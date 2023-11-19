The 5 best Amazon deals for Black Friday you can get this Sunday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy this Sunday? With the season comes a waterfall of deals for Black Friday at Amazon. Our team has scoured Amazon sale items and put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from today's lists for you. So what are the best deals? How 'bout popular earbuds for $18 (55%off) Or you can snap up a Ninja air fryer oven at a $160 discount. There's even a Fire TV Stick for just $20 — there's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

If you haven't tried an air fryer yet, this multifunctional gizmo is a steal at nearly 50% off. Unlike most other air fryers, it's designed to fit larger (and flatter) foods, like pizza and toast. Over 21,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"Our go-to appliance!" shared a five-star fan. "We use this for everything from toasting pop-tarts to baking a casserole. It’s amazing how timely it is. We’ve been using it regularly for 2 months. Just this week, we’ve baked apple cinnamon pork chops, potato casserole and cornbread. Tomorrow will be brownies! We live in an RV and travel the country so when we move, I tilt it up and store it in the pantry. Perfect!"

The latest version of the Fire TV Stick is an instant upgrade to your entertainment center. A whopping 358,000 shoppers rave about how this device has transformed their fall TV watching — and it can be yours for just $20!

"I have had a firestick for about 8 years and love it," shared a devoted fan. "I have had to purchase a new one due to losing the remote but they may have an app in case you do lose it. Since having a Fire TV Stick I haven’t had cable and it’s definitely worth the money if you have Wi-Fi!"

If you haven't yet experienced the freedom of a wireless cellphone charger, this deal's for you! Most of them sit flat on your desk so you have to crane your neck to look at it, but the INIU Wireless Charger does double-duty as a phone stand, so you can just glance over at it when you get an alert. The brand is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — this model has over 18,000 five-star fans.

"My iPhone stopped accepting a charge from a fire cable a few months back, so I bought many wireless chargers to put around the house," shared a happy shopper. "This one is by far the best! It charges quickly and you never have to guess whether it’s on the charger properly, as it always seems to line up for charges. The upright position makes it easy to see if you were sitting on the couch with the phone by your side on a table."

Beats Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 The active noise canceling can block out the world around you and let you focus solely on the sound of your music or whatever else your ears desire. $170 at Amazon

An Oprah fave and No. 1 New Release, these Beats Studio Pro headphones have only been out since July 2023 but the positive reviews are rolling in.

"Noise-canceling technology has been a game-changer for me. I am able to handle riding the underground trains much better now that the screeching of steel-on-steel can be mostly muted by the magic of technology. I've read that others do not like how tight these headphones are on their heads. I love this aspect of the fit. For me, it feels good — like a hug or (if this makes sense) like how 'calm' feels. They also physically protect my very, very sensitive ears very well," one fan raved.

The earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friendly price — only $10. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.

"They’re perfect!" raved one of 12,000 five-star fans. "The in-ear buds bother my ears a lot but these sit on your ears like AirPods. They’re comfortable, they go really loud and the sound quality doesn’t change on full volume. You know some headphones get fuzzy with the bass when they’re too loud but not these!"

