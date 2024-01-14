The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 60%

If you're getting in some much-needed retail therapy this Sunday, there's a waterfall of bargains at Amazon to get you through the rest of the weekend. Our team has scoured Amazon deals and put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top items from today's lists to get you through winter. So what are the best deals? How 'bout hand warmers to get you through the winter for over half off? Or you can snap up a mega-popular massage gun for just $26. You can even get fluffy towels at nearly 60% off — there's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

If you haven't refreshed your bath linens in a while, these fluffy towels are an instant upgrade. Not only are these towels nearly 50% off, but they also have 40,000+ five-star reviews that rave about how soft and absorbent they are.

"I'm picky about towels," shared a five-star fan. "My husband and I both like a bath sheet that we can wrap around ourselves in place of a robe—and I am not a skinny woman. So I ordered two 35x70 bath sheets, one in blue, the other in yellow, which are the colors we use in the master bath. They are what you see in the picture. I also ordered a set of standard bath towels, hand towels and washcloths.

Both of us worked in textiles earlier in our lives, so we know better than to use anything made of cloth before it's been washed! These washed up beautifully, nice and fluffy, without the colors running. No pilling so far, either. Wonderfully soft."

If you get frosty fingers in the winter, these hand warmers are practically made for you. They are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand or pocket, so they're easy to use and carry when you're out and about. It's a priceless product for people who spend time outside in the winter — whether it's work or play.

"Got these for my mother who is 78 and always has cold hands," shared one of over 3,000 five-star fans. "She absolutely loves them! Easy to charge and fit perfectly in her hands. The only thing is they are a little hard for her to pull apart since she doesn’t have much strength in her hands anymore."

If you struggle with getting enough water pressure without the extra water usage, this high-flow shower head is designed to make it feel like you're rinsing off in a rainforest. The 4.1-inch head provides a broader coverage area and gives you all the sensations of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane.

"Saw this on Consumer Reports as a top pick for low water pressure issues," wrote a happy shopper. "This probably doubled my pressure and water volume for a shower. Thinking of buying several more. Very good product I have tried many other much more expensive brands with only moderate pressure increases. Save the money buy this one."

If you haven't yet experienced the freedom of a wireless cellphone charger, this deal's for you! Most of them sit flat on your desk so you have to crane your neck to look at it, but the INIU Wireless Charger does double-duty as a phone stand, so you can just glance over at it when you get an alert. The brand is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — this model has over 20,000 five-star fans.

"My iPhone stopped accepting a charge from a fire cable a few months back, so I bought many wireless chargers to put around the house," shared a happy shopper. "This one is by far the best! It charges quickly and you never have to guess whether it’s on the charger properly, as it always seems to line up for charges. The upright position makes it easy to see if you were sitting on the couch with the phone by your side on a table."

With more than 8,000 five-star fans, the Kelices Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts eight to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and its longevity). It lets you customize your experience with 30 different speed levels, and it comes with eight different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

“I’m 42, and I box for exercise and cardio about 60-70 minutes, six days a week,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “I had no idea I needed this massage gun, but I am such a fan. This is going to relax and relieve pain in even the tightest and sorest of muscles.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds $24 $46 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo HT2 Wireless Headphones $40 $80 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Musicozy Wireless Headphones Headband $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-Inch Fire TV $230 $300 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $320 $450 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Smart TV $400 $550 Save $150 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $330 $1,300 Save $970 with coupon See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop $350 $599 Save $249 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet $280 $430 Save $150 See at Amazon