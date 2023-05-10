The 35+ best May 2023 TV sales, starting at just $88 for a 24-inch bestseller

As a reward for spring cleaning, up your home-theater game. (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

When springtime pollen is too much, simply retreat indoors to the TV. Right now is a primo time to score great deals on a wide range of spectacular sets. We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (was $138). Want something bigger? Try this 75-inch behemoth on sale for just $538. For the crème de la crème of TVs, consider this 65-inch Sony on sale for $848 (down from $1,000). And that's just for starters: Scroll for a closer look at the best TV sales for May, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

VIZIO Vizio 24-inch Smart TV $138 $160 Save $22 With 1080p resolution, this pint-size set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, and the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay. $138 at Amazon

One five-star reviewer confirmed that this is an excellent small-scale choice for the high-quality picture it offers: "If sound is important, this will make you happy. It's clear and loud. Picture quality is outstanding. Perfect personal TV!"

Onn 24-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

Insignia 24-inch Class Smart Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

32-inch TVs

Walmart Hisense 32-inch HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $124 $158 Save $34 This TV is loaded with nifty features, including built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency and motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat. $124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one pleased customer.

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV $106 $149 Save $43 See at Walmart

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony 32-inch 720p HDR $298 $370 Save $72 See at Amazon

40- to 48-inch TVs

"Great TV. Once I selected 'theater sound,' the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss," said one satisfied customer. "OK, maybe that was a bit extra; however, the sound did vastly improve! Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation."

Vizio 40-inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $200 $300 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV $260 $370 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series $275 $400 Save $125 See at Amazon

Sony 48-inch A90K OLED TV $1,398 $1,500 Save $102 See at Amazon

50- to 58-inch TVs

Hisense Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED UHD Smart Fire TV $340 $530 Save $190 This Hisense TV has the potential to become the star of your home-theater setup, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Dot Wide Color technology. $340 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one hyperbolic hype man.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $360 Save $92 See at Walmart

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $298 $450 Save $152 See at Walmart

Hisense 50-inch HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K Smart TV $310 $470 Save $160 See at Amazon

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series Smart TV $548 $630 Save $82 See at Amazon

Hisense A6 Series 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV $288 $350 Save $62 See at Amazon

LG 55" 4K UHD webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series $470 $550 Save $80 See at Amazon

Hisense 58" 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

Sony OLED 55-inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,398 $2,000 Save $602 See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $848 $1,000 Save $152 This smart TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, and the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action. $848 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant since it works seamlessly with the TV. "We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones ... to control the TV from your phone," said one five-star shopper.

Hisense 65" 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni 4K UHD Smart TV $600 $760 Save $160 See at Amazon

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $648 $800 Save $152 See at Amazon

LG 65" 4K OLED Web OS Smart TV $1,497 $1,900 Save $403 See at Walmart

70-plus-inch TVs

Walmart Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV $538 $598 Save $60 This behemoth of a screen will immerse you in content to a degree like never before. $538 at Walmart

"Picked up this TV as an upgrade to my decade-old 52" Samsung. The change this TV brought to the living room in my home is indescribable! After mounting/wiring, I can tell you this TV ain't going anywhere else soon," said one reviewer. Save almost $500 right now!

TCL 75" Smart Roku TV $538 $598 Save $60 See at Walmart

Onn 75" Class 4K UHD $498 $678 Save $180 See at Walmart

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $989 Save $361 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Vizio 75-Inch P-Series Smart TV $1,348 $2,000 Save $652 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.