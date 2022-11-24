The best Apple deals on Black Friday 2022 — including AirPods for $80 (50% off!)

These Black Friday Apple deals are juicier than ever. (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

Apple products rarely go on sale but for Black Friday 2022, the deals are abundant. RetailMeNot shopping expert Kristin McGrath tells Yahoo that retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are likely offering their lowest Apple prices of the year — and are even marking down the new Apple Watch Series 8 (we found it for $50 off). If you’re due for a new iPhone, we found models for $100 off. It’s definitely the moment for AirPods (they're down to $80 — that's 50% off!!), even AirPods Pro — they’re reduced by nearly $50 at Amazon. Let’s get to it. It’s competitive out there, folks!

Early Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

Apple Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $79 $159 Save $80 With more than 24 hours of listening time at a pop, these comfy (and obviously awesome) AirPods will make it easy to jam out to your favorite tunes, watch Netflix on the train and much more. You can access Siri with just a few words, too. And check out that sale price! $79 at Walmart

"Very comfortable in the ear. Had them on and forgot they were in my ear didn't think I would wear them for long periods as I'm not fond of earphones. And case can be charged separately. one customer said.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 The AirPods Pro boast improved noise cancellation, a more powerful H2 chip and four pairs of silicone ear tips for maximum comfort. With a better battery life, these wireless earbuds are a great option for daily use. $200 at Amazon

"These are perfect in every way possible. The sound, noise cancelling, quality, battery life, everything...," one customer said.

Early Black Friday Apple MacBook deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $799 $999 Save $200 Sporting slightly less power than its higher-priced cousin, this model of the 2020 MacBook Air has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13-inch Retina display. It also packs in up to 18 hours of battery life under normal use. $799 at Amazon

"The best laptop I've used in years. You won't regret it," one user said.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $998 $1,198 Save $200 This Macbook Air is lightweight, portable and powerful. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, it can handle almost any task you throw at it, including video and image editing. It's great for the WFH crowd. $998 at Amazon

"The laptop is very thin. It’s good quality and came with everything needed. It works perfectly; nothing wrong with this computer. 10/10 would recommend...," one happy customer said.

Apple Apple MacBook Pro $2,000 $2,499 Save $499 At 20% off, this is a major deal for a MacBook. It includes a 10-Core CPU, a 16-Core GPU and 16GB of RAM, as well as 1TB SSD storage. Translation: It's a workhorse. This thing can handle intense video and photo editing, but it's portable enough to carry. $2,000 at Amazon

"I bought this as a replacement for my 2015 15in MacBook Pro and have no regrets. The screen is jaw dropping, with colors being extremely accurate. This thing is fast and handles everything I throw at it! I use it for Excel and video editing as well as music production via GarageBand. Build quality is superb and has a premium feel. Speakers sound better than most portable Bluetooth speakers...," one customer said.

Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229 $249 Save $20 Take calls, reply to texts and even pay for your lunch, all from your wrist. This smartwatch can also track workouts like tai chi and pilates, as well as distance run, calories burned and much more. $229 at Amazon

One customer said, "The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has to be the best value Apple Watch in the lineup."

Target Apple Watch Series 7 $310 $430 Save $120 The Apple Watch Series 7 boasts a larger screen, a crack-resistant front and a slew of features that include an ECG, blood oxygen sensor and much more. Track your workouts and respond to texts on the fly. $310 at Target

"Don’t know how I lived without it, even though I’ve never worn a watch and I’m 73! Most love controlling earbuds for Audible books and podcasts. And using to ping my iPhone to find it in the house. And receive phone calls when my phone isn’t handy. And reminders on my wrist," one customer said.

Early Black Friday Apple iPhone deals

Walmart Apple Total by Verizon iPhone 11, 64GB $199 $299 Save $100 With a 6.1 inch screen and up to 17 hours of battery life, this iPhone can keep you going all day long. Bear in mind that it is locked to Total by Verizon plans, though, so it's not a great fit for AT&T users. $199 at Walmart

"Awesome. Bought a replacement for my wife's older iPhone. Brand new, works great, was delivered quicker than anticipated and it was an easy process to switch over," one customer said.

Walmart Apple Straight Talk iPhone 11 64GB $199 $299 Save $100 The iPhone 11 comes with 17 hours of battery life, a 6.1-inch Retina display and 64GB of internal memory. Dual cameras make it easy to take stunning photos. This phone is locked to Straight Talk. $199 at Walmart

"I love the iPhone 11. It was easy to setup and straight talk SIM card went right in and service continued. I have to get used to the bigger screen but I love the phone. I went from iPhone 6s to iPhone 11," said one customer.

Early Black Friday iPad deals

Apple 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $270 $329 Save $59 Play, chat, and watch on a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display powered by the A13 Bionic chip. This iPad is ideal for an entertainment device, but it can also serve as a laptop alternative with a keyboard case. $270 at Amazon

"If you’re anything like me you want something to watch shows on in you living room or bed, but you don’t like the TV, and your phone is too small. Well this is the perfect thing for you, the screen is just the right size and very crisp and clear(maybe better then my iPhone X), the responsiveness is excellent, and all of the streaming sites work with this perfectly. On top of that, my AirPods automatically switch between this and my phone, so I don’t have to worry about messing with the settings every time," one viewer said.

Best Buy Apple iPad Mini with Wi-Fi -- 64GB $400 $500 Save $100 If you're looking for a handheld iPad that still has all the power of a full-sized unit, look no farther. Driven by an A15 Bionic chip, this 8.3-inch display has up to 10 hours of battery life and works with Wi-Fi 6. $400 at Best Buy

One satisfied shopper said, "I purchased this for my little one to play Roblox on. Perfect for a child’s hands. She loves it and doesn’t complain about her game lagging anymore. Speakers sound really nice too. Screen is nice. I’m thinking of getting one for myself. Worth the price."

2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $1,099 $1,199 Save $100 Amazon

Early Black Friday Beats deals

Beats Bests Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Eight hours of listening time and a comfortable fit make these ideal for quietly jamming out at your desk, while the active noise cancelling and transparency mode mean you won't miss anything important. $90 at Amazon

One customer said, "They do the job just as good, probably even better than Apple. I feel like AirPods are overrated honestly. The magnet on these are strong, battery life amazing and sound quality fire!"

Beats Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $160 $200 Save $40 Flexible wingtips promise a comfy fit and also keep the buds in your ears no matter what you're doing. Spatial Audio makes you feel like you're in the action. Enjoy six hours of playback at a time. $160 at Amazon

"I cannot express how much I love these headphones. I have been searching for cordless noise cancelling headphone for YEARS and have bought so many pairs; these are by far my favorite. I would even say they are life changing for me. I have TMJ issues, so heavy duty headphones that cover the ears are not an option for me. But I really wanted something that worked with Bluetooth so I didn’t feel tethered by needing to plug them in. These are it," said one customer.

Early Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

Best Buy Apple AirTag (4-Pack) $90 $99 Save $9 With AirTags, you can easily keep track of things like your purse, laptop case and more. Slide one into your wallet so that you never lose it. This package comes with four of the tracking medallions. $90 at Best Buy

"I went hiking, dropped my keys and someone picked them up. My phone told me where they were and I was able to find them on the side of the road a few hours later within minutes. When I found the keys they were mangled and snapped in half but the AirTag was perfectly fine. I'm amazed by the impact it was able to survive and it still works like new! Will be buying more," said one customer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide

See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.

Does every store have Black Friday sales?

Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.

Does Black Friday have deals on everything?

Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.

Will inflation impact Black Friday this year?

Last year consumers spent nearly $9 billion on Black Friday, just slightly less than the year prior — proving that the economic volatility triggered by the pandemic most likely impacted spending habits. Experts say it’s unclear how inflation will affect Black Friday behavior this year, but they have their theories.

“According to our survey, 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year,” confirms McGrath. That means people are not necessarily waiting for Black Friday itself to maximize savings, and instead “beginning their holiday shopping earlier than ever in an effort to spread out cash flow,” adds Gall.

To meet this demand, major retailers are already launching big ‘pre-sale’ events leading up to Black Friday. “Spreading out their shopping will help to prevent [consumers’] budgets from taking a hit all at once,” notes Ramhold. One possible caveat? “If starting prices are higher, then that means [potentially] higher deal prices when all is said and done.”