-day expedited shipping in select areas!
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals right now
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings$40$79Save $40
Bernardo Walker Double Stitch Recycled Polyester Puffer Coat$130$200Save $70
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Camera Bag$244$348Save $104
Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket$69$98Save $29
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday clothing deals
Zella leggings are a cult favorite with Nordstrom shoppers. Fans say they're flattering, super-soft, stylish and squat-proof. You can work out or chill out in this sporty high-waist option with a supportive mesh layer inside the front waistband. Side pockets hold your cell phone, credit cards or keys. The attractive blue color is on sale for only $40 — that's an amazing 50% off.
Many enthusiastic customers have weighed in on these pants. One said: "I've purchased over 20 [pairs of] Zella leggings over the years. These are probably my favorites — I love the material and the fit! Fabric is soft, mid-weight (thinner than the "Live in" style) and is squat-proof. I love the seam designs on these — very flattering. The high waist is also very flattering and offers a bit of support."
You'll look chic but feel totally comfortable in this turtleneck sweater by Madewell. It offers a dropped shoulder and a side seam for a relaxed fit and you can find it in two flattering colors: Antique Cream and Antique Rose. Just be sure to hand wash it and dry flat!
Zip up for max comfort and pull that hood over your ears. Whether you're snuggling on the couch or hiking with the dogs, you'll stay warm and stylish with this Thread & Supply faux fur jacket, that's more than $30 off.
Ideal for layering, this lightweight cardigan from the Oprah-approved brand comes in a light beige and darker taupe. Wear it with comfy leggings for a casual weekday or jeans for a night out on the town. There are even pockets to store your phone or lip gloss.
Here's a sweater you can live in all winter — especially at this over 40% off price. It's so comfy you'll want multiples. Thankfully, it's on sale in four colors — black, green, purple and ivory. Our tip: Get one of each!
Zella's leggings get two thumbs up from us, so it's no surprise that their joggers are equally comfy. Made from a soft, stretchy rib, this pair is perfect for when you're working from home or running errands and still want to look stylish.
Winter is almost here so treat yourself to a new puffer coat that's 35% off. Available in black, green and blue, the jacket features a removable zip bib for extra warmth so you'll be ready once those freezing temps come your way.
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday accessory deals
We love nothing more than a comfortable sneaker that's also fashionable. This pair from Naturalizer, now 40% off, works with leggings, joggers or jeans — pick from white, gray, beige or blue. It's available in medium or wide widths.
"Clouds for my feet," gushed one five-star fan. "These shoes were comfortable right out of the box! No break-in is needed. I bought them to wear on my European sightseeing trip, but can’t stop wearing them! I love them. They match everything and I wear them with dresses, pants and sweats."
Beloved by everyone from serious athletes to mall walkers, Bombas fit great and don't slip around inside your shoes. Snag this three-pack for less than $10 a pair while supplies last!
You'll love the way the stacked T logo looks on this chic leather bag, which features channel quilting and a chain crossbody strap. Choose black to match anything or the gold hue for more of a statement piece.
Practical and stylish? Yes, please. These platform rain boots from Hunter — the leader in rainy-day footwear — will keep your tootsies dry during inclement weather. Choose from gray or green, and save 25% while you're at it.
Achy feet? You're in luck: Right now these classic Crocs are on sale for $38, down from $50 in a variety of fun colors like pink and yellow. The comfy cool shoes are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly.
This quintessential leather tote is ideal for work, travel or just a busy day. It's spacious enough to fit a laptop or tablet, plus a water bottle. There's even a detachable zip pouch to store money and other small items. The burgundy beauty features a leopard-print interior.
Loafers are always a classic must-have especially this sleek black version. Bonus: they have a cushioned insole for all-day comfort and are up to 46% off right now!
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday beauty sales
This at-home exfoliating treatment that some call "facial in a tube" gives your skin a gorgeous glow. It works in just two minutes, taking away dead skin and tackling dullness to reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. The celeb-approved brand rarely goes on sale, but it's 30% off right now! Get the 0.5 ounce bottle for less than $20.
Said a fan: "My skin is glowing! After one use I knew this would be a staple in my skincare regimen! Don't get turned off by the green color of the product. By far, one of the best exfoliators I have used. My skin feels so soft after using this product."
You don't have to be a fan of the Kardashians to love Kylie's makeup line. And it's on sale now, starting with this flirty shade of pink lip gloss. Makes a great stocking stuffer!
This super creamy eye shadow looks great on every skin color and goes on super smooth for a luxe look that's great for winter nights on the town.
Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed creams. Use this wrinkle-fighting cream — rich with peptides, hyaluronic acid and soybean — twice daily for best results. Grab it now to save over $20.
Been wanting to treat yourself to a Dyson hair tool but haven't wanted to shell out all that dough? Right now, the brand's popular blow dryer brush is 30% off — its ionic technology creates a smooth, shiny look while reducing frizz.
This device uses microcurrent technology to firm up the appearance of your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead. Apply the accompanying aqua gel or cream activator and run the device over your face — the whole thing takes about five minutes.
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday home deals
While Casper mattresses and pillows are a beloved bedroom essential, they're pricey and not often on sale. That's why we were excited to find the brand's original headrest discounted for Black Friday — even if it's just 10% off. A pillow-in-pillow design provides extra support and the cotton cover provides breathability and airflow all night long.
"Perfect pillow," said one fan. "I slept on a Casper pillow at a friend’s house and immediately came home and ordered one. It's nice and fluffy but not stiff. I have had a much better night's sleep since getting it." This well-rested reviewer agreed: "Dreams do come true. No tossing, no turning, just sleep."
One can never have too many blankets, especially when it comes to colder weather and hosting, and this knit throw from UGG — on sale for nearly 30% off — is about as cozy as they come. Scoop it up to warm up your bed or living room. It also makes the perfect gift for the homebody in your life.
These coconut wax-blend mini candles look darling in a bedroom or living room. Each one is a different fragrance to match your mood of the day — gardenia, freesia, mint tea and more — and has an approximate 25-hour burn time.
If you’ve had your eye on a Dyson, Nordstrom is making it easier to press go with over $100 off one of the brand’s slickest cordless vacuum designs. This high-powered model offers 60 minutes of runtime and transforms into a handheld vac.
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, beloved by renowned chefs for durable enameled cast iron Dutch ovens. The Signature Iron Chef's Oven, now over $150 off, adds a bright pop of color to your counter, stove and tabletop. Choose from nine striking colors.
Proper (as in durable, ergonomic, hard-working and healthy) frying pans have the potential to turn an average cook into a pro, and this dynamic duo from GreenPan, now 30% off, combines the performance of stainless steel with the ease of non-stick ceramic coating, sans any icky chemicals that can rub off into your food.
This hearty set of stoneware from Staub includes three versatile dishes for all of your seasonal baking needs and well beyond. Scoop up the white for everyday use, and cherry or blue for holidays. Or mix and match — at $40 off, you really can’t go wrong!
This dinnerware set from Our Place features a glossy, scratch-resistant interior and satin exterior for a look that’s both rustic and refined. Available in several finishes and sizes, the plates are also crafted of hand-glazed ceramic so each piece is one-of-a-kind.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.