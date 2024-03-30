Why you can trust us
The best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save up to 75% on spring fashion, home goods, tech finds and more

Amazon's sale section brings scores of bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.

Britt Ross
·Deals Writer
2
Amazon deals: Apple iPad, Samsung The Frame TV, Bissell Little Green cleaner, Crest Whitestrips on a colorful background
Before you watch March go out like a lamb, get your baaah-d self over to Amazon and scarf up some springalicious deals. (Amazon)

So much to celebrate this weekend! Easter! The 25th anniversary of The Matrix! The 135th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower! Whether you're planning a dyed-egg hunt, a red-pill party or a cordon-bleu blast, don't forget to revel in the springtime splendor of Amazon's across-the-board markdowns.

So what are some of the best Amazon deals? You'll go loco over the BOGO deal that'll get you a 43-inch Samsung Frame TV and a 65-inch smart set for $998! But perhaps you want to tidy up the living room before you get down to all that binge-watching; may we suggest a state-of-the-art Roomba for $100 off? What's that? First, you need to stow away your winter clothes and comforters. Here's a set of six spacious sealable storage bags for just 20 bucks (a nearly 60% markdown). All those Easter weekend deals and more, including beauty, bedroom and style steals, await your itchy, clicky fingers. You know what to do...

The one Amazon deal you can't miss this weekend

Amazon

Samsung the Frame 43-Inch Smart TV and Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV

$998$1,446Save $448

If you've been lusting after a Frame TV (and who could blame you — a TV that looks like beautiful art when it's not in use is genius!), this is your chance to score one for an insane steal. Not only is it nearly $450 off, but you'll casually get a 65-inch smart TV thrown in for good measure. Yeah, we did a double take too. This offer is sure to sell out quickly, so our advice? Snag it while you can!

(Psst: Check out other BOGO Samsung deals here.)

$998 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend

70% off and more

Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen

$33$120Save $87

Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of cooling pillows. Thousands of satisfied sleepers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they're suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. 

$33 at Amazon
Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack

$18$70
Save $52 with Prime and coupon

Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.

Save $52 with Prime and coupon
$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Jejill Portable Charger

$19$60Save $41

Going on a trip? Don't forget to take this cordless charger with you! It plugs right into your phone so you can stay juiced up without any pesky cables, and in just a half hour, it'll have your dead battery 50% charged — pretty speedy!

$19 at Amazon

50% off and more

Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender

$10$20
Save $10 with Prime

Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.

Save $10 with Prime
$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

$22$65Save $43

Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here.

$22 at Amazon
Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

$10$21Save $11

Yes, this top-seller might call itself a meat thermometer, but don't underestimate its value when it comes to liquids and baked goods. The most accurate way to tell whether food is done is by taking its temperature, and this gizmo presents a reading in seconds. It can measure an impressive range of temperatures — from -58° F to 572° F — and its magnetic back allows you to store it right on the fridge for easy access. At over 50% off, this is the lowest price we've seen since 2022.

$10 at Amazon

Yahoo reader faves

Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber

$18$26Save $8

Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy!

Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. 

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack

$23$43
Save $20 with coupon

Give your tired feet a break, whether you're cooking up a storm or washing dishes at the sink. These anti-fatigue kitchen mats will provide them with a super-cushy resting pad so you can prepare meals more comfortably. They're down to just $12 apiece with this set!

Save $20 with coupon
$23 at Amazon

New deals this week

Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner

$160$300
Save $140 with Prime and coupon

Swimming in a pool? Fun. Cleaning a pool? Ugh, not so much. Luckily, this aquatic robovac exists to do a lot of the dirty work. It'll suck up dirt and debris at the bottom of the pool and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be juiced up. Plus, it comes with a hook so you can retrieve your new favorite gadget from the water without getting wet!

Save $140 with Prime and coupon
$160 at Amazon
Medical king

Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses, 10-Pack

$15$20Save $5

Plan on watching the solar eclipse on April 8? You won't want to do that with your bare eyes, which is dangerous. But by wearing these very stylish, UV-filtering glasses, you'll be able to enjoy this phenomenon more safely. Plus, it comes with a lens filter for your phone's camera if you'd rather view it that way. 

$15 at Amazon

Tried and tested

Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector

$20$28Save $8

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under a half pound and 5 inches wide, the No. 1 bestselling Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface.

Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more.

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber

$34$70
Save $36 with Prime and coupon

There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. 

Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. 

Save $36 with Prime and coupon
$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Scurtain Slippers

$17$23
Save $6 with Prime

Wearing house shoes with an open design can lead to trips, slips and falls — but these top sellers will stay nice and secure around your feet. Ultra-thick slippers aren't for everyone. Yes, they keep your feet warm, but too much of a good thing can have unwanted side effects (i.e., sweaty feet, especially during the warmer months). What's great about these, though, is that they're not too thin but just thick enough to keep your dogs nice and cozy. 

Check out our full Scurtain Slippers review for more. 

Save $6 with Prime
$17 at Amazon

Deals you might've missed

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum

$110$200
Save $90 with coupon

Spring cleaning's about to get a whole lot easier, thanks to this little helper. With a maximum 120 minutes of run time, it'll be able to tackle all your floors before needing a charge, and at just under 3 inches tall it can slide into those hard-to-reach areas. Use the Lefant app, Alexa or Google Assistant to schedule cleanings and more.

Save $90 with coupon
$110 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

$139$239Save $100

Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords!

$139 at Amazon
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips

$32$55Save $23

Say cheese! These easy-to-use teeth whiteners start working in just one hour, and according to the brand, they can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in as few as 10 days. To use, just apply the strips to your teeth and let them sit for an hour before removing. You'll get 20 strips to a pack — 10 upper and 10 lower. 

$32 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$99$129Save $30

These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple is an in-demand brand that doesn't really need to have sales, so we'll definitely take the discount.

$99 at Amazon
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

$115$200Save $85

Some of us just don't love the feel of earbuds, and that's where these top-rated wireless headphones come in. Equipped with comfy ear cushions for all-day listening, they provide an impressive 40 hours of battery life, and their Fast Fuel feature gives you three hours of playback on a five-minute charge when you're low on juice.

$115 at Amazon
Amazon

Baseus Wireless Earbuds

$30$40
Save $10 with coupon

Our tech editor said he was "shocked by how good these earbuds are," so if you could use a new pair and don't want to spend a fortune, look no further. Their noise-canceling technology eliminates up to 95% of ambient sounds for an uninterrupted listening experience, and with the charging case you'll get a whopping 140 hours of usage. They even come with three ear-tip sizes so you can find the precise fit. 

Check out our full Baseus Wireless Earbuds review for more. 

Save $10 with coupon
$30 at Amazon

Home

Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen

$28$57Save $29

Sleep hot at night? This popular sheet set (131,000-plus perfect ratings) is made from cooling bamboo to keep you comfortable, and it's over 50% off — one of the best prices we've seen, well, ever.

$28 at Amazon
Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags

$19$45
Save $26 with Prime

Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.

Save $26 with Prime
$19 at Amazon
Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw

$40$80
Save $40 with Prime

It's pruning season! This small-but-mighty, No. 1 bestselling chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. It's also cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. 

Save $40 with Prime
$40 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$249$329Save $80

If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday.

$249 at Amazon
Amazon

Roku Express

$20$30Save $10

Keep things simple with this remote that'll give you access to all your favorite streaming services right at your fingertips. No more searching for multiple lost remotes or getting confused about which one goes with what — this little guy does it all. Plus, it comes with over 400 free channels and is a breeze to connect to your TV. 

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$170$220Save $50

Stay connected on the go, thanks to this lightweight (as in, under 1.5-pound) tablet, which boasts a bright 11-inch screen and quad speakers for an immersive audio experience. You'll get hours of use with the fully charged battery, and the 64GB of storage allows for ample streaming and gaming. This is the best price we've seen!

$170 at Amazon

$25 and under

Amazon

Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit

$10$15Save $5

Having this popular dryer-vent cleaning kit on hand is essential to minimizing the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much lint it sucks up!

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet

$24$34Save $10

There's no ifs, ands or butts about it — cleaning your bum via bidet is much more sanitary than wiping. Not to mention, it feels pretty darn nice! This popular model has two spraying modes (one for the back, one for the front) and a sleek aesthetic that'll elevate the look of your bathroom. The only problem? Now your houseguests will feel so pampered, they'll never want to leave. 

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Feramox Invisible Ring-Size Adjuster

$9$11
Save $2 with coupon

A ring's tightness can change with the seasons, and if yours is feeling a little too loose for comfort, these sneaky adjusters will do the trick. Each pack comes with eight different sizes to ensure you find one that fits — just slip one over the bottom of the band and it'll give it some temporary thickness to keep it from sliding off. 

Save $2 with coupon
$9 at Amazon

TVs

Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV

$70$90Save $20

Insignia's 24-inch model is a popular choice, thanks to its built-in Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice, and we're not mad at that insanely low price tag either.

$70 at Amazon
Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV

$148$230Save $82

Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your television, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. We rarely see the price dip lower than this.

$148 at Amazon
Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV

$270$350Save $80

If your old telly has seen better days, this highly rated 50-inch model is a big, but not too big size we think Goldilocks would approve of. It's extremely affordable and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with a sleek edge-to-edge glass design.

$270 at Amazon

Auto

Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder

$11$17Save $6

Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle.

$11 at Amazon
Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can

$10$14Save $4

Have a car full of fast food containers and crumpled tissues? We'd advise scooping up this No. 1 bestselling car trash can while it's just $8. Now you can give friends a ride without making excuses about why the floor is so messy.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader