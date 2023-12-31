The best New Year's sales to shop before the ball drops

New Year's sales are here and there's no better opportunity to treat yourself. Plenty of retailers are still hosting massive sales to ring in 2024, with some discounts that rival (and even surpass) those from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The reason is simple. "You’ll notice major post-holiday sales roll in now through the end of the year, as retailers clear out their stock for the year ahead to make room for new inventory," shared Bella Gerard, Rakuten’s Shopping and Trend Advisor, with Yahoo Life.

There's no better time to use up some of those gift cards you found in your stocking. With so many sales across all your favorite retailers (including Amazon, Walmart, Target and more) there's plenty of saving to go around.

So what's the best approach to get the best savings?

"This is the time to stock up on winter gear for next winter season, or additions to your current winter wardrobe with a new jacket or coat, as retailers are getting rid of winter stock in preparation for spring arrivals," Gerard advises. "The post-holiday season is also a great time to refresh your home, as you can find bedding, linens and other home products typically more discounted than other times during the year."

Other can't-miss finds: "You can score massive savings on exercise and wellness equipment, as well as other essential items to help you with your New Year’s resolutions, since retailers know these categories are a major focus for end of December and early January."

Not sure where to start? Our team of shopping experts has you covered. We scoured the web for the best deals on everything from electronics to beauty, so take a peek at our picks below:

Best kitchen deals

We still have a good few months of winter ahead of us, and what better way to beat the frigid weather than by cooking up some of your favorite comfort meals? With that in mind, now might be a good time to upgrade some of those kitchen essentials that could use replacing. A new knife set, perhaps? Or maybe a powerful blender if yours is starting to conk out and you're eager to enjoy more smoothies in the new year. Whatever you're looking for, chances are we've found a quality option with a delectable discount.

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 This No. 1 bestseller is nearly 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured it knows what it's doing. You'll get a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. $150 at Amazon

Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $105 $150 Save $45 Not only is the internet in love with Our Place's aesthetically pleasing cookware, celebs like Selena Gomez are fans, too (she's even collaborated with the brand!). The most famous piece in the collection is the now iconic Always Pan, which was recently given an update to make its ceramic nonstick coating even more slick (and free of PFAS, to boot). This versatile vessel can be used for searing, braising, frying, steaming — practically anything. Plus, its handle doubles as a rest for the included wooden spatula, and it's oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It even comes with a steamer basket/colander! $105 at Our Place

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 Any professional or home baker knows that KitchenAid is the gold standard when it comes to stand mixers. They also know how expensive these bad boys can be. But this classic tilt-head model is currently down to a reasonable $240 at Amazon, which is just about the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you'd like to give your arms a break the next time you're whipping up a batch of cookie dough, this workhorse will do all the heavy lifting — er, mixing — for you. And since it's built to last, you won't have to splurge on a replacement any time soon. $240 at Amazon

Best beauty deals

Looking to reinvent your look this New Year — or just refresh and rejuvenate once 2024 comes around? We definitely get it. Lucky for you, there are some stellar post-holiday sales kicking off right now, so you can be ready to ring in the year without wringing every last cent out of your wallet.

Amazon CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Serum $14 $25 Save $11 With over 49,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this serum has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. The 45% off markdown is nothing to sneeze at, either — and neither is the fact that this just happens to be Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the entire Beauty & Personal Care category. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime and coupon Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. "Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!" Save $94 with Prime and coupon $40 at Amazon

Nordstrom Kiehl's Since 1851 Merry Masking Set $33 $47 Save $14 Even after Christmas has passed, this set has a lot of reasons to stay merry — including the 30% off markdown. This trio includes the Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask. $33 at Nordstrom

Best vacuum deals

Spring cleaning might not be for a few more months, but there's nothing wrong with kicking off the new year with dazzling floors. If your vacuum's on the fritz, we've found everything from discounted stick vacs and uprights to robovacs and handhelds that'll send those dust bunnies packing their bags.

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. Prime members can get it for an insane 75% off! Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $355 $420 Save $65 Yes, it is possible to score a sleek Dyson stick vac for under $300! Case in point: This popular V8 Origin+ cordless model, which weighs under six pounds, transforms into a handheld to reach higher surfaces and stairs, has a built-in filtration system to help purify the air and comes with extra attachments for targeting different areas. Is there anything this small yet mighty machine can't do? $355 at Walmart

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 A top-selling Roomba for just $160 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At over 40% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen, and considering it'll clean your floors while you kick back and relax on the couch, it's an absolute steal. $160 at Amazon

Best bedding and mattress deals

Can we all just admit that we'd like to spend January through March hibernating in a warm bed? While that might not be realistic for the majority of us, we can make the times we are able to laze around a whole lot more cozy with the right bedding. We're talking fluffy pillows, billowy comforters and mattresses that won't make you feel like you had a Freaky Friday moment with the princess and the pea.

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $50 $66 Save $16 Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for over 50% off!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. $50 at Amazon

Walmart Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $22 $61 Save $39 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on five-star bedding — without, you know, the exorbitant fees! — this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury 4-Piece Sheets Set should do the trick. More than 6,100 shoppers have fallen in love with the double-brushed softness this bedding provides, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. $22 at Walmart

Amazon LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 with coupon Hundreds of thousands of Amazon reviewers have given this popular sheet set a perfect rating, and for good reason. Its Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified material is both cooling and breathable to help keep pesky night sweats at bay, and the fitted sheet's deep pockets can accommodate mattress toppers without popping off in the middle of the night. Save $29 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Avocado: Treat yourself to one of Avocado's certified organic mattresses for up to 20% off using code HOLIDAY at checkout, plus save up to 30% on furniture.

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code YEAREND, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress (a $400 value).

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's sale items for up to 75% off, including gorgeous sheet sets and duvet covers.

Buffy: Enjoy sitewide savings during their Holiday Sale, plus get even bigger discounts on select special offers, including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save up to 30% on bundles and mattresses from the brand's rigorously tested catalog, including their popular hybrid and cooling mattresses. Plus, get up to 75% off clearance items during their New Year's Sale.

Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy's bed-in-a-box line is offering up to 35% off all mattresses, plus you'll get a free Sealy Sleep bundle worth up to $199 with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 35% off their luxurious bedding and loungewear sitewide. If Oprah approves, you know it's good!

Purple: Save up to $400 on mattresses, including the brand's bestselling Purple Mattress. It features their patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support the movements you make while you sleep.

Saatva: Get up to nearly $1,000 off the sought-after brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses, including the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress with 50 (!) firmness options.

Serta: Save big on hybrid, foam and cooling mattresses that conveniently come in a box.

Sleep Number: Snag select smart beds for up to 20% off, including temperature-balancing models. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your "Sleep Number" for custom comfort.

Tempur-Pedic: Score 30% off a Tempur-Breeze Mattress and get a $300 gift with select purchases. Plus, select pillows are buy one, get one free.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $800 on the brand's mattresses, which are made without harmful chemicals, as well as 25% off bedding and accessories.

Walmart: Need some new bed linens? Score a popular pair of Serta cooling pillows for $25 (down from $42) and discounted comforters galore. Plus, get the viral throw blanket that TikTok swears looks just like a much pricier Pottery Barn version for just $20.

Wayfair: With Wayfair's own top-rated sheet sets on sale for just $19 (55% off) and mattresses starting at under $200, the online retailer is a great stop for post-holiday bedding deals.

Zinus: Known for their naturally infused mattresses, Zinus is offering up to 50% off sitewide, with great deals on everything from hybrid mattresses to cushy toppers.

Best style deals

Nothing starts a new year on the right foot quite like a wardrobe refresh, whether you're just looking to score a few new pieces or want to overhaul your entire closet. With great deals available now at Amazon, Kohl's, Target and more, it's a great time to get it done — but don't be fashionably late to the sale party! The most popular sizes and colors will go quickly, though! Here are the best New Year's style sales:

Best headphone, earbud and speaker deals

With winter firmly upon us, you need headphones that keep the beats hot, even if the weather is cold. Whether you're looking for a set of over-ear headphones that might provide a little bit of additional warmth or a set of earbuds that you can keep stored neatly, there are loads of holiday deals worth checking out. Try a set of Apple AirPods for just $99.

JBL JBL Tune 510BT $25 $50 Save $25 JBL's most budget-friendly set of headphones is discounted by a whopping 50% right now. Not only are these incredibly comfortable to wear, but they last for 40 hours on a single charge and work with both Siri and Google Assistant. The headband itself is adjustable, so it doesn't matter whether you're a linebacker-in-training or Poindexter — these should fit your dome comfortably. $25 at Amazon

ZIUTY Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 These Yahoo fan favorites provide a whopping 50 hours of playback time in total, along with a water-resistant rating that helps them stand up to even the sweatiest workout or a little bit of rain on your run. They work with a wide range of different devices and have a set of LED indicators on the front of the case to tell you just how much juice is left. $20 at Amazon

Best TV deals

Make sure you aren't watching next year's hottest shows on last year's coldest hardware! There are loads of fantastic TV deals that you can drop some of that Christmas money on, including phenomenal savings on huge sets like the Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni series.

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Smart TV $70 $120 Save $50 A TV for $70? Yes, indeed! This Yahoo fan-favorite is back at its incredible low, incredibly appealing price point. Sure, it's not the biggest TV ever and lacks a lot of modern bells and whistles, but if you need a small backup screen or something to keep your favorite sitcom on in the garage, it's hard to go wrong with this choice. $70 at Amazon

Best deals on laptops and tablets

Powerful, functional laptops are a necessity in the modern world, but the good news is that there is no limit to the number of choices you have at your fingertips. Whether you're a die-hard PC fan that wants something to get the job done and nothing more, or you're an Apple fan in need a functional replacement for your ten-year-old machine, there are wallet-friendly options galore.

acer Acer Aspire 3 Laptop $300 $330 Save $30 The Acer Aspire 3 is a popular option — as seen by the nearly 28,000 perfect ratings — that gives you everything you need for on-the-go productivity. 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD keep your documents reaidly accessible, while a slim build makes it easy to take with you on the go. You can expect around 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. $300 at Amazon

SGIN Sgin 17-inch Laptop $360 $1,500 Save $1,140 This 17-inch powerhouse is not only huge, but it comes with a respectable amount of power to help get you through the day. 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an 8-core processor means there is little you can't do on this powerhouse. What's more, it's discounted by more than $1,100. $360 at Walmart

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $849 $999 Save $150 Apple's uber-popular 2020 MacBook Air is still a very worthwhile machine, even almost four years on. What's more, it's an impressive $150 off. It gives you more than enough juice to handle work-based tasks, all with a beautiful display, ample storage and enough RAM to negate long load times. $849 at Amazon

