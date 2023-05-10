We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 35+ best May 2023 TV sales, starting at just $88 for a 24-inch bestseller

As a reward for spring cleaning, up your home-theater game. (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)
When springtime pollen is too much, simply retreat indoors to the TV. Right now is a primo time to score great deals on a wide range of spectacular sets. We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (was $138). Want something bigger? Try this 75-inch behemoth on sale for just $538. For the crème de la crème of TVs, consider this 65-inch Sony on sale for $848 (down from $1,000). And that's just for starters: Scroll for a closer look at the best TV sales for May, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

VIZIO

Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

With 1080p resolution, this pint-size set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, and the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
$138 at Amazon

One five-star reviewer confirmed that this is an excellent small-scale choice for the high-quality picture it offers: "If sound is important, this will make you happy. It's clear and loud. Picture quality is outstanding. Perfect personal TV!"

  • Insignia 24-inch Class Smart Fire TV

32-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 32-inch HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

This TV is loaded with nifty features, including built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency and motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat.
$124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one pleased customer.

40- to 48-inch TVs

Hisense

Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV

The built-in Roku lets you easily navigate your favorite streaming services.
$158 at Walmart

"Great TV. Once I selected 'theater sound,' the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss," said one satisfied customer. "OK, maybe that was a bit extra; however, the sound did vastly improve! Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation."

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV

50- to 58-inch TVs

Hisense

Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED UHD Smart Fire TV

This Hisense TV has the potential to become the star of your home-theater setup, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Dot Wide Color technology.
$340 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one hyperbolic hype man.

  • Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • TCL 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

  • Hisense 50-inch HDR 4K Roku Smart TV

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K Smart TV

  • Hisense A6 Series 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV

  • Hisense 58" 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

  • Sony OLED 55-inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

65-inch TVs

Amazon

Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

This smart TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, and the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
$848 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant since it works seamlessly with the TV. "We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones ... to control the TV from your phone," said one five-star shopper.

  • Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni 4K UHD Smart TV

70-plus-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV

This behemoth of a screen will immerse you in content to a degree like never before.
$538 at Walmart

"Picked up this TV as an upgrade to my decade-old 52" Samsung. The change this TV brought to the living room in my home is indescribable! After mounting/wiring, I can tell you this TV ain't going anywhere else soon," said one reviewer. Save almost $500 right now!

  • Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

  • Vizio 75-Inch P-Series Smart TV

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.