The 50+ best Amazon deals this weekend — save up to 80% on Apple AirPods, vacuums and more

Now that you've shopped for everyone else, it's time to treat yourself to something, too! And Amazon's got the goods at great prices. (Yahoo)

The stockings have been hung by the chimney with care, the gifts you bought for everyone are (hopefully*) tucked under the tree by now ... and while it is the season of giving, don't forget to pick up something for your BFF and constant companion — YOU! You don’t have to splurge, either — there are still plenty of delightful deals going strong over at Amazon, so order something now that you’ll be able to enjoy after the festivities have wound down. A few ideas? How about a pair of Apple AirPods marked down to under $100? Or a highly rated, half-price massage gun to help you relax after all of the holiday craziness? And that’s only the beginning — keep scrolling to see the other goodies you can snag for a steal. And with that, to all a good night!

*Psst: If you just realized you still need a last-minute gift, don’t panic — we've also included some eGift Card options you can send via email or text!

The best Amazon deals this weekend

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $57 $120 Save $63 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $39 $61 Save $22 See at Amazon

Tile Mate Essentials, 4-Pack $49 $80 Save $31 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $136 $345 Save $209 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 See at Amazon

FYC Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Lego Icons Succulents Kit $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Last-minute gifts

Amazon Amazon eGift Card $50 OK, this isn't on sale, but if you're in need of a last-minute present for that one person you knew you were forgetting, an Amazon eGift Card is the way to go. They'll be psyched for the chance to pick out something for themselves, whether it's fun or practical, and you'll get to customize the amount and the delivery date, whether via email or text. Plus, it comes in lots of festive designs. $50 at Amazon

Apple Gift Card $25-$500 $25-$500 See at Amazon

70% off or more

INSE Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 Sleek as a Dyson, but minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors. At a mere 3 pounds, it's easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest price we've seen (80% off!). "If you need a lightweight vacuum cleaner for your small rooms, this is a great choice," raved a content cleaner. "I like the color and design. It comes with three different kinds of brushes and the metal tube's length is adjustable. It's easy to use and you can store it in a small space." $90 at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 See at Amazon

Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 $790 Save $646 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

50% off or more

Amazon Renpho Massage Gun $57 $120 Save $63 with coupon Treat yourself to some r&r with this top-rated de-stresser, which boasts five speeds and massage heads to target different knots and kinks all over your body. At just 1.5 pounds, it couldn't be more travel-friendly, and it even comes with a handy carrying case for easy transport. The fact that it's over 50% off just seals the deal. This five-star reviewer wrote: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage, and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up." Save $63 with coupon $57 at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Bikeroo Padded Bike Seat $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can! "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cellphone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!" $99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 See at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $39 $61 Save $22 These No. 1 bestsellers are fluffy, breathable and down to one of their best prices in years. In fact, they're rarely discounted at all unless there's a big sales event, like Black Friday or Prime Day, so we'd advice adding them to your cart ASAP. "Best pillow I have bought in years," gushed a satisfied snoozer. "I fall asleep on my side, and it supports my head and neck so well. No more numb arms while I sleep or pain in my shoulder blades the next day. It has substantially improved my sleep. Better than the fancy pillows at hotels!" $39 at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $66 Save $36 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Amazon tablet and tech deals

Amazon Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack $49 $80 Save $31 Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts through your phone. With this 4-pack you'll get two mates, a slim and a sticker — and this is the best price we've seen for this set. "The Tile is so easy to set up and takes just a few minutes," wrote one fan. "My mother-in-law has Alzheimer's and frequently misplaces her purse. We spent hours one night trying to find where she put it and finally found it hidden in the bathroom behind the towels. After that, we bought the Tile and put it on her purse and we have had no more issues trying to find it. My husband just looks it up on his phone and rings the Tile, which will send a little musical alarm to the Tile on her purse and we are able to find it easily. It will also show you on a map the location of the item if you are not within hearing distance of the alarm. The battery lasts a long time. In fact, the last Tile we had lasted almost two years." $49 at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $79 $100 Save $21 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best $25-and-under stocking stuffer deals

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is — only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom (or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter). It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6 volts of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time and energy saver? We love to see it. "I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy." $17 at Amazon

Dr Teal's Sleep Spray, 3-Pack $18 $21 Save $3 See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $15 $16 Save $2 with code Copied! Code: 10PETMAS Copied! Code: 10PETMAS See at Amazon

Maleden Invisible Ink Pens, 6-Pack $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Amazon TV deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. Also popular? Its ridonculous, and unprecedented, $65 price. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. "Very impressive little TV," wrote a verified viewer. "It was very easy to set up and the color is beautiful. The sound is very impressive. I only have the volume halfway up and it's still pretty loud. Very clear sound! This was an early Christmas gift for myself. My first smart TV! I'm so happy with it." $65 at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Smart TV $300 $550 Save $250 See at Amazon

Sony 55-Inch Smart TV $578 $700 Save $122 See at Amazon

Best Amazon auto deals

Amazon VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be so glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's 50% off — it rarely drops lower than its current price. One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle." Save $23 with Prime and coupon $22 at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime Car floor looking a little crummy? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to remove pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. Amazon discounts are rarely this deep for the bestselling vac, so snag it while it's over 75% off. "This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does." Save $44 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $399 $570 Save $171 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $159 $275 Save $116 See at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $136 $345 Save $209 This No. 1 bestseller is down to one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured it knows what it's doing. "Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $136 at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty and wellness deals

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. "Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!" $40 at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon style deals

Amazon FYC Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at less than half price they're an excellent buy. "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!" $14 at Amazon

Ororo Heated Fleece Jacket $105 $150 Save $45 See at Amazon

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper $43 $89 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Achiou Touch Screen Gloves $5 $12 Save $7 See at Amazon

Best Amazon toy deals

Amazon Lego Icons Succulents Kit $40 $50 Save $10 Plants that don't involve any dirt or maintenance? Sign us up! This gorgeous botanical Lego kit includes nine succulents that are just as fun to build as they are enjoyable to admire upon completion. It's a No. 1 bestseller for a reason — and close to the lowest price it's ever been. "I bought this as a gift for my 11-year-old grandson for Christmas, with the stipulation that, after he puts it together, he has to give it back to me so I can display at my house," explained a grandparent. "He loved putting it together. He said it was a challenge, which is good. It is so beautiful. He gave it back to me and now he and I enjoy looking at it together at my house when he comes over." $40 at Amazon

Educational Insights Kanoodle 3D Brain Teaser Game $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet $48 $60 Save $12 See at Amazon

Lite-Brite Classic $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And, by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.