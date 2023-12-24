The 40+ best Walmart Christmas deals this weekend — save on Vizio, Lego, Xbox and more

The weather outside may be frightful, but luckily you can do all your shopping without getting off the couch! Walmart has everything you need to survive the holiday season and keep you in the pink through 2024, whether you're looking to take care of your household post-Santa, stock up for family visits or even treat yourself to a little something special.

Here are the best discounts this Christmas weekend at Walmart, from essential electronics (a new Xbox console for $150 off!) to home care favorites (a Dyson cordless vac for $140 off!) to beauty and style necessities (18K white gold plated earrings for just $20!) and so, so much more. After the chaotic holiday rush, you deserve it.

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $400 Save $120 See at Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console $349 $500 Save $151 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

RCA 1080p LCD Home Theater Projector $29 $65 Save $36 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $44 $90 Save $46 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Plated Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 See at Walmart

Lego Icons Succulents Artificial Plant Set $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $400 Save $120 Meet your home's new best friend: the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. Though it may look like a lightweight, given its slim profile, it kicks sand in the face of its competitors. It's specially designed for cleaning up after the relentless sheddings, scratchings and, um, soilings of your home's four-legged residents, and it does it by being a ruthless predator. Seamless switching from hard flooring to carpet, a self-adjusting cleaner head designed to seal in its powerful suction and a "tangle-free turbine tool" are just some of the weapons in its detritus-destroying arsenal. "I really like my Dyson cleaner," revealed one five-star reviewer. "It picks up great and is easy to use. Use low speed, and the battery lasts through two or more cleanings of our living room, kitchen, utility room and a big bedroom or more." $280 at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 See at Walmart

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum $249 $300 Save $51 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum $135 $400 Save $265 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum $138 $199 Save $61 See at Walmart

Ionvac ZipVac $24 $49 Save $25 See at Walmart

Best Walmart gaming deals

Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console $349 $500 Save $151 This incredibly popular gaming console usually goes for $500, so if there's anyone in your household simply dying for an Xbox, you likely won't find a better deal than this — $150 off! Gamers will be able to revel in many of the biggest titles of 2023 and beyond, including Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage and more. Included is 1TB of storage and, of course, your own wireless Xbox controller. "As a longtime gamer and avid Xbox buyer, I'm extremely pleased with this system. The difference between this console and the OG Xbox One is night and day!" raved one X-cited shopper. $349 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset $249 $299 Save $50 See at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S Starter Bundle $249 $300 Save $51 See at Walmart

PlayStation 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Bundle $249 $340 Save $91 See at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. The vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32-Inch Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV $798 $900 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $628 $798 Save $170 See at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart RCA 1080p LCD Home Theater Projector $29 $65 Save $36 The chilled-out time between Christmas and New Year's is always a good opportunity to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this compact projector from RCA is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The quality 1080p resolution, impressive brightness and sharp contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and it's great for providing an immersive gaming experience too. Plus, that $29 price tag simply cannot be beat. "I wanted to buy a big TV for my room but without it taking so much space, and with this projector I got exactly that," shared a happy customer. "I connected the Fire Stick and I can watch my movies and shows in my room and feel like I'm in the theater — and the volume is perfect." $29 at Walmart

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $21 $100 Save $79 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 See at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Revolve Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Series II) $159 $219 Save $60 See at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Dreo Space Heater $44 $90 Save $46 This little heater may be small, but it packs a wallop of warmth — and that 50%-plus discount is nothing to sneeze at either. As temperatures continue to drop, you'll want a little powerhouse capable of warming up your space, and the revolutionary "heat funnel" design of the Dreo helps deliver warmth within seconds and enhance warm air circulation. Don't worry about it causing a commotion either: The brushless DC motor helps the heater operate silently, with no drone or buzz. One Walmart shopper called it the "perfect heater," adding, "Winters at my house are chilly. Bought this for my master bathroom. I turn it on high about 30 minutes before I take a shower. Works perfect for what I need it for; very quiet with no loud fan noise." $44 at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2-Pack $30 $60 Save $30 See at Walmart

Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag (12 ft.) $16 $25 Save $9 See at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50-Inch x 60-Inch Electric Throw Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece $40 $170 Save $130 See at Walmart

Frigidaire Retro Bullet Ice Maker $59 $119 Save $60 See at Walmart

Kalorik 5 Quart Air Fryer $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $50 $200 Save $150 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece $80 $220 Save $140 See at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Plated Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: These sparkling studs are indeed a whopping $130 off. The Ariels will surely become their go-to pair, as they are the perfect size for everyday wear. The halo style adds extra shimmer to enhance the 18-karat white gold plated finish. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and come packaged in a giftable box — perfect for that special someone. One happy customer wrote, "They sparkle and shine much more than I even expected. The gold-plated silver does not irritate my skin and I am very sensitive to metal." $20 at Walmart

Fantaslook Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt $16 $29 Save $13 See at Walmart

Athletic Works Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $8 $10 Save $2 See at Walmart

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $26 $33 Save $7 See at Walmart

Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Leggings $5 $13 Save $8 See at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $23 at Walmart

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $21 $33 Save $12 See at Walmart

iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips $10 $40 Save $30 See at Walmart

L'ange Hair Smooth-it Classic 2-in-1 Electric Hair Straightener Brush $45 $69 Save $24 See at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

Best Walmart toy deals

Walmart Lego Icons Succulents Artificial Plant Set $40 $50 Save $10 This has to be, hands down, the ultimate low-maintenance plant. Succulents are a super-trendy way to introduce plants into the home and enhance decor. However, even easygoing succulents require basic maintenance and proper placement — unless they're made of plastic, of course. The Lego Succulents building kit includes nine different succulents, each inspired by a real-life variety. It's a great gift idea for plant lovers and black thumbs alike. With three separate instruction booklets in the pack, it's the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family as you wind down from the holiday hubbub. "I always enjoyed Legos growing up, and I have a few of these placed on my desk in my office cubicle," shared one excited builder. "They're nice because I can't have real plants due to the lack of natural sunlight. I'm finding that they make me more productive in my work." $40 at Walmart

Monopoly Board Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Barbie the Movie Collectible Doll $25 $65 Save $40 See at Walmart

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

The Game of Life Board Game $16 $20 Save $4 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And, by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.