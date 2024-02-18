The best Amazon Presidents' Day Sale deals to shop today — up to 80% off kitchenware, vacuums, laptops and more

Presidents' Day sales have officially dropped, commencing the first official holiday sales weekend of the year. And, as shopping editors, we can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday than shopping 'til we drop — virtually, of course. Amazon is always one of our first stops, and we're not at all surprised that the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale is teeming with deep discounts. Whether you could use some new home and kitchen goods or want to browse fun tech finds, you're sure to spot something that catches your eye. And don't forget about beauty and fashion! To save you some time, we scoured the entire site for the very best Amazon Presidents' Day deals and rounded up the most worthwhile picks of the bunch.

What can you expect to snag for a steal? A pair of Apple AirPods marked down to just $90 is one you won't want to miss, along with a robot vac and mop discounted by nearly 80%. Keep scrolling to see what else made the cut — and for even more savings, browse our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales overall. Happy shopping!

The best Amazon Presidents' Day deals overall

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $240 $800 Save $560 See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $123 $730 Save $607 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

70% off and more

Amazon Sgin Laptop $240 $800 Save $560 If your old laptop is starting to conk out, you're unlikely to find a more affordable replacement than this one. While it's not the most high-tech model out there, it's more than sufficient for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking email, streaming or video chatting with loved ones. Plus, its 17.6-inch screen offers vivid imagery via the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and you'll get about eight hours of use on a single charge. $240 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shampoo) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all of your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $123 $730 Save $607 with coupon It's not considered lazy if it's efficient, so go ahead and let this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop clean your floors for you! With up to 100 minutes of runtime, it can cover your home in one go — plus, it knows when it's running low on steam and needs to scoot back to its charging dock. For the ultimate in convenience, this programmable robot vac can even be controlled remotely via app! Get it while it's more than 80% off. Save $607 with coupon $123 at Amazon

50% off and more

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and so on — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Power Bank $30 $60 Save $30 Keep your devices juiced up on the go using this solar-powered charging bank. You won't need to plug this baby in as long as the sun's out, making it ideal for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It can keep your phone charged for days, and it even has an LED flashlight built right in. Plus, it's waterproof. $30 at Amazon

Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 Never fight with your family over outlets again thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. $13 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $33 Save $17 If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean. $16 at Amazon

New this week

Amazon Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 In today's installment of "Yes, You Do Need to Clean These Things," we're talking about coffee makers. Before you roll your eyes about having to add yet another chore to your to-do list, just know that these tablets make it a cinch. Just pop one into the water reservoir, run a brew cycle, then empty it out, fill with more water and run once more. You'll be stunned (and maybe a little grossed out) by how much gunk gets flushed out of there. $5 at Amazon

Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 Does anyone actually enjoy changing their shower liner? These double-sided hooks make the job a lot easier, at least. Slide your curtain over one side and the liner over the other; then, when it's time to swap the liner out, you can just lift it off without getting the curtain involved. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 Parched winter skin is no match for this rich moisturizer, packed with hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E to help soften and smooth even the roughest complexions. According to the brand, it can provide up to 48 hours of moisture and is suitable for those with eczema. $8 at Amazon

Tried and tested

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $11 $12 Save $2 Packed with plant extracts such as rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin and leave it glowing and radiant. This nearly 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives and is certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association. Check out our full Weleda Skin Food review for more. $11 at Amazon

Deals you might've missed

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder $17 $50 Save $33 Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this top-selling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. According to our price trackers, it's never been cheaper! $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 Made of a thick microfiber, this unassuming cleaner is shaped like a long glove that fits over the blades of your ceiling fan. To use it, just apply pressure to the top and bottom and slide it off to remove dust without making a mess. You don't even have to empty it out before moving on to the other blades — it's large enough to hold a good amount of grime. In a matter of minutes, your entire fan will be clean — just dump the dust into the trash before tossing the sock into the washing machine! $14 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. $190 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a great alternative and have up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, they have a full noise-cancellation mode, and at $100 off, this is a great deal. $249 at Amazon

Home

Amazon Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 Have a lot of seasonal clothing and linens taking up space in your closet? Pack 'em up until you need them again with these No. 1 bestselling storage totes. They can fit up to 24 gallons each, making them ideal if you're moving to a new home as well. They're waterproof, have heavy-duty handles and easily fold down when not in use. Plus, they come with little tag pockets so you can jot down what's being stored in each. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $42 $70 Save $28 There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. $42 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker $50 $160 Save $110 with coupon This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for packing on trips, using at parties or playing music outside while you get yard work done. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it's waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry. Save $110 with coupon $50 at Amazon

$25 and under

Amazon Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 Similar to the Tile Stickers, the Apple AirTag will help keep you from losing your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This is the best price we've seen! $24 at Amazon

Amazon Scala Dry Brushing Body Brush $9 $19 Save $10 A scrub brush for your body? Yes! This little buffer can be used to exfoliate those dead skin cells away to reveal softer, brighter-looking skin, in addition to unclogging pores so they're able to better absorb your skin-care products. According to the manufacturer, it can even assist with the distribution of fat deposits to help reduce the appearance of cellulite. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs $7 $10 Save $4 Puffiness, bags and dark circles are no match for these bestselling, vitamin-infused under-eye masks. All you do is place one under each eye, leave them on for 20 minutes, remove and admire your firmer, brighter-looking skin! No one needs to know you were up scrolling through Instagram instead of getting your eight hours of sleep. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for this pack at just 47 cents per pair. $7 at Amazon

TVs

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $158 $230 Save $72 Enjoy football, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. We rarely see the price dip lower than this. $158 at Amazon

Amazon TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $270 $350 Save $80 If your old telly has seen better days, this highly rated 50-inch model is a big, but not too big size we think Goldilocks would approve of. It's extremely affordable and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with a sleek edge-to-edge glass design. $270 at Amazon

Amazon Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV $750 $1,150 Save $400 They say, "Go big or go home," but with this top-rated behemoth, you can go big at home. The 75-inch screen is like having a mini movie theater in your living room, and its 4K ULED technology means crisper contrast, brighter colors and all-around vibrant visuals. $750 at Amazon

Auto

Amazon DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon This is one of those items you'll hope you never have to use — but you'll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Save $42 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Amazon VacLife Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them in seconds when plugged into your car's 12-volt power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four without having to keep adjusting the inflator's position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Save $19 with coupon $26 at Amazon

Amazon Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 Sometimes your car's heater isn't enough to ward off the winter chill. Enter this No. 1 bestselling electric car blanket, which plugs right into the cigarette lighter and heats up in a jiffy. The 96-inch cord means it can even be used by backseat passengers, and it comes in a bevy of fun colors and prints. $24 at Amazon

Vacuums

Amazon Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $90 $100 Save $10 with coupon At just three pounds, this lightweight stick vac is mightier than it appears. It can be transformed into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. We've never seen it on sale for less than this. Save $10 with coupon $90 at Amazon