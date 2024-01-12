The 40+ best deals at Walmart's secret sale this weekend — save up to 80% on HP, Shark, Samsung and more

2024's looking so bright we have to wear shades! Well, maybe not in this weather, but the vibes are there. And that's because Walmart has been killing it in the new year with a whole slew of "secret sale" bargains just waiting to be snapped up. Looking for self-care essentials? Home-upgrade necessities? Just a really, really cozy blanket? Check, check and check — Walmart's got you covered. This weekend you can snag an HP laptop for under $200, an absolutely gorge 18k white-gold-plated necklace for a whopping 80% off, a highly rated air fryer for half off and so much more. Keep on scrolling for all of our favorite markdowns at the megaretailer this weekend.

Best Walmart deals right now

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $239 Save $120 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $169 $229 Save $60 See at Walmart

Aceur Under-Bed Storage Bags, 4-Pack $21 $26 Save $5 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White-Gold-Plated Halo Necklace $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 See at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $239 Save $120 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean basically anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). You'll also have the perfect tools for banishing pet hair and cleaning hard-to-reach places. "All shoppers need to know is that this vacuum gives you a [lot] for your money! It is lightweight but strong and its suction really picks up well," gushed one user. "Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever got on without it. It's small yet very powerful. I truly love this vacuum!" $119 at Walmart

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum $88 $199 Save $111 See at Walmart

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $139 $259 Save $120 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ionvac ZipVac $24 $49 Save $25 See at Walmart

Innova by Eureka Upright Vacuum $84 $198 Save $114 See at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those movies you want to catch before the Oscars? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience great with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch television — and its $248 sale price is absurd. The vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts amazing brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar and gaming on it is insane," said a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV $148 $168 Save $20 See at Walmart

Samsung 50-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $959 $1,297 Save $338 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K R6 Series Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $110 $400 Save $290 The indoor-focused time of winter is always a good opportunity to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this compact projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The quality 1080p resolution, impressive brightness and sharp contrast will create a movie-theater experience right at home, and it's great for providing an immersive gaming experience too. Plus, that $90 price tag simply cannot be beat. "So happy with this projector," shared a thrilled customer. "Brought it over to a friend's house. It is small and light, ultra-portable and the picture quality surpassed my expectations, even in a not-so-dark room and on a grayish wall. It works so well for watching movies. And for the price, it's totally worth it." $110 at Walmart

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB, 9th Gen $249 $329 Save $80 See at Walmart

Veatool Soundbar $40 $130 Save $90 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speakers $19 $53 Save $34 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

JBL Tune 660NC Headphones $60 $100 Save $40 See at Walmart

Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $110 $400 Save $290 See at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Aceur Under-Bed Storage Bags, 4-Pack $21 $26 Save $5 Time to store away your festive favorites until next year? Great! But do it right with these amazing under-the-bed storage organizers. The four-piece set easily holds all your off-season textiles. Each collapsible container is made from a high-quality, fabric with double, heavy-duty zippers, so you can be certain that all of your favorite pieces are well protected against dust, moisture and more. Plus, each has a large clear window, making it easy to see exactly what you left inside. "These are a great size for under the bed!" raved a happy shopper. "The sides are thicker than ones I've purchased in the past, which gives me hope they won't tear easily. The zippers are strong too." $21 at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $38 $90 Save $52 See at Walmart

Monvane Under-Bed Storage Container $40 $200 Save $160 See at Walmart

Honeier Closet Organizers, 3-Pack $12 $24 Save $12 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50 x 60 Inch Electric Throw Blanket $30 $80 Save $50 See at Walmart

Honeier Closet Storage Bags, 4-Pack $13 $33 Save $20 See at Walmart

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Electric Space Heater $50 $80 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer and a regular oven. I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." BAM! $79 at Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece $80 $220 Save $140 See at Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White-Gold Plated-Halo Necklace $20 $150 Save $130 This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold and crystal necklace is the ideal accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up any casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 20 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's "a gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!" What a secret sale find! $20 at Walmart

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $17 $33 Save $16 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White-Gold-Plated Drop Dangle Earrings $20 $136 Save $116 See at Walmart

Pisiqi Women's Thermal Underwear, Set of 2 $20 $28 Save $8 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Turtleneck Sweater $19 $28 Save $9 See at Walmart

Yomym Women's Fuzzy Socks, 7 Pairs $10 $16 Save $6 See at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" shared a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $20 at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $46 $72 Save $26 See at Walmart

iFanze 5D Teeth-Whitening Strips $10 $40 Save $30 See at Walmart

PurelyWhite Deluxe Teeth-Whitening Kit $50 $120 Save $70 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $26 $60 Save $34 See at Walmart

