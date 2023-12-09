The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Saturday — save up to 50%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still tons of deals to be had at Amazon now! Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a coffee mug warmer for $20. How 'bout a massage gun for nearly 60% off? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Ready to make a life-altering upgrade? The No. 1 bestselling Echo Dot lets you enjoy enhanced audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home, stay on track with help from Alexa, and control compatible smart home devices with your motion. The improved speaker quality delivers clearer vocals and deeper bass for rich vibrant sound.

"I can't believe how often I use this!" gushed one of 57,000 five-star fans. "Almost immediately, I started playing podcasts and asking Alexa for a song that I found myself humming, and wanted to hear. Then, I realized it is so easy to set a timer using the dot when I am cooking. I ask for alarms, and I ask for reminders. I can tell Alexa to set a reminder for a doctor's appointment two weeks from now, and ask her to remind me the day before, also. It really is helpful. I don’t know what I did without the Dot."

Being called away from your desk (and your caffeine!) and returning only to find that the toasty beverage you were enjoying has gone cold can make a good morning mediocre. But with the Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer, your beverage stays warm for as long as it takes you to sip it.

"I work from home, so you would think I could have coffee whenever I want and never have cold coffee," shared one of over 3,000 five-star fans. "Nope; I'm often super busy and don't always get around to drinking my coffee while it's still hot. This little cup warmer has been amazing! I usually use the middle or lowest setting and it is perfect for keeping my coffee warm for however long I need to finish a cup or two each morning."

The earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friendly price — only $10. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.

"They’re perfect!" raved one of 13,000 five-star fans. "The in-ear buds bother my ears a lot but these sit on your ears like AirPods. They’re comfortable, they go really loud and the sound quality doesn’t change on full volume. You know some headphones get fuzzy with the bass when they’re too loud but not these!"

With more than 8,000 five-star fans, the Kelices Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts eight to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and its longevity). It lets you customize your experience with 30 different speed levels, and it comes with eight different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

“I’m 42, and I box for exercise and cardio about 60-70 minutes, six days a week,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “I had no idea I needed this massage gun, but I am such a fan. This is going to relax and relieve pain in even the tightest and sorest of muscles.”

Dogs barking? Your tootsies deserve a day at the spa, and being able to get one at home can make it part of your self-care routine. This foot massager offers three kneading levels and three squeeze intensities for a customizable massage. It has already helped over 20,000 five-star fans relax.

"This thing is seriously unreal," reported a rave reviewer. "I really wasn't expecting it to be able to make it seem like you're getting a real foot massage, but this is the closest thing I think you could ever get to the real thing. I'm using it right now while I'm working. I've had guests use it when they come over as well and no one wants to take their feet out of there and let someone else try it, as it just feels so good."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones $240 $299 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Sony 65-Inch Smart TV $698 $900 Save $202 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $730 $999 Save $269 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker 332 USB-C Hub $22 $35 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon