The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Saturday — save up to 40%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? There are tons of deals to be had at Amazon right now Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a fancy electric toothbrush that would make your teeth dazzling for over 40% off. Or how 'bout a smart scale to help you with your resolutions for just $22? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.

"This toothbrush is amazing," a fan wrote. "It leaves me with that 'just came back from the dentist' feeling on my teeth. The battery goes for weeks at a time [3+ weeks], and they include eight brush heads. I've owned many other electric toothbrushes, including a Rotadent that I purchased from my dentist, but this is probably the best out of all of them."

If you're ready to cozy up with a good movie this winter, the Omni Series 55-inch TV promises an entertaining experience. Not only does it give you a life-like picture, the integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant lets you say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, go to Netflix," without having to touch anything. And the built-in Fire TV functionality instantly gives you access to thousands of TV shows and movies through all of your favorite streaming services.

One user raved about the sound quality. "I love this. Perfect size, easy to set up, lightweight for the size. The apps were easy to set up, the sound quality is also great, we didn't even need our sound bar honestly. Would buy again."

Wrapped around your waist just loose enough to allow a full range of motion, this popular waist trainer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature to make you sweat harder.

"This waist trainer/ sweat belt is awesome," gushed one of over 32,000 five-star fans. "I've tried many of these and this one is the best by far. The coverage is amazing all the way over the Fupa. It gives a great sweat before you even start moving or especially when you workout with it!"

Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. This little gadget has more than 27,000 five-star fans.

"I've purchased at least 6 of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."

Not only is Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale's sleek profile an instant bathroom upgrade, but it also calculates your BMI and body fat percentage and tracks progress through its app. If you need convincing that it helps you with your fitness goals, more than 263,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating.

"I’m shocked how well it works, and the price was even better," shared a rave reviewer. "After a week of using Noom I finally gave in to their science and agreed I would weigh myself every day. I bought this scale. It has been an incredible aid on my weight loss journey this year. I’ve used it almost daily since mid-April. I’m very impressed with the sheer amount of data it can spit out."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $570 Save $170 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $141 $345 Save $204 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $36 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $26 See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $15 $16 Save $2 with code Copied! Code: 10PETMAS Copied! Code: 10PETMAS See at Amazon