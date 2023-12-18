The best last-minute gifts of 2023: These 15 cult-favorite Amazon finds will ship before Christmas Day

Need a last-minute gift (or five)? These Amazon cult-favorites are sure to please and the prices are right. (Amazon)

We're just a week out from Christmas — eek! But even if you haven't managed to wrap up your holiday shopping by now, there's no need to panic. You'll still find plenty of the best last-minute gift ideas at trusty ol' Amazon, from the whimsical (check out this succulent Lego kit) to the practical (instant-read kitchen thermometer, anyone?). To take some of the work off your plate, we've rounded up 15 cult-favorite Amazon finds loved by Yahoo readers that'll arrive in time for the big day. Even better? They're all $25 or under.

While you have some time, you'll certainly want to add these popular picks to your cart ASAP. There's no telling how long they'll be in stock, and since the holidays can wreak havoc on delivery schedules, it's best to err on the side of caution. With that, happy shopping! (And if you're looking for even more ideas, check out this roundup of the best last-minute gifts.)

Best last-minute beauty gifts

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence We know, we know — a skin-care product made with snail mucin sounds a little ... strange. But this No. 1 bestseller has over 49,000 perfect ratings for a reason. Even our beauty editor swears by it (check out her full CosRx review). This hydrating serum is lightweight for quick absorption and helps soothe dry skin for a more radiant complexion. "I'm 50 with combination skin, sometimes new products cause me to break out," wrote Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini. "But this snail mucin was ultra-gentle, making it easy to rotate into my skin-care routine. It literally felt like I had nothing on. Over the course of my two-week trial, I layered it under sunscreen during the day and under moisturizer at night. By the end, it had already improved the texture of my skin, particularly my crow's feet and the fine lines on my cheeks." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs Dark circles and puffy bags, be gone! These bestselling under-eye masks are formulated with vitamins to help firm and brighten that delicate skin in as little as 20 minutes, according to the brand, and they're on sale for under 50 cents a pair. "I’m 53 years old and have tried a dozen and one masks," shared one impressed user. "I was shocked after I removed these. My puffiness, bags were gone. My skin felt so tight under my eyes. Will keep these in stock. Also, I keep these in my mini skin refrigerator and lord, these feel so good cold." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara This $5 mascara has skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to its insanely low price tag and volumizing, lengthening effect. Falsies who? Plus, its hundreds of thousands of five-star reviewers say it helps define lashes without clumps. "I have to say, this cone-shaped fiber brush really did live up to the product claims that it sculpts individual lashes effortlessly," wrote one Yahoo Life editor. "No need for any glob control. My lashes looked dramatically lifted with plenty of volume that lasted all day without any flaking or smudging. It seriously gives the look of instant false lashes, which is great because I hate fighting with lash glue. Apply one coat of this stuff and you're good to go, or you can amp it up with two to three coats for a seriously extra voluminous look." $5 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack These No. 1 bestselling satin pillowcases don't just look snazzy, their smooth surface also helps prevent skin from creasing and split-ends. They come in 37 colors and five sizes — and at this price, get a few sets! "No 'bedhead' or wrinkles," reported a satisfied sleeper. "This satin pillowcase keeps my hair from being a mess in the morning and prevents wrinkling and facial lines. Cotton pillows always left marks and lines on my face, and this satin pillowcase eliminates all that. Inexpensive satin pillowcase outperforms 400-count cotton pillowcases at a fraction of the cost." $8 at Amazon

Best last-minute tech gift

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With this one device you'll have access to every streaming service out there so you can effortlessly enjoy over a million movies and TV episodes. Plus, you'll be able to use Alexa voice control to search for your favorites — easy breezy. "This is the easiest way to make an old TV new again!" exclaimed a verified shopper. "My sister had a 60-inch TV and talked about getting rid of it because it didn't [have] internet like the newer TVs. I told her, let me buy you a Amazon Fire Stick and you'll be able to get all the channels and apps you get on your other TVs! She loves it and goes to bed watching her favorite shows in her bedroom and didn't have to buy another TV!" $18 at Amazon

Best last-minute gift for kids (and fun adults)

Amazon Lego Icons Succulents Kit Plants that don't involve any dirt — or maintenance, for that matter? Sign us up! This gorgeous botanical Lego kit includes nine succulents that are just as fun to build as they are enjoyable to admire upon completion. It's a No. 1 bestseller for a reason — and kids will love putting it together just as much as adults. "I bought this as a gift for my 11-year-old grandson for Christmas, with the stipulation that, after he puts it together, he has to give it back to me so I can display at my house," explained a grandparent. "He loved putting it together ... he said it was a challenge, which is good. It is so beautiful. He gave it back to me and now he and I enjoy looking at it together at my house when he comes over." $40 at Amazon

Best last-minute kitchen gifts

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 57% off (one of its best prices ever!). "This is an incredible tool," raved a happy home cook. "Five-year-old expensive knives that I knew were dull feel like new — I didn’t realize how bad they were until I cut an onion right after sharpening them with this tool. Amazing." $14 at Amazon

Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer When it comes to knowing the doneness of food, taking its temperature is the most accurate way of preventing it from being raw or overcooked. This bestseller gives a reading in mere seconds, and even has a magnet for sticking onto the fridge. "Professional chef here," wrote a content cook. "Everything like a cake or bread could be tested, and you can cook with confidence and precision. Great design and no fuss. Seems like it will last as well ... Exactly what I was looking for." $13 at Amazon

Best last-minute practical gifts

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber I can personally vouch for this No. 1 bestselling battery-powered scrubber, which would make a fun, yet practical stocking stuffer. Not only does it minimize the amount of elbow grease needed for busting away grime but it's also compact enough to fit into hard-to-reach corners and crevices. It's especially effective when it comes to tackling messy grout. Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more info! $17 at Amazon

Amazon Hotor Car Trash Can Keep crumpled napkins and fast food containers at bay with this No. 1 bestselling car trash can. It has an adjustable strap that can be placed around a headrest and has a leakproof lining to help prevent spills. Plus, it's equipped with mesh pockets for storing snacks, wipes and other travel essentials. "I have had many different trash cans for my car over the years," wrote a satisfied shopper. "This is the best one EVER! It is sturdy, trash does not fall out and it's easy to change out the bag. Very much worth every penny spent!" $10 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver, whether using it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing the dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord even reaches the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. "This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does." $13 at Amazon

Amazon TubShroom Drain Protector The TubShroom is an icon for a reason — it goes right into the shower drain so it can collect any stray hair rather than allowing it to clog the pipes. Genius! No more shelling out for pricey visits from the plumber. “Great for [a] household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair,” raved a reviewer. “We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!” $12 at Amazon

Amazon Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Give the gift of goo this season with this bestselling cleaning gel that'll actually make them enjoy dusting. It gets into those tough areas like car cup holders, between keyboard keys, remote buttons ... and the list goes on. Plus, it's reusable! "Easy to use, doesn't fall apart or leave any small pieces or residue," shared a happy shopper. "It cleaned even the smallest corners on the console of my car. I was afraid a small piece would break off when I smashed it into the edges at the bottom of the cup holder, but it came out completely intact every time. Worked wonders on my computer keyboard. Amazing product! Great stocking stuffer!" $9 at Amazon

Best last-minute gift for grandparents

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool At just about half a pound, this popular grabber tool is like an ultra-lightweight arm extender — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in usefulness. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches and folds down for space-saving storage. It features texturized rubber end grips equipped with magnets for lifting items small and large, and it's also great for picking up leaves and trash in the yard, no painful bending or straining required. "I’m 71 with serious back issues that keep me from bending over much at all," wrote an impressed shopper. "These grabbers have helped me literally hundreds of times over the four months I’ve owned them. I have picked up everything from a vitamin E gelcap to a can of tomatoes. Highly recommended and will buy again whenever I wear these out." $10 at Amazon

Best last-minute style gift

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs Their feet will stay nice and toasty with these top-rated wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm yet breathable, and at nearly 70% off they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself too!). "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!" $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.