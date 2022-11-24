The best Apple deals on Black Friday 2022 — including AirPods for $80 (50% off!)
Apple products rarely go on sale but for Black Friday 2022, the deals are abundant. RetailMeNot shopping expert Kristin McGrath tells Yahoo that retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are likely offering their lowest Apple prices of the year — and are even marking down the new Apple Watch Series 8 (we found it for $50 off). If you’re due for a new iPhone, we found models for $100 off. It’s definitely the moment for AirPods (they're down to $80 — that's 50% off!!), even AirPods Pro — they’re reduced by nearly $50 at Amazon. Let’s get to it. It’s competitive out there, folks!
Early Black Friday Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
"Very comfortable in the ear. Had them on and forgot they were in my ear didn't think I would wear them for long periods as I'm not fond of earphones. And case can be charged separately. one customer said.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
"These are perfect in every way possible. The sound, noise cancelling, quality, battery life, everything...," one customer said.
Early Black Friday Apple MacBook deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
"The best laptop I've used in years. You won't regret it," one user said.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
"The laptop is very thin. It’s good quality and came with everything needed. It works perfectly; nothing wrong with this computer. 10/10 would recommend...," one happy customer said.
Apple MacBook Pro
"I bought this as a replacement for my 2015 15in MacBook Pro and have no regrets. The screen is jaw dropping, with colors being extremely accurate. This thing is fast and handles everything I throw at it! I use it for Excel and video editing as well as music production via GarageBand. Build quality is superb and has a premium feel. Speakers sound better than most portable Bluetooth speakers...," one customer said.
Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
One customer said, "The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has to be the best value Apple Watch in the lineup."
Apple Watch Series 7
"Don’t know how I lived without it, even though I’ve never worn a watch and I’m 73! Most love controlling earbuds for Audible books and podcasts. And using to ping my iPhone to find it in the house. And receive phone calls when my phone isn’t handy. And reminders on my wrist," one customer said.
Apple Watch Series 8
Early Black Friday Apple iPhone deals
Apple Total by Verizon iPhone 11, 64GB
"Awesome. Bought a replacement for my wife's older iPhone. Brand new, works great, was delivered quicker than anticipated and it was an easy process to switch over," one customer said.
Apple Straight Talk iPhone 11 64GB
"I love the iPhone 11. It was easy to setup and straight talk SIM card went right in and service continued. I have to get used to the bigger screen but I love the phone. I went from iPhone 6s to iPhone 11," said one customer.
Early Black Friday iPad deals
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver
"If you’re anything like me you want something to watch shows on in you living room or bed, but you don’t like the TV, and your phone is too small. Well this is the perfect thing for you, the screen is just the right size and very crisp and clear(maybe better then my iPhone X), the responsiveness is excellent, and all of the streaming sites work with this perfectly. On top of that, my AirPods automatically switch between this and my phone, so I don’t have to worry about messing with the settings every time," one viewer said.
Apple iPad Mini with Wi-Fi -- 64GB
One satisfied shopper said, "I purchased this for my little one to play Roblox on. Perfect for a child’s hands. She loves it and doesn’t complain about her game lagging anymore. Speakers sound really nice too. Screen is nice. I’m thinking of getting one for myself. Worth the price."
- Amazon
2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)$1,099$1,199Save $100
Early Black Friday Beats deals
Bests Studio Buds
One customer said, "They do the job just as good, probably even better than Apple. I feel like AirPods are overrated honestly. The magnet on these are strong, battery life amazing and sound quality fire!"
Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
"I cannot express how much I love these headphones. I have been searching for cordless noise cancelling headphone for YEARS and have bought so many pairs; these are by far my favorite. I would even say they are life changing for me. I have TMJ issues, so heavy duty headphones that cover the ears are not an option for me. But I really wanted something that worked with Bluetooth so I didn’t feel tethered by needing to plug them in. These are it," said one customer.
Early Black Friday Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
"I went hiking, dropped my keys and someone picked them up. My phone told me where they were and I was able to find them on the side of the road a few hours later within minutes. When I found the keys they were mangled and snapped in half but the AirTag was perfectly fine. I'm amazed by the impact it was able to survive and it still works like new! Will be buying more," said one customer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide
See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.
Does every store have Black Friday sales?
Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.
Does Black Friday have deals on everything?
Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.
Will inflation impact Black Friday this year?
Last year consumers spent nearly $9 billion on Black Friday, just slightly less than the year prior — proving that the economic volatility triggered by the pandemic most likely impacted spending habits. Experts say it’s unclear how inflation will affect Black Friday behavior this year, but they have their theories.
“According to our survey, 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year,” confirms McGrath. That means people are not necessarily waiting for Black Friday itself to maximize savings, and instead “beginning their holiday shopping earlier than ever in an effort to spread out cash flow,” adds Gall.
To meet this demand, major retailers are already launching big ‘pre-sale’ events leading up to Black Friday. “Spreading out their shopping will help to prevent [consumers’] budgets from taking a hit all at once,” notes Ramhold. One possible caveat? “If starting prices are higher, then that means [potentially] higher deal prices when all is said and done.”
- W
Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — just $26 for Black Friday
This holiday, opt for comfort and support, along with style. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.
- W
Podiatrists serve up their favorite comfortable shoe deals for Black Friday — save up to 55%
From running shoes to loafers, these picks have the podiatrist seal of approval for their arch support, shock absorption and roomy toe boxes.
- W
Walmart, Target, Best Buy are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 — but their online sales are going strong
Dozens of stores are closed today, but their websites are exploding with deals that you can shop now.
- W
Gobble up this deal on Oprah’s favorite towels — they’re 35% off for Black Friday!
This luxurious waffle-knit upgrade turns your bathroom into a spa.
- W
Amazon's Black Friday sale includes rare deals on Yeti mugs: Save up to 45%
Amazon shoppers say this Yeti colster "works like a charm" — and it's 45% off for Black Friday.
- W
The best early Black Friday tech deals for 2022
Here are the best early Black Friday tech deals you can get, as chosen by Engadget editors.
- W
Aldi's Black Friday sale is finally here and has some serious bargains on air fryers, furniture and more
The unmissable deals to shop now.
Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2022: Prices start at $59
Now that Black Friday has officially begun, there’s one question on so many minds. Where are all the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals of 2022?! Everyone knows that you can bank on amazing Sony headphones deals every year. This year, however, Sony really outdid itself. Featured deals in this article: When we tell you … The post Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2022: Prices start at $59 appeared first on BGR.
Best Black Friday deals under $50 for 2022
Each year on Black Friday, there are certain products that are always best-sellers. And, of course, many of them are big-ticket items. But just because pricey products are very popular doesn’t mean affordable deals should go unnoticed. That’s why we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals under $50. Featured deals in this article: … The post Best Black Friday deals under $50 for 2022 appeared first on BGR.
- W
Spanx Black Friday sale includes literally everything, like this bra Jennifer Garner adores
And the discounts start right now!