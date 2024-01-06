The 40+ best deals at Walmart's secret sale this weekend — save up to 80% on LG, Bissell, Vizio and more

Happy New Year! We're officially in 2024 (can you believe it?), and Walmart's already dropped a ton of spectacular sales to kick the year off right. We've gathered some of the biggest markdowns available, so all you have to do is scroll, click, buy and enjoy. Right now, you can score a super-sucking Shark vacuum for an amazing $125 off, a perfectly portable projector for more than $300 off, under-the-bed organizers for over 50% off and so much more. With these savings, it feels like Christmas all over again! Keep on reading for our picks of the best Walmart deals this weekend, and get ready to level up your life in 2024.

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $114 $239 Save $125 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to easily clean basically anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). You'll also have the perfect tools for banishing pet hair and cleaning up hard-to-reach places. "All shoppers need to know is that this vacuum gives you a [lot] for your money! It is lightweight but strong and its suction really picks up well," gushed one user. "Once you try it you'll wonder how you ever got on without it. It's small yet very powerful. I truly love this vacuum!" $114 at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Walmart

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum $78 $199 Save $121 See at Walmart

Ionvac ZipVac $24 $49 Save $25 See at Walmart

Innova by Eureka Upright Vacuum $84 $198 Save $114 See at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those blockbusters you missed in 2023? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. The vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real-time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV $148 $168 Save $20 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $110 $400 Save $290 The indoor-focused time of winter is always a good opportunity to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this compact projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The quality 1080p resolution, impressive brightness and sharp contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and it's great for providing an immersive gaming experience too. Plus, that $90 price tag simply cannot be beat. "So happy with this projector," shared a thrilled customer. "Brought it over to a friend's house. It is small and light, ultra-portable and the picture quality surpassed my expectations, even in a not-so-dark room and on a grayish wall. It works so well for watching movies. And for the price, it's totally worth it." $110 at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers Portable Wireless $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Veatool Sound Bar $40 $130 Save $90 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player $30 $39 Save $9 See at Walmart

JBL Tune 660NC Headphones $60 $100 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Happylost Under-the-Bed Storage Bag Organizer, 4-Piece $18 $40 Save $22 Ready to store away your ugly Christmas sweaters until next year? Great! But do it right with these amazing under-the-bed storage organizers. The four-piece set easily holds all your off-season textiles. Each collapsible container is made from a high-quality, odorless thick fabric, so you can be certain that all of your favorite pieces are well protected against dust, moisture and more. Plus, each has a large clear window, making it easy to see exactly what you left inside. "Very functional," shared a satisfied shopper. "A very simple way to store extra clothing or articles that need to be preserved for later use. Simple construction and fits under a standard bed." $18 at Walmart

MaxKare 50-Inch x 60-Inch Electric Throw Blanket $30 $80 Save $50 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $36 $90 Save $54 See at Walmart

Honeier Under Bed Storage Bags, 3-Piece $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Idoo Electric Ceramic Space Heater $50 $200 Save $150 See at Walmart

Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag $16 $25 Save $9 See at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer and a regular oven. I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece $80 $220 Save $140 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece $40 $170 Save $130 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, 11-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 See at Walmart

Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Earrings $17 $150 Save $133 In need of some new bling but don't want to get rocked by the price tag? These stunning Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k Teardrop Earrings are on sale for just $17 ($133 off!). Decked with cubic zirconia crystals, they'll elevate any outfit, even your daily yoga getup. Pictured is the white gold plated version, but they're also available in yellow and rose gold. "Absolutely beautiful. They look way more expensive than they are," wrote a bejeweled buyer. "They have a classic, timeless, elegant look that can be worn with a gown or jeans." $17 at Walmart

Rrtizan Heated Vest $60 $80 Save $20 See at Walmart

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $17 $33 Save $16 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Drop Dangle Earrings $20 $136 Save $116 See at Walmart

Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coat $78 $225 Save $147 See at Walmart

Love & Sports Women’s Faux Sherpa Jacket $27 $48 Save $21 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Turtleneck Sweater $19 $28 Save $9 See at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $20 at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Set $45 $55 Save $10 See at Walmart

iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips $10 $40 Save $30 See at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

PurelyWhite Deluxe Teeth Whitening Kit $50 $120 Save $70 See at Walmart

