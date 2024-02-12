The best early Presidents' Day appliance sales 2024: Save up to 60% on Instant Pot, Nespresso, Roomba and more
We always look forward to seeing what discounts holiday sales events will bring, and these early Presidents' Day 2024 appliance deals don't disappoint. Whether you could use a new air fryer to help you cook more at home or want to replace a vacuum that's seen better days, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best early Presidents' Day sales on brands including Instant Pot, Nespresso, Roomba and more, with savings up to nearly 60%. Keep an eye on this space: We'll update it with the best deals from now until the big day, Feb. 19. Happy shopping!
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker$165$270Save $105
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker$60$100Save $40
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$163$249Save $86
Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor$73$120Save $47
Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer$124$170Save $46
Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster$25$50Save $25 with coupon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$88$269Save $181
Lefant Robot Vacuum$200
Inse Cordless Vacuum$90$200Save $110 with coupon
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum$280$350Save $70
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$89$124Save $35
Aroeve Air Purifier$28$60Save $32 with coupon
Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier$35$70Save $35
Upstreman Mini Fridge with Freezer$170$180Save $10
GE 33-Inch Side-by-Side Refrigerator$997$1,799Save $802
Tabu Chest Freezer$170$240Save $70
Best Presidents' Day kitchen appliance deals
Save space with this air fryer and pressure cooker from Instant Pot. Actually, it's technically an 11-in-1 appliance, since it can also be used as a slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide machine (takes breath) roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator. It comes with two lids that you can swap out depending on the type of cooking you're doing. Accessories include a stainless-steel steam rack, nonstick multi-level air fryer basket, stainless steel dehydrating/broiling tray and heat-resistant protective pad and storage cover. Our price trackers tell us this is as good as it gets.
The morning grind doesn't have to be taken quite so literally — as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and presto: Java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this No. 1 bestseller, it's still a worthwhile deal at 40% off.
Caffeine lovers, take note: If you want to make barista-quality coffee and espresso at home, this machine is what you want. Not only will it prepare your choice of five drink sizes with the push of a button, it also comes with a milk frother so you can enjoy foamy beverages in the comfort of your own kitchen. This set comes with 12 Nespresso capsules so you can start using it right away. The price rarely dips lower than this, so snag it for $86 off while you can.
Hate chopping vegetables? This powerful machine has a 1,000-watt motor and will get the job done in seconds. Its roomy bowl can fit up to 9 cups of food, and it comes with an assortment of blades for everything from mixing dough to shredding carrots. There are also four preset programs to select from — chop, puree, dough and disc — as well as three speed settings. This is the lowest price since December.
What sets this No. 1 bestseller apart from other air fryers on the market? It was designed with odor-erase technology to reduce cooking smells, for one, and comes with six one-touch smart programs to take some of the guesswork out of preparing your favorite foods. Plus, the ClearCook window and light allow you to keep an eye on your food without you having to open the drawer. This is the lowest price we've seen at nearly 60% off!
How adorable is this vintage-style toaster? It has seven browning settings and self-centering slots to help you prepare your perfect slice, plus a nifty defrost button. This toaster is one you'll actually like displaying on your counter, and you can choose from six colors. It also comes in a four-slice model if you need more room. As far as we can tell, this is as cheap as it gets — 50% off!
Best Presidents' Day vacuum deals
A highly rated Roomba for $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring is left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of runtime and automatically scoots back to its charging dock when it needs more juice. This is the cheapest it's been since December.
If you're looking to spend even less on a robovac, this popular model is a stunning $89 (that's 55% off). It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has six cleaning modes and brushless suction to keep it from getting tangled up in hair, fur and whatever else is hiding on your floor. Plus, when you run it on lower suction, it'll clean for up to two hours on a single charge. This price is as low as it gets.
You don't have to splurge on a Dyson for a quality clean — at just 3 pounds, this lightweight, affordable stick vac is mightier than it appears. It transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. Plus, it has a five-stage filtration system to help purify the air, and swivels 180 degrees to get into corners and crevices. We've only seen it on sale for less than this once, though not by much.
If you've been holding out to try a Dyson, this bestseller is a great bet for under $300. According to the brand, it's their "slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum" and weighs just 5 pounds. With 360-degree casters, it'll move around furniture like nobody's business, and you can use it as a handheld for reaching higher surfaces. Plus, it has a filtration system that targets airborne particles. It's designed primarily for use between deep cleanings, but the more consistently you de-dust your floors, the less work it'll be in the long run. We've yet to see this for a better price.
Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this little wonder from Bissell. It was designed with pet stains in mind, but is also effective on dirt and other messes, too. At under 10 pounds, it's easy to take from room to room, and its strong spray and suction capabilities will impress you with their effectiveness (just ask the more than 5,000 Walmart customers who gave it a perfect rating). The price is about as low as we've ever seen it.
Best Presidents' Day home appliance deals
Want to breathe easier — literally? You'll want an air purifier, and this highly rated model is priced right at over 50% off. Nice and compact (and lightweight — just 3 pounds), it's ideal for placing on a desk or table and can help freshen the air in spaces up to 215 square feet. There's a 20-decibel sleep mode to keep things quiet at night, and it even doubles as an aromatherapy machine — just add a few drops of essential oils to fill the room with soothing scents. According to our price trackers, this is the lowest it's been.
Dry winter air getting you down? Keep your skin and sinuses happy with this top-selling humidifier, which can run for up to hours on its lowest level. It has a 360-degree nozzle to aim mist across a 300-square-foot space, and even has a built-in LED light to help you see in the dark. It's within just a few dollars of its all-time low price.
Whether you'd like easy access to your seltzer while working in your office or just need a little more space for chilling things, this No. 1 bestselling mini fridge has your name on it. It has a crisper drawer, removable shelves and five temperature settings, and even comes with a teeny freezer. Outside of one Prime Day deal, this is as low as the price gets.
Maybe you need a new full-size fridge? This beauty from GE has over 1,400 perfect ratings from Wayfair customers and features an ice maker, LED lighting, external water and ice dispensers and an alarm that will alert you when the door has been open too long. Plus, it's equipped with a Shabbos mode for those who observe. You can get it in sleek silver or slate at this 45% discount.
Freezer starting to overflow? Give those leftovers and ice cream pints more room with this compact, 5-cubic-foot chest freezer, which can be stored in your garage, basement or anywhere it will fit. It has a removable hanging basket to help keep things organized, as well as seven levels of temperature control. Plus, it boasts an impressive 4.4-star average rating and is down to the lowest price we've seen. (It also comes in black for $5 more.)