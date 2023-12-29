The 40+ best deals at Walmart's secret after-Christmas sale this weekend — save up to 80% off on Shark, Samsung, Keurig and more
Walmart's weekend deals just got sweeter thanks to the New Year's sale.
Looking to score some items that Santa forgot over the holidays? You're in luck — Walmart's got plenty of New Year's sale scores! And to make shopping a little easier, we've rounded up some of the best goodies that'll keep decking those halls well into January. Take advantage of fabulous deals at Walmart's secret after-Christmas sale, like a super Shark vacuum for a wild $125 off and fan-favorite wireless headphones for nearly 80% off. There aren't too many shopping days left in 2023, so if you're looking to check off some essentials for 2024, it's time to get scrolling and shop the massive Walmart end of year clearance!
Best Walmart deals this weekend
Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum$114$239Save $125
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$21$100Save $79
Hearth & Harbor Plastic Christmas Tree Storage Bag$17$28Save $12
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus$79$169Save $90
Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace$20$150Save $130
Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$23$73Save $50
Best Walmart vacuum deals
Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to easily clean basically anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). You'll also have the perfect tools for banishing pet hair and cleaning up hard-to-reach places. "All shoppers need to know is that this vacuum gives you a [lot] for your money! It is lightweight but strong and its suction really picks up well. And at such an affordable price!" gushed one user. "Once you try it you'll wonder how you ever got on without it. It's small yet very powerful! I truly love this vacuum!"
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$78$124Save $46
Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum$249$300Save $51
Ionvac ZipVac$24$49Save $25
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum$138$199Save $61
Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum$15$40Save $25
Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals
All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. The vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user.
Philips 32-Inch Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Vizio 75-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$628$798Save $170
Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV$798$900Save $102
Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV$148$168Save $20
Best Walmart tech deals
Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're nearly a whopping 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."
Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds$16$37Save $21
Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector$90$300Save $210
Bose SoundLink Revolve Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Series II)$159$219Save $60
Best Walmart home deals
If you're still fighting a postholiday hangover, don't add to the annoyances with the difficulties of storing your artificial tree. Just toss your Tannenbaum in this waterproof zipper bag, which will ensure your tree stays clean and dry until Christmas 2024. It fits trees up to 9 feet tall and has handles for easy carrying. "It is well put together. I was able to put my artificial tree in it and I had room for the tree skirt, tree stand, 2 sets of lights, and 2 barrels of ornaments. The lifting handles with Velcro strap are also great," shared a happy shopper.
Dreo Space Heater$36$90Save $54
Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag (12 ft.)$16$25Save $9
MaxKare 50-Inch x 60-Inch Electric Throw Blanket$40$80Save $40
Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw$20$25Save $5
Elf Stor Premium Green Christmas Ornament Storage Chest$17$22Save $5
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Piece Underbed Storage Bin Set$10$17Save $7
Best Walmart kitchen deals
This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece$40$170Save $130
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker$49$59Save $10
Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer$49$99Save $50
Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece$80$220Save $140
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 5-Piece$30$100Save $70
Best Walmart style deals
This stunning Cate & Chloe white gold and crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up any casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 20 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's "a gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!" What an after-Christmas sale find!
Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt, 3-Pack$15$22Save $8
Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Earrings$17$150Save $133
Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers$20$33Save $13
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Plated Halo Stud Earrings$20$150Save $130
99 Jane Street Women's Mock Neck Pullover Sweater$13$28Save $15
Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coat$54$225Save $171
Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum$22$33Save $11
iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips$10$40Save $30
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$40$50Save $10
L'ange Hair Smooth-it Classic 2-in-1 Electric Hair Straightener Brush$45$69Save $24
Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And, by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.