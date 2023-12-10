The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy this Sunday? With the season comes a waterfall of deals at Amazon to get you ready for the holidays. Our team has scoured Amazon sale items and put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from today's lists for you. So what are the best deals? How 'bout popular earbuds for $20 (60% off)? Or you can snap up a mega-popular wireless charger for $16. You can even get cozy indoor-outdoor slippers for nearly 50% off — there's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

This personal Brita bottle itself has a built-in carrying loop and is top-rack dishwasher safe. It's also just half a pound, so it won't weigh down your bag. Choose from blush and orchid shades, or a selection of blues and teals.

"I love this water bottle! It really does filter the water well and my water tastes nice and fresh," said a happy customer. "It is keeping me from buying bottled water, which is bad for the environment and expensive."

We can all probably agree that warm feet are happy feet and now that winter is just a few weeks away, it might be time to upgrade your house shoes. These bestsellers are sherpa-lined for maximum warmth with soles sturdy enough to venture outdoors.

One of 3,900 five-star fans of these slippers shared that "These are great if you want a less expensive alternative for Uggs. They are comfortable and warm!" What more do you need for your winter feet?

If you haven't yet experienced the freedom of a wireless cellphone charger, this deal's for you! Most of them sit flat on your desk so you have to crane your neck to look at it, but the INIU Wireless Charger does double-duty as a phone stand, so you can just glance over at it when you get an alert. The brand is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — this model has over 18,000 five-star fans.

"My iPhone stopped accepting a charge from a fire cable a few months back, so I bought many wireless chargers to put around the house," shared a happy shopper. "This one is by far the best! It charges quickly and you never have to guess whether it’s on the charger properly, as it always seems to line up for charges. The upright position makes it easy to see if you were sitting on the couch with the phone by your side on a table."

Earbuds are readily available everywhere you turn, but when you come across an affordable pair that's basically waterproof and has 50 hours of battery life, it's hard to say no. We're talking about Hkerr Bluetooth Earbuds.

"I have had many earbuds, and most of them are either too bulky or they fall out of my ear very easily. These earbuds fit comfortably and feel stable," said one five-star reviewer. "The sound is clear and can go pretty loud. The sensors aren’t 'annoyingly sensitive.' In the past with some earbuds, with the tiniest touch the songs start skipping everywhere, volume goes up and down, and most times I hit it by mistake. The sensor on these are nice.... At this price point, for what you’re getting, you would be crazy not to buy these!"

Toiletries are one of those things you definitely don't want rolling around with your clothes, just in case of spills. The BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook gives you four sections of zippered pockets where you can stash your shampoo, body wash, makeup and more. The whole thing is water resistant — a nice touch with a toiletry bag — and has a pretty quilted exterior. Choose from a medium or large size in a range of colors, including black, teal, navy and yellow.

This best-selling bag has an army of fans. "I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless (cheaper) cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it!" a five-star reviewer said. "Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skincare and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for 40% off! $20 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 Bose headphones are admittedly a splurge, but this new pair is $100 off (the lowest price we've seen!). With up to 24 hours of battery life, Quiet and Aware modes, comfy ear cups and top-tier noise-cancellation, they're worth their price tag and then some. $249 at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy! $168 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less. $65 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 with coupon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This pack is down to one of the best prices we've seen! Save $19 with coupon $80 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $40 Save $15 Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen! $25 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $25 $30 Save $5 If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen since spring. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet. $23 at Amazon