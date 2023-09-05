The best hair growth products for men in 2023

Even though hair loss is common in men, that doesn't make it suck any less for those enduring hair shedding and thinning. There can be such a stigma around balding that even a few extra hairs in the brush can send some into a dark mental health spiral. In fact, research shows that hair loss is linked to "psychological disturbance and distress" in patients. Thankfully, plenty of products are available today that can help slow and even stop hair loss and thinning. So before you take that downward spin, take a breath, then a seat and read on to find the solution to your hair woes, because Dr. Amy Forman Taub, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at Northwestern University Medical School, tells Yahoo Life, "You can effectively stop genetic hair loss to a large degree." But it can be harder to reverse hair loss and grow back all of the hair you've lost, she says, making time of the essence here. So whether your hair loss is due to genetics, COVID, stress, poor diet or illness, you can absolutely restore hair health.

To help you find the best hair growth products to meet your needs, we spoke with nine board-certified dermatologists and hair loss specialists to narrow down the best key ingredients to look for in hair regrowth products to help increase your odds of a successful outcome. And, because every person — and every budget — is different, we made sure to include a range of products and price points to ensure there's something in the mix for everyone.

Amazon Best oil for hair growth Hims Hair Regrowth Treatment Key ingredient: 5% minoxidil Best for: Pattern baldness Why we love it Hims is newer to the hair growth arena than, say, Rogaine, but it's quickly built up a following. The company's Hair Regrowth Treatment uses 5% minoxidil (the same strength as Rogaine) that's designed to be used as a spot treatment, of sorts. Just apply it twice a day to areas where your hair is thinning. You should see results in three to six months, according to the company. "I've been using this for 2 months and can already see the difference," shared a fan. "I have the type of bald spot area this product is made for. It's working!" $29 at Amazon$29 at Hims

Amazon Best shampoo for thinning hair for men Keeps Thickening Shampoo Key ingredients: Biotin, caffeine, saw palmetto Best for: All-over regrowth Why we love it Keeps thickening shampoo is designed to help stop hair from thinning and restore it from the first wash. If this is your only hair loss treatment, great; if you're also using another hair loss treatment, this can help enhance your results. The specially formulated shampoo for thinning hair uses biotin, caffeine, green tea and saw palmetto to help stimulate your scalp and gently cleanse it in the process. While you're likely not buying a shampoo for the smell alone, it doesn't hurt that it has an invigorating minty scent. There's also a coordinating thickening conditioner. Shared a five-star reviewer: "I have noticed that my hair has become stronger and thicker since I started using this shampoo. It also feels softer and more manageable, which is a huge plus." Something to know: While biotin has long been used for hair growth and can be found as the key ingredient in products from hair serums and oils to supplements and shampoos, there are studies that say more research is needed to declare biotin as a silver bullet answer to hair regrowth. $24 at Amazon$24 at Keeps

VEGAMOUR Best hair growth serum VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum Key ingredients: Curcumin stem cell extract and red clover Best for: Pattern baldness Why we love it Another leader in the hair regrowth treatment industry is the cult favorite Vegamour GRO Hair Serum, which has a massive army of fans who swear by it. (Yes, even at $64 a bottle!) The company cites research that found that 52% of users had more than half as much density as when they started using the serum and up to 76% less shedding after four months of using it. The serum features a range of ingredients, including curcumin stem cell extract and red clover, to help promote hair growth and health. While it is pricey, it's backed by a lot of people. "It does work!" said one customer. "As I was seeing my once very thick and curly hair starting to thin, I tried many different products that were supposed to help you remedy hair loss. Nothing worked as well as Vegamour GRO Hair Serum." $63 at Amazon$64 at Sephora

How do I choose the best hair growth product for me?

Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in hair loss, tells Yahoo Life, "It's important to first consider the root cause of your hair loss." There are several different types of hair loss (scroll down for more on that), and the best hair growth product for you is one that addresses that cause.

There are two FDA-approved ingredients used to target hereditary hair loss, which is the most common form of hair loss in men: minoxidil and finasteride. "These treatments have demonstrated positive results in stimulating hair regrowth," Dr. Henry explains.

You'll also want to choose a hair loss product you know you can continue to use. "If your loss is due to genetics, you must remain on medication or treatments indefinitely, otherwise your hair loss will revert to the point where it would be without treatment," Taub says.

Type of hair loss

Hair loss in men is often due to genetics, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). This is called male-pattern hair loss or androgenic alopecia. If you have this condition, it means that you've inherited genes that cause your hair follicles to shrink and eventually die, the AAD explains. While this shrinking can start as early as your teens, it usually starts later in life, according to the AAD.

There are other potential causes of hair loss in men: In addition to genetics, COVID-19 and the flu can cause temporary hair loss, as can stress and poor diet. If you're unsure of what could be behind your hair loss, it's a good idea to consult with a dermatologist.

Type of hair loss products

You have options when it comes to choosing a hair growth product for men. These products come in a range of forms, such as serums, shampoos, oils, foams, prescription medications, light therapy, micro-needling, vitamins and supplements.

Budget

Hair growth products for men are an investment and, again, you'll want to use whatever you choose consistently to see the best results. With that, it's important to determine how much you feel comfortable spending on a regular basis and choose a treatment from there. While there is a range of price points on the market with these products, doctors say spending more isn't necessarily better. Instead, it's important to choose the right product for you with the key ingredients that will address your condition.

Prescription vs. nonprescription hair growth treatment

If your hair loss is extreme, it's a good idea to consult with a board-certified dermatologist for guidance. They can help you decide on the right treatment for you, which may include prescription oral medications like finasteride (Propecia), spironolactone (CaroSpir, Aldactone) and dutasteride (Avodart).

How we tested the best hair growth products for men

To find the best hair growth products for men, we spoke with multiple dermatologists and hair loss experts for their input on key ingredients to look for and if one therapy or treatment was superior. From there, we researched over 40 hair regrowth products for men, rating each based on use of the highest quality ingredients, easy application methods, safety, success rate and reviews from firsthand users.

Frequently asked questions

Do hair growth products really work?

Many factors go into whether a hair growth product will work for you, including the cause of your hair loss, how advanced it is and which products you choose. Not every hair growth product works for everyone, so you may need to do some trial and error to find one that's comfortable and effective. However, dermatologists say that these products typically will deliver good results — and they're constantly getting better. "We can expect hair loss to one day be a thing of the past," says Dr. Glenn Vallecillos, a board-certified plastic surgeon focusing on hair loss.

How can I promote hair growth?

Using a hair growth product or treatment like a derma roller or light therapy cap can all help promote hair growth (consult with your dermatologist if you're unsure which one is right for you). It's important to start sooner rather than later since these products typically work best when you intervene early. At the same time, Dr. Jose Diego Mie, a board-certified dermatologist, tells Yahoo Life that, "you can promote good hair from the inside out. That means eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and proteins to give your body the nutrients it needs to support hair health and growth." It's also a good idea to stay hydrated and do your best to manage your stress levels, he tells us.

How long does it take to see results from hair growth products?

Every person — and every product — is different. However, most hair growth and hair thinning products say that users should notice a change within six to eight weeks. Again, using products sooner is your best bet for success.

What is the best treatment for hair regrowth?

It's hard to give a blanket recommendation, given that every person's needs are different. However, a product with a 5% minoxidil solution, or prescription Finsterade, has been leading the charge. It's often considered a top-tier treatment that works for most men. If you're unsure, consult a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in hair loss. They should be able to help steer you toward the best treatment for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.