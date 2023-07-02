The best 4th of July gaming deals: score up to $500 off Logitech, SanDisk and more

Don't miss out on these explosive 4th of July gaming sales. (Photo: Amazon)

A lot of people associate the 4th of July with backyard barbecues and fireworks, but if you'd like to declare your independence from all that noise and (uggh) socializing, we have good news: there are some fantastic gaming sales going on that'll keep you happily enthralled at the controls of your console. Everything from individual titles to gaming laptops are on sale, along with a slew of accessories. Time to play!

Best deals on gaming accessories

SanDisk SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card $15 $35 Save $20 Need a bit more storage capacity on your Switch? Now's the time to snatch up one of these, especially when they're a mind-boggling $20 off. $15 at Amazon

One user said, "It’s a memory stick. You all know what it does and what it's for. The only thing that matters is size, and how well does it read/write. I bought it specifically for a Nintendo OLED Switch and it works like a champ! No need to take cartridges around. You can load several games on it, including some big ones like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom and have room for some more family-friendly Mario ones.... Everything you would expect in a Micro USB from a company that has been manufacturing these for a long time."

NexiGo NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger $20 $30 Save $10 The PlayStation 5 controller is one of the most comfortable units ever made, but its battery life leaves a bit to be desired. Never fear crapping out again with this gadget — just plug on in at the end of a session and you'll be fully juiced come game time. $20 at Amazon

"This charger was perfect for my boyfriend so he can leave BOTH his controllers charging while we’re not home," said one somewhat-disgruntled significant other.

Logitech G Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset $30 $80 Save $50 Every gamer needs a good headset, and this one is a whopping 63% off its usual price. Talk about using your head! $30 at Amazon

"This is a high-quality headphone set that covers the ears and allows freedom of movement. I can listen to a work conference and move about as I need to instead of being stuck in my chair and falling asleep. I can make lunch, answer the front door, help my kids and still hear the information I need to get. Very Thankful for this," said one very industrious customer.

KIWI design Kiwi Design Comfort Head Strap for Quest 2 $40 $50 Save $10 The Meta Quest 2 is a wonderful VR headset that's easy to pick up and use, but the default strap isn't the best. In fact, it can be downright uncomfortable and even cause headaches. This Kiwi strap better distributes weight and lets you play your favorite virtual games in comfort. There's nothing artificial about that kind of intelligence! $40 at Amazon

"I purchased the Oculus Elite head strap by Meta, and it was okay for about 15–20 minutes, but I noticed I would get a terrible headache," one gamer said. "I searched for a new headset to try to solve this problem and found it in this Kiwi! It was super easy to install and even more comfortable on my head than I had hoped. My headaches are gone and I'm able to play for much longer periods of time!"

Amazon Official Luna Wireless Controller $40 $70 Save $30 Maybe you're one of those console-averse gamers. Well, Amazon Luna is one of the foremost streaming services right now, and its official controller is down to just $40 for Prime members right now. $40 at Amazon

"Really surprised by the quality of games in the Luna subscription. The graphics are great and the controllers are really responsive. Can tell the controller feels really well-made," said one customer.

Logitech G Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse $44 $80 Save $36 Eek — this mouse is nearly half off! The G502 Hero is a great all-around option that will keep you playing comfortably for years to come. $44 at Amazon

"My favorite mouse," one shopper said. "I've been using Logitech's G series of mice for decades and have had the G502 in nearly every incarnation. The mouse fits great in my hand, is super customizable with a variety of buttons in addition to the standard ones, and the scroll wheel unlock toggle, which allows you to have the scroll wheel 'coast' freely, is a great feature, and you'll only find it on Logitech mice as they own the patent!"

Best deals on games

"My teenage son really likes to play this game. He played all of the Halo games since he's been old enough to play them. I asked him which was his favorite and he said 'All of them!'" one parent reported.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 'Elden Ring' for Xbox Series X $44 $60 Save $15 The GOTY for 2022, Elden Ring is a Souls-like challenge in a new world, but it's a tad more approachable for gamers that don't enjoy an insane level of difficulty. $44 at Amazon

One gamer put it succinctly: "I played it till my fingers bled."

Nintendo 'Pokemon Violet' for Nintendo Switch $46 $940 Save $894 If you still haven't tried out the newest Pokemon game, you're missing out. It's one of the best yet, especially with new DLC (that's "downloadable content" for you Luddites) coming around the corner. $46 at Walmart

Nintendo 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' for Nintendo Switch $50 $60 Save $10 Few titles offer as much universal appeal and easy-to-learn gameplay as Mario Kart. It's a great family fun game that everyone can enjoy. $50 at Walmart

"I bought this game for my kids and they absolutely love it. I'm even enjoying playing it as well. Love the selection of games my store carries. I've even been playing Mario Kart by myself when the kids are gone!" one parent said.

Warner Manufacturing 'Hogwarts Legacy' for PlayStation 5 $54 $70 Save $16 Explore the world of Harry Potter in a brand-new way and become a student of Hogwarts yourself in this engrossing game. $54 at Amazon

"This game is so much fun! We love that it's an open-world game and there's just so much you can do. You are a fifth-year student at Hogwarts and there's a ton of missions, obviously. You can travel, incredibly easily, by floo powder, or ride your broom. If you have the console for it, you love Harry Potter and video games, it's kinda a no brainer, isn't it?" raved one logical thinker.

Nintendo 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' for Nintendo Switch $59 $70 Save $11 Don't miss out on the chance to snag the latest hit Nintendo game for the lowest-ever price we've seen. This fantastic title is 16% off right now — a sizable discount, considering many Nintendo games never go on sale. $59 at Amazon

Said this gushing gamer: "I’m not finished with the game yet because I’m trying to savor all of it. It took a long time for them to make this game, and it will likely be long time to wait for the next Zelda game. I loved BOTW and the sequel does not disappoint! I am having so much fun exploring everything! There is so much content and things to do and explore."

Best deals on gaming consoles and laptops

"Truly, this is some of the most fun I've had in a long time. I am a grown man and I feel like I have discovered a whole new universe…well, I guess I have. I find myself just immersed in so many exciting scenarios. Also, who knew you could use this thing for productivity? Not me. But I do now! Oh, I am also a virtual DJ now," said one beat master.

MSI MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop $1,265 $1,599 Save $334 This little powerhouse comes with an RTX 3070 driver for some of the best graphics you can get your hand on; 512GB of memory for all of your games; and a 1.7GHz CPU clock speed to minimize bottlenecking. $1,265 at Amazon

"I bought this to replace my antique HP laptop because I do video editing and I’m starting to branch out and learn 3D modeling with Blendr and Daz3D. It tackles renders fairly quick and doesn’t lag when editing video with Davinci Resolve. Battery life can be short, depending on how hard you are pushing it, but I keep it plugged in mostly. I would definitely recommend getting a cooling stand with fans to put under it because the bottom will get hot under a constant workload," one astute assessor said.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.