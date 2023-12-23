The Amazon secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $7
Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you, from the biggest brand names to the most viral items out there. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon is loaded with items that meet both criteria. What you might not know is that Amazon has a secret section with awesome overstock items that you can get at a serious bargain. It's packed with everything you need, but we've selected some of our favorite items that can simplify, clear up or just make your life a little bit easier — all at deep discounts.
Keep on scrolling for hidden gems to help out around the house and make every day just a little bit easier.
The Syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now discounted 50%, is all you need to get your house in sparking shape.
With the LED display you can see at a glance the battery level, suction, clogging, or maintenance alarms. Touch the interactive buttons to adjust the speed from Auto, Eco, Mid and Turbo. When it senses dust in Auto mode, this vacuum can adjust its speed automatically and go for that grit. The energy-efficient motor is designed for high performance while maximizing battery power. And speaking of batteries, this number can go for 30 minutes on a single charge, and up to 60 on Eco mode.
"SO helpful" excalimed this cordless convert. "This is my first time owning a cordless stick vacuum and I have to say, I can't imagine life without one now. I love this little thing!"
Sometimes we make more coffee than we need, then when we need coffee again it's gone a bit...tepid. No need to toss that perfectly good pot of joe, since there's this terrific smart Coffee Mug Warmer, now only $14 — about the cost of a bag of coffee.
With three temperature levels, you can turn the heat up or down to your personal taste. It also features intelligent adjustment modes, so the mug warmer will keep you tea or coffee at the best temperature all the time. It will automatically shut-off automatically after eight hours, and its compact size means it will take up barely any counter space.
This coffee lover gushed, "I am obsessed. I am constantly letting 1/2 mugs of coffee go cold, and I cannot express how much I hate microwaved coffee. I'll drink it if I have no other option, but I often end up just making a new mug, which is wasteful. I've been ogling various versions of these warmers...and I finally caved and bought one, and I love it!!!"
For when you have guests but don't want to do dishes — but also wouldn't want to serve dinner on paper plates — there's the Mozaik Dinner & Accent Plate Set.
This plant-based — yes, plant-based! — set includes 20 dinner plates and 20 salad plates. They're microwave and oven-safe up to 400 degrees, and are compostable and recycleable for when you're finished. The woven detail around the edges also gives it a lovely finished look, which elevates this set above the usual in presentation. And its build ensures nothing will leak through.
"We used these for our daughter's engagement party," attested this entertainer. "She wanted eco-friendly. They held up nicely to pasta. Very sturdy."
Whether you've got a trip planned, or just need one spot to keep all your chargers, cords and power banks, the FYY Electronic Organizer Case is here to save the day.
Though it is compact, it contains a double layer that holds all the things that keep your devices up and running — and let's face it, there are quite a few, given that one cable works for one device but not another — and can even hold a cellphone, mouse, USB drives and flash drives. The tough-as-nails case ensures it will all stay in one place and in one piece. Comes in six colors.
"I have so many chargers and charging devices and it's a mess!" admitted this reviewer. "With this pretty pouch, I can label and tuck all my cables into a spot in the pouch, and also add some of my portable chargers. The zippers move smoothly, and there's so much room for cords that I add more as I need to. A great item for that get-away, too. The leather is soft and the pink is pretty!"
Five compartments and two sauce containers mean you'll always have tasty pasta, chicken, salads and more.
Win at lunch with the Jelife Bento Lunch Box, a game-changer for busy adults. It sports a sleek design, durable build and leak-proof compartments so you don't have to worry about soy sauce in your bag. Plus, the integrated utensil compartment and sauce containers let you enjoy your meals hassle-free. And it's microwave, dishwasher and freezer-safe!
This fan who provided pics wrote, "It is perfect to take to work, and it has several compartments to organize lunch and snacks. It's ideal for use in the microwave and is also easy to wash. The lunch box comes with its own cutlery and two additional small containers ideal for dressings or sauces. I have 10-hour workdays and I bring all my food there."
For only $10, you get a great deal on this 3-sided swivel power strip, which includes multiple 3-prong outlets as well as 3 USB ports ready for charging.
This handy multi-outlet surge protector is perfect if you have limited outlets and limited space for what you can plug into them, like in those tight areas around the TV. Thanks to this outlet extender's swiveling capabilities and a plethora of outlets — 6 AC outlets and 3 USB ports (with 1 being USB-C) — you'll have a place to plug in just about everything you need in one place, including anything you need to charge in the meantime. Also available in black for only $14.
"This little gadget is a true gem!" exclaimed one enthusiastic fan. "It's compact, offers a plethora of plug options and can rotate to fit perfectly in various situations. I'm absolutely thrilled with its versatility and how well it adapts to different uses."
This kit comes with everything you need to make sure your earbuds are clean and clear of dirt and debris.
As much as we’d love to believe these little gadgets stay out-of-the-box clean, yours are probably far from immaculate. But this handy kit can take care of all of it and will stop your earbuds from looking like Q-tips. Comes with a round metal nib for deep-cleaning surfaces and even a cleaning brush for the charging hole. Sounds good to us!
"This product is a MUST HAVE for anyone who uses AirPods," admitted one. "Mine are disgusting, to say the least, from ear wax and dust due to daily use at work. I had tried EVERYTHING to get them clean before purchasing this."
Silicone baking mats turn any pan into a non-stick surface, perfect for anyone who doesn't have the space to have multiple sheet pans laying around. It'll also replace parchment paper in any recipe, as well as the need for butter, grease, oils or sprays.
The Silpat Silicone Baking Mat makes parchment paper, tinfoil and a variety of pan-greasing methods obsolete in one handy item! Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, the Silpat is the original non-stick baking mat, which is the perfect surface for any of your sweet treat creations.
"I've tried imitations and parchment paper. These are just the right things for the job! Perfect every time!" raved one happy home cook.
This shoe rack is stackable so you can add a shelf when you add shoes to your collection.
If you're tired of digging through a pile of shoes to get out the door every morning, this stackable shoe rack should relieve you of a few headaches. It has already solved a few problems for over 6,000 rave reviewers.
"This little gem has been a lifesaver!" reported a five-star fan. "I've become quite a shoe collector, I was running out of space. This was the only spot I had left! It was super easy to put together, not flimsy at all. Looks like I have room for a couple more pairs of boots."
These tongs come with a silicone tip so you won't scratch your non-stick cookware or ruin your food before it lands on your plate.
Tongs are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. Flip frying chicken with ease or serve noodles without making a mess, there's a lot this gadget can do — and nearly 26,000 shoppers rave about it. Available in 15 colors to brighten up your kitchen or dining room!
"These work great, especially on my pans that I don’t want to scratch," shared a five-star fan. "I have had them for about a year and they are still both holding up well and I use them almost daily." "Great value," raved this home chef. "I really like these tongs. Great for indoor cooking and on the BBQ. Easy to clean too!"
