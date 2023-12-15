The 5 best deals at Amazon you can shop this Friday — save up to 55%
Friday is finally here, and the weekend's so close you can taste it. Alas, you probably still have a few more tasks to check off before you can clock out. But first, how 'bout some bargain-hunting procrastination to tick off a few gifts on your list? Amazon has dropped more than a few deals for the holidays and our team has scoured the site to put together a handy rundown of today’s best Amazon deals — and there are lots of 'em. How about state-of-the-art on-ear wireless headphones from JBL for just $25 (that's half off)? Or maybe you want to try out an Echo Show for just $50 (over 60% off)? You can also snag a popular space heater for just $28. There’s a lot to explore. Have a closer look at these Amazon deals ... and then you can get back to work.
A perfect combo of budget-friendly and brawny. A two-hour charge-up yields up to 40 hours of audio splendor, while Bluetooth 5 technology keeps you engaged no matter the conditions.
Audiophiles claim that if you want a deeper audio experience, go with on-ear headphones. And we're inclined to agree. JBL's Tune 510BTs offer the brand's signature Pure Bass sound, wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and excellent battery life. If you have travel plans coming up, these are perfect for long flights.
“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one shopper. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all. Very comfortable. Not tight on my head at all. I travel on airplanes twice a month, so I wear these for hours on end. No earache or head pressure."
Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device with a crisp picture on an 8-inch display. Over 10,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating
Among the Amazon deals on devices is the Echo Show 5. It has a compact display, making it the perfect countertop companion! And thanks to the built-in Alexa, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.
"I don't know what took me so long to purchase one of these," shared a fan. "I love that I can use it as a camera, form of protection for my family and home. I can also drop in and video call my child. I love that he can video call me when I'm away. He can also use this echo. I have the children's mode on so a lot of restrictions apply but he can watch movies, children's music, games and more. I haven't had a chance to learn it just yet but I'm sure there are a lot more features I don't know about."
With memory foam to mold to your feet and a faux fur lining, these boots are comfy and warm enough for all your arctic treks.
It might be a tad cold and icy now where you are, but with winter still a week away, it's only going to get worse. If your snow boots have seen better days, this popular pair might be the upgrade you need to carry you to spring. They're insulated, waterproof, have slip-resistant rubber soles for stability and their faux fur lining gives them just a touch of class.
"I’ve worn them and walked about 75 miles in these so far, and they are both comfortable and warm," shared one of nearly 5,000 five-star fans. "My feet suffer from being too cold, and these are rare boots that keep them warm walking in the snow. I don’t know how many winters they last, but if they last two, for the price that’s great! I hope they are still being sold in a couple of years."
This ceramic space heater can pump out the warmth at 1,500 or 750 watts. Just looking to chill? Well, it doubles as a fan too.
The GiveBest Electric Space Heater is perfect for getting a little more heat under your desk when your tootsies feel the winter chill. This cozy little guy sends out miniature heat waves when you need them, and it's a fan when you need to cool off. Speaking of fans: Over 56,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.
"I got this heater to keep my feet warm because they are always cold. It sure does the job and will also heat up my entire room very quickly," raved a happy owner. "I like the handle on the top. It is so easy to move where I want it."
If you're serious about pizza, this gizmo might just change your menus in 2024. Bonus: It's portable!
You don't have to be a pizza lover (but who isn't?) to appreciate how convenient this pizza oven is. It heats up to 800℉ (conventional ovens usually heat up to 500℉), which means you can get that blistered crust that only fancy pizza joints deliver, but without burning down the house. Did we mention that it's over 40% off? It is!
"This pizza oven made the greatest crust and most delicious pizza we’ve ever made," gushed a five-star fan. "I made vegan pizza using vegan cheese, and this is the first time the vegan cheese actually melted and browned. Perfect for both regular cheese and vegan pizzas, plus we used tons of veggie toppings. We can’t say more great things. This pizza oven is fantastic!"
